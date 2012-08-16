TEXT-Fitch rates San Antonio, Texas water system bonds

Aug 16 - Fitch Ratings has assigned the following ratings to San Antonio, TX’s water system bonds, issued for the benefit of the San Antonio Water System (SAWS): --$175 million water system revenue and refunding bonds, series 2012A, rated ‘AA+'; --$19.6 million water system junior lien revenue bonds, series 2012, rated ‘AA’. The series 2012A bonds are expected to price via negotiation on Sept. 5, 2012. Proceeds will be used for system improvements and to refund certain outstanding obligations for debt service savings, and pay costs of issuance. The junior lien bonds will be privately placed with the Texas Water Development Board. In addition, Fitch affirms the following ratings: --$1.4 billion in outstanding water system revenue bonds (senior lien) at ‘AA+'; --$363 million in outstanding water system junior lien revenue bonds at ‘AA’. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY Repayment security of the water system senior lien revenue bonds is provided by a pledge of net revenues of SAWS’s water and wastewater system. The junior lien revenue bonds have a subordinate position in the system’s flow of funds and therefore carry a lower rating. KEY RATING DRIVERS ADEQUATE FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE: SAWS’s overall financial performance has rebounded following a dip in debt service coverage in 2009 and 2010. Audited results for 2011 reflect improved coverage resulting from a rate hike combined with increased water sales due to decreased rainfall. Fitch expects SAWS’s strong financial planning and careful rate management to support outperformance of projections over the long term while keeping pace with ongoing capital needs. COMPETITIVE RATES: The system’s rates are competitive compared with area and statewide peer systems despite its most recent rate increases. Additional rate hikes are planned to support the system’s substantial capital needs, but Fitch believes they will remain competitive with peer systems and affordable relative to area wealth levels. COSTLY SUPPLY DIVERSIFICATION EFFORTS: Successful conservation efforts have enabled pumping levels of the Edwards Aquifer to stabilize despite rapid population growth, but SAWS remains heavily reliant on this single water source. SAWS’s water supply diversification efforts continue to introduce new non-aquifer sources to its water supply inventory, but at a higher cost. SUBSTANTIAL CAPITAL NEEDS: The system’s $1.4 billion capital program over the next five years remains substantial. The needs are mostly driven by the wastewater capital needs to comply with regulatory standard, as well as the higher cost of water supply. Fitch believes credit concerns regarding the system’s sizeable capital improvement plan (CIP) are somewhat offset by the system’s planned use of available reserves for about 23% of the capital program. STRONG AND DIVERSE SERVICE AREA: The trend of San Antonio’s overall economic activity and diversification remains relatively stable, with the softening in residential building activity partially offset by steady commercial and military construction. CREDIT PROFILE HISTORICALLY STRONG FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE SAWS generated actual debt service coverage on an all-in basis ranging from 1.7 times (x) to 2.3x from 2005 to 2008. However, the region experienced extreme drought conditions, most notably between 2007 and 2009, that forced water providers to implement stringent water use restrictions, reducing water sales and producing debt service coverage below historical levels. All-in debt service coverage in fiscal 2009 was below historically strong levels at 1.4x. In 2010, weather conditions took a turn to the other extreme, with heavy rainfall resulting in even lower all-in debt service coverage at 1.2x. Despite severe drought conditions in 2011, audited results improved with all-in coverage at 1.7x in light of higher water sales and a rate increase. Interim results for the first six months of 2012 reflect similar all-in coverage. RATE AFFORDABILITY In order to provide a dedicated funding source for securing additional water resources, San Antonio adopted a separate water supply fee in 2000. The fee generated $82.4 million or 22% of system operating revenues in 2010. A new rate structure took effect on Nov. 1, 2010, which was aimed at water conservation as well as cost recovery. The water supply component under the new rate structure is tiered to provide an incentive for water conservation. Under this rate structure, the highest water users will pay increasingly higher rates as levels of water consumption beyond non-discretionary needs are exceeded. In addition to the new rate structure, a 6.5% total bill increase took effect on Nov. 1, 2010, which along with the new rate structure generates an additional $20 million in annual revenue. Another 7.9% rate increase took effect Jan. 1, 2012. Planned rate hikes for water and wastewater service from 2013-2016 average nearly 8% annually. Despite these planned rate hikes, SAWS’s average monthly residential bill currently totals $50, which is lower than all other Texas urban systems except El Paso, affording the system significant rate flexibility - an important credit strength. MULTIYEAR PLANNING A POSITIVE SAWS has prudently developed and annually updates a multiyear financing plan that includes expected capital and operational costs and incorporates its planned rate increases. While the five-year projections reflect all-in coverage ranging from a low 1.35x to 1.4x from 2012 to 2016, this is only slightly lower than the previous forecast which reflected a low point at 1.4x. SAWS typically outperforms its projections and exceeds its all-in target of 1.5x due to conservative assumptions. A key rating driver is Fitch’s expectation that SAWS will continue to manage its operating profile to outperform projections, maintaining strong coverage levels despite its substantial capital needs. CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PLAN SAWS began adding several modest non-Edwards Aquifer water sources to its portfolio in 2002. Additional projects are expected to increase the composition of non-Edwards Aquifer water over time. Capital costs associated with these projects are significant and will require a sizeable amount of additional leveraging in the future. SAWS has developed its current five-year CIP (2012-2016), which totals a large $1.4 billion and encompasses a portion of these long-term supply and delivery projects as well as address wastewater system maintenance needs. Sources of funding include future debt issuance (77% of total sources) and pay-go monies derived from service revenue and impact fees (23%). The currently planned pay-go funding is slightly lower than SAWS’s target range of 25% to 30%. Although the planned pay-go remains adequate, Fitch believes continued funding below its target levels could lead to elevated debt levels over the long term. REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS MAY FURTHER PRESSURE CIP The system has been in discussions with the United States Environmental Protection Agency (USEPA) since 2007 with regard to environmental concerns of system sanitary sewer overflows (SSO). Since that time, SAWS has implemented additional preventative measures and invested more capital dollars to reduce SSO incidents. However, a definitive agreement with the USEPA has yet to be achieved. Negotiations are ongoing and the ultimate financial impacts cannot be quantified at this time. GROWING SERVICE AREA SAWS is the predominant service provider in Bexar County, serving about 360,000 water and 405,000 wastewater retail and wholesale customers. The waterworks system extends approximately 627 square miles and 93% of customers are residential. The wastewater treatment boundaries cover 504 square miles and provide service to 1.3 million people. SAWS’s main challenge continues to be the development of supplemental water resources given the projected doubling of population for the area by the year 2050 and the ongoing sewer system maintenance program. FORMER BEXAR METROPOLITAN WATER DISTRICT NOW OPERATING AS SAWS DISTRICT SPECIAL PROJECT (DSP) SAWS recently took control of the operations of the former Bexar Metropolitan Water District (BMWD) as a result of a public election to dissolve the BMWD. After years of public criticism and numerous complaints regarding service and management of the system, the state passed legislation requiring the public to vote on dissolution of the district. The election was held in November 2011 at which time 74% of the voters approved the dissolution of BMWD and for the operations to be taken over by SAWS. SAWS took over operations effective Jan. 28, 2012. In order to protect bondholders and maintain credit neutrality, operating revenues and debt obligations of the two systems will remain separate until certain requirements are met for full integration. The San Antonio City Council by resolution adopted an ordinance creating a separate ‘District Special Project’ (DSP) and the DSP will be reported as a separate component unit of SAWS beginning with the Dec. 31, 2012 financial statements.