TEXT-Fitch Cuts Eurofidi rating to 'BB+

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 28 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Eurofidi’s Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to ‘BB+’ from ‘BBB-’ and Short-term IDR to ‘B’ from ‘F3’. The Long-term IDR has been placed on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The rating action reflects Fitch’s view that support for Eurofidi from its largest ultimate shareholder, the Region of Piemonte (RP; ‘A-'/RWN) has weakened. The agency believes that recent changes in Eurofidi’s statutes, driven by European directives, are an indicator of loosening ties between RP and Eurofidi. These directives removed the RP’s power to directly nominate a set number of members to Eurofidi’s board of directors, including the chairperson. In addition, RP’s financial profile has weakened, which was reflected in the region’s downgrade in February 2011 (see ‘Fitch Downgrades 40 Italian Subnationals & 6 PSEs’ published on 8 February 2012 and available at www.fitchratings.com). The RP controls an 18% stake in Eurofidi, indirectly owned through its fully-owned finance company subsidiary, FinPiemonte Partecipazioni. Fitch considers that the RP’s participation in Eurofidi remains strategic to the region given its role in supporting local SMEs. However, a further loosening of the ties between RP and Eurofidi is possible. Thus, Eurofidi’s IDRs, which are driven by potential support from the RP, are sensitive to changes in the RP’s ability and/or propensity to support Eurofidi. The RWN on Eurofidi’s Long-term IDR mirrors that on RP‘s, and Eurofidi’s Long-term IDR could be downgraded if RP’s rating is downgraded. Fitch expects to resolve the RWN on Eurofidi’s Long-term IDR once the RWN on RP’s Long-term IDR is resolved. Fitch notes that the RP’s RWN reflects the possible consequences of the region’s deliberation in January 2012 to mandate the financial manager to cancel former deliberations authorising interest rate and amortising swap transactions. Once the RWN on the RP’s IDR is resolved, Fitch will assess the impact on its ability and propensity to support Eurofidi. In recent years, Eurofidi has significantly diversified its activities outside its home region of Piemonte, with about 70% of guarantees issued across nine regions outside Piemonte at end-2011. Eurofidi’s asset quality ratios are weak and have rapidly deteriorated in the past three years with problem guarantees accounting for 16.8% of gross guarantees at end-2011. Its net credit risk exposure considering counter-guarantees represented over three times its end-2011 equity. However annual losses as a proportion of gross guarantees remained low at 1% of gross guarantees in 2011. The increasing level of problem guarantees is a direct consequence of the domestic economy’s continuing weak performance. For 2012, Fitch expects the stock of problem guarantees to deteriorate further as Italy’s economy is in recession. Overall Fitch considers Eurofidi’s risk exposures as adequately controlled, and it benefits from significant counter-guarantees from the Italian Central Guarantee Fund. Eurofidi’s regulatory Tier 1 capital ratio reached 15.5% at end-2011. Fitch considers that capitalisation must remain strong given the small size of the confidi and the weak domestic economy, which has caused asset quality to weaken substantially. The intense use of counter-guarantees as a risk mitigation tool is seen, by Fitch, as a positive factor as it reduces the confidi’s net credit risk. Eurofidi is the largest credit-guarantor in Italy. It is a regulated entity under Article 107 of the Italian Banking Act and subject to prudential supervision by the Bank of Italy. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)