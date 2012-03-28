FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P affirms EuroConnect SME 2007
#Credit RSS
March 28, 2012 / 2:05 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P affirms EuroConnect SME 2007

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
    OVERVIEW	
  	
    -- We have reviewed EuroConnect Issuer SME 2007's performance, using the 	
latest available quarterly servicer report of January 2012, and loan-level 	
data received from the servicer.	
    -- We have affirmed our ratings on all classes of notes issued by 	
EuroConnect Issuer SME 2007.	
    -- We have further reviewed our ratings on UniCredit Bank Austria AG's 	
BA-CA And UniCredit Bank AG's HVB floating-rate CLNs, which reference distinct 	
subpools of the overall EuroConnect Issuer SME 2007 portfolio.	
    -- Following our analysis, we have lowered our ratings on UniCredit Bank 	
Austria AG's class A2 and B2 BA-CA floating-rate CLNs, and affirmed our 	
ratings on UniCredit Bank AG's class A2 and B2 floating-rate CLNs.	
    -- EuroConnect Issuer SME 2007 is a partially funded synthetic balance 	
sheet CLO of loans to largely German and Austrian SMEs originated by Unicredit 	
Bank and UniCredit Bank Austria.	
    -- These ratings are based on our criteria for rating European SME 	
securitizations. However, these criteria are under review. As a result of this 	
review, our future European SME securitizations criteria may differ from the 	
current criteria. The criteria change may affect the ratings on all 	
outstanding notes in this transaction.	
  	
March 28 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its credit ratings
on EuroConnect Issuer SME 2007 Ltd.'s class A, B, and C notes. At the same time,
we lowered our ratings on UniCredit Bank Austria AG's class A2 and B2
floating-rate credit-linked notes (CLNs) referencing EuroConnect Issuer SME
2007's BA-CA subpool, and affirmed our ratings on UniCredit Bank AG's class A2
and B2 floating-rate notes referencing the HVB subpool (see list below).	
	
EuroConnect Issuer SME 2007 is a partially funded synthetic balance sheet 	
collateralized loan obligation (CLO) of loans to largely German and Austrian 	
small and midsize enterprises (SMEs). It was originated by Unicredit Bank AG 	
(HVB subpool) and UniCredit Bank Austria AG (BA-CA subpool). The joint 	
portfolio referenced is outstanding at EUR1.374 billion as of the latest 	
reporting date. Thereof, the HVB subpool composes 68.5% and the BA-CA subpool 	
the remaining 31.5% of EuroConnect Issuer SME 2007. The BA-CA floating-rate 	
CLNs reference only the BA-CA subpool, and the HVB floating-rate CLNs 	
reference only the HVB subpool.	
	
EUROCONNECT ISSUER SME 2007	
	
Today's affirmations in EuroConnect 2007 follow our review of the performance 	
of the portfolio underlying the EuroConnect 2007 transaction, which has been 	
robust since closing.	
	
Since EuroConnect 2007 closed in December 2007, the transaction portfolio has 	
amortized by more than 50%. We would expect the portfolio amortization to 	
continue in line with the transaction documents, at a rate of 3.5% of the 	
initial pool amount on each interest payment date until May 2014.	
	
Since closing, the transaction has experienced cumulative credit events of 	
2.08% of the initial portfolio amount and 0.4% of the combined initial and 	
replenished amount, respectively--indicating robust performance against the 	
latest recessions in Germany and Austria, and economic challenges immediately 	
after closing. Cumulative losses in the transaction are 0.28% of the initial 	
portfolio amount. To date, excess spread has absorbed these losses. 	
Consequently, no losses have been allocated to the unrated class D notes, 	
which as of the latest interest payment date provided 7.3% of credit 	
enhancement to the higher classes of notes.	
	
The transaction currently contains EUR18.9 million of defaulted reference 	
obligations. We expect these loans to complete their workout procedure 	
throughout 2012 and 2013--potentially causing a reduction of the available 	
excess spread ledger in those instances where the quarterly available excess 	
spread is not sufficient to cure the quarterly realized losses.	
	
We have updated our credit analysis of the reference pool--estimating the 	
expected defaults and recoveries at the various rating levels, based on the 	
latest performance and portfolio data. In doing so, we applied our criteria 	
for rating European SME CLOs. Furthermore, we analyzed the obligor 	
concentration risk in the portfolio. In conclusion, we consider that the 	
credit enhancement available to the various classes of notes is sufficient to 	
maintain our current ratings on all of the notes in EuroConnect 2007, and we 	
have affirmed them accordingly.	
	
UNICREDIT BANK AG'S HVB SUBPOOL AND UNICREDIT BANK AUSTRIA AG'S BA-CA SUBPOOL	
	
Today's rating actions on the HVB and BA-CA CLNs reflect our assessment of 	
both subpools and their individual performance, and result primarily from our 	
current view on the concentration risk in each of the portfolios. We have 	
based our analysis on the latest available portfolio report and loan-level 	
information from the servicer, as of January 2012.	
	
In our opinion, the BA-CA subpool exhibits notable levels of obligor 	
concentration risk. According to our calculations, the largest 20 obligor 	
groups in the BA-CA portfolio account for about 48% of the outstanding 	
portfolio balance (excluding loans under workout). Two of the largest loans in 	
the BA-CA pool (about 5% of the BA-CA portfolio balance) are currently 	
categorized on the bank's second-lowest internal rating category of 	
"9"--implying that it is likely to default. Our analysis of the risk posed by 	
further defaults among the largest obligors indicates that the credit 	
enhancement available to the class A2 BA-CA CLNs is sufficient to cover the 	
default of the largest six obligor groups, while the class B2 BA-CA CLNs' 	
available credit enhancement covers the default of about the largest four 	
obligor groups. In our opinion, these levels of coverage are not consistent 	
with our previous ratings assigned. As such, we have lowered our ratings on 	
these notes.	
	
Compared with the BA-CA portfolio, the larger HVB portfolio exhibits lower 	
concentration levels. According to our analysis, the largest 20 obligor groups 	
account for about 16% of the HVB portfolio (excluding loans under workout). 	
Among the largest 20 obligors, the bank's internal rating scale currently 	
places one obligor in a "nonperforming" rating category. Its exposure composes 	
0.7% of the overall HVB subpool.	
	
Taking these factors into account, we consider that the credit enhancement 	
level available to the class A2 and B2 HVB CLNs remains commensurate with the 	
current ratings. Accordingly, we have affirmed our ratings on those classes of 	
notes.	
	
POTENTIAL EFFECTS OF PROPOSED CRITERIA CHANGES	
	
We have taken today's rating actions based on our criteria for rating European 	
SME securitizations. However, these criteria are under review (see "Request 	
For Comment: European SME CLO Methodology And Assumptions," published on Jan. 	
17, 2012).	
	
As highlighted in the Jan. 17 Request For Comment, we are soliciting feedback 	
from market participants with regard to proposed changes to our criteria for 	
rating European SME collateralized loan obligations (CLOs). We will evaluate 	
the market feedback, which may result in further changes to the criteria. As a 	
result of this review, our future criteria for rating European SME CLOs may 	
differ from our current criteria. The criteria change may affect the ratings 	
on all outstanding notes in this transaction.	
	
Until such time that we adopt new criteria for rating European SME 	
securitizations, we will continue to rate and surveil these transactions using 	
our existing criteria (see "Related Criteria And Research").	
	
RATINGS LIST	
	
Ratings Affirmed	
	
Class            Rating	
	
            To            From	
	
EuroConnect Issuer SME 2007 Ltd.	
EUR216.3 Million Credit-Linked Floating-Rate Notes	
	
A           A (sf)	
B           BBB (sf)	
C           BB (sf)	
	
UniCredit Bank AG	
EUR0.2 Million HVB Floating Rate Credit-Linked Notes (EuroConnect Issuer SME 	
2007)	
	
A2          AAA (sf)	
B2          A (sf)	
	
Ratings Lowered	
	
UniCredit Bank Austria AG	
EUR0.2 Million BA-CA Floating Rate Credit-Linked Notes (EuroConnect Issuer SME 	
2007)	
	
A2          BBB+ (sf)     AAA	
B2          BB+ (sf)      A	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

