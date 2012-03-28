TEXT-S&P affirms EuroConnect SME 2007

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) OVERVIEW -- We have reviewed EuroConnect Issuer SME 2007's performance, using the latest available quarterly servicer report of January 2012, and loan-level data received from the servicer. -- We have affirmed our ratings on all classes of notes issued by EuroConnect Issuer SME 2007. -- We have further reviewed our ratings on UniCredit Bank Austria AG's BA-CA And UniCredit Bank AG's HVB floating-rate CLNs, which reference distinct subpools of the overall EuroConnect Issuer SME 2007 portfolio. -- Following our analysis, we have lowered our ratings on UniCredit Bank Austria AG's class A2 and B2 BA-CA floating-rate CLNs, and affirmed our ratings on UniCredit Bank AG's class A2 and B2 floating-rate CLNs. -- EuroConnect Issuer SME 2007 is a partially funded synthetic balance sheet CLO of loans to largely German and Austrian SMEs originated by Unicredit Bank and UniCredit Bank Austria. -- These ratings are based on our criteria for rating European SME securitizations. However, these criteria are under review. As a result of this review, our future European SME securitizations criteria may differ from the current criteria. The criteria change may affect the ratings on all outstanding notes in this transaction. March 28 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its credit ratings on EuroConnect Issuer SME 2007 Ltd.'s class A, B, and C notes. At the same time, we lowered our ratings on UniCredit Bank Austria AG's class A2 and B2 floating-rate credit-linked notes (CLNs) referencing EuroConnect Issuer SME 2007's BA-CA subpool, and affirmed our ratings on UniCredit Bank AG's class A2 and B2 floating-rate notes referencing the HVB subpool (see list below). EuroConnect Issuer SME 2007 is a partially funded synthetic balance sheet collateralized loan obligation (CLO) of loans to largely German and Austrian small and midsize enterprises (SMEs). It was originated by Unicredit Bank AG (HVB subpool) and UniCredit Bank Austria AG (BA-CA subpool). The joint portfolio referenced is outstanding at EUR1.374 billion as of the latest reporting date. Thereof, the HVB subpool composes 68.5% and the BA-CA subpool the remaining 31.5% of EuroConnect Issuer SME 2007. The BA-CA floating-rate CLNs reference only the BA-CA subpool, and the HVB floating-rate CLNs reference only the HVB subpool. EUROCONNECT ISSUER SME 2007 Today's affirmations in EuroConnect 2007 follow our review of the performance of the portfolio underlying the EuroConnect 2007 transaction, which has been robust since closing. Since EuroConnect 2007 closed in December 2007, the transaction portfolio has amortized by more than 50%. We would expect the portfolio amortization to continue in line with the transaction documents, at a rate of 3.5% of the initial pool amount on each interest payment date until May 2014. Since closing, the transaction has experienced cumulative credit events of 2.08% of the initial portfolio amount and 0.4% of the combined initial and replenished amount, respectively--indicating robust performance against the latest recessions in Germany and Austria, and economic challenges immediately after closing. Cumulative losses in the transaction are 0.28% of the initial portfolio amount. To date, excess spread has absorbed these losses. Consequently, no losses have been allocated to the unrated class D notes, which as of the latest interest payment date provided 7.3% of credit enhancement to the higher classes of notes. The transaction currently contains EUR18.9 million of defaulted reference obligations. We expect these loans to complete their workout procedure throughout 2012 and 2013--potentially causing a reduction of the available excess spread ledger in those instances where the quarterly available excess spread is not sufficient to cure the quarterly realized losses. We have updated our credit analysis of the reference pool--estimating the expected defaults and recoveries at the various rating levels, based on the latest performance and portfolio data. In doing so, we applied our criteria for rating European SME CLOs. Furthermore, we analyzed the obligor concentration risk in the portfolio. In conclusion, we consider that the credit enhancement available to the various classes of notes is sufficient to maintain our current ratings on all of the notes in EuroConnect 2007, and we have affirmed them accordingly. UNICREDIT BANK AG'S HVB SUBPOOL AND UNICREDIT BANK AUSTRIA AG'S BA-CA SUBPOOL Today's rating actions on the HVB and BA-CA CLNs reflect our assessment of both subpools and their individual performance, and result primarily from our current view on the concentration risk in each of the portfolios. We have based our analysis on the latest available portfolio report and loan-level information from the servicer, as of January 2012. In our opinion, the BA-CA subpool exhibits notable levels of obligor concentration risk. According to our calculations, the largest 20 obligor groups in the BA-CA portfolio account for about 48% of the outstanding portfolio balance (excluding loans under workout). Two of the largest loans in the BA-CA pool (about 5% of the BA-CA portfolio balance) are currently categorized on the bank's second-lowest internal rating category of "9"--implying that it is likely to default. Our analysis of the risk posed by further defaults among the largest obligors indicates that the credit enhancement available to the class A2 BA-CA CLNs is sufficient to cover the default of the largest six obligor groups, while the class B2 BA-CA CLNs' available credit enhancement covers the default of about the largest four obligor groups. In our opinion, these levels of coverage are not consistent with our previous ratings assigned. As such, we have lowered our ratings on these notes. Compared with the BA-CA portfolio, the larger HVB portfolio exhibits lower concentration levels. According to our analysis, the largest 20 obligor groups account for about 16% of the HVB portfolio (excluding loans under workout). Among the largest 20 obligors, the bank's internal rating scale currently places one obligor in a "nonperforming" rating category. Its exposure composes 0.7% of the overall HVB subpool. Taking these factors into account, we consider that the credit enhancement level available to the class A2 and B2 HVB CLNs remains commensurate with the current ratings. Accordingly, we have affirmed our ratings on those classes of notes. POTENTIAL EFFECTS OF PROPOSED CRITERIA CHANGES We have taken today's rating actions based on our criteria for rating European SME securitizations. However, these criteria are under review (see "Request For Comment: European SME CLO Methodology And Assumptions," published on Jan. 17, 2012). As highlighted in the Jan. 17 Request For Comment, we are soliciting feedback from market participants with regard to proposed changes to our criteria for rating European SME collateralized loan obligations (CLOs). We will evaluate the market feedback, which may result in further changes to the criteria. As a result of this review, our future criteria for rating European SME CLOs may differ from our current criteria. The criteria change may affect the ratings on all outstanding notes in this transaction. Until such time that we adopt new criteria for rating European SME securitizations, we will continue to rate and surveil these transactions using our existing criteria (see "Related Criteria And Research"). RATINGS LIST Ratings Affirmed Class Rating To From EuroConnect Issuer SME 2007 Ltd. EUR216.3 Million Credit-Linked Floating-Rate Notes A A (sf) B BBB (sf) C BB (sf) UniCredit Bank AG EUR0.2 Million HVB Floating Rate Credit-Linked Notes (EuroConnect Issuer SME 2007) A2 AAA (sf) B2 A (sf) Ratings Lowered UniCredit Bank Austria AG EUR0.2 Million BA-CA Floating Rate Credit-Linked Notes (EuroConnect Issuer SME 2007) A2 BBB+ (sf) AAA B2 BB+ (sf) A (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)