TEXT-S&P revises Versicherungskammer outlook
March 28, 2012 / 2:15 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P revises Versicherungskammer outlook

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
    Overview	
    -- German insurance group Versicherungskammer Bayern (VKB) has 	
implemented various measures that we believe should lead to a substantial 	
recovery of its non-life underwriting results and support excellent capital 	
adequacy over the next few years.	
    -- We believe VKB's conservative management will help reduce the risk 	
profile of its life insurance business and contribute to broadly stable 	
earnings from this segment, despite the low-yield environment.	
    -- We are therefore revising our outlook on VKB's 11 core entities to 	
positive from stable and affirming our 'A' ratings. 	
    -- The positive outlook reflects the potential for an upgrade over the 	
next 12 to 18 months if VKB demonstrates the ability to achieve its targeted 	
increase in non-life underwriting results, strengthening group earnings, and 	
if it maintains very strong capitalization. 	
 	
Rating Action	
On March 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on 	
the 11 core entities of the Germany-based Versicherungskammer Bayern (VKB) 	
insurance group to positive from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our 'A' 	
long-term counterparty credit ratings and insurer financial strength ratings 	
on all 11 entities.   	
	
Rationale	
The outlook revision reflects our opinion that the measures VKB has 	
implemented should improve its non-life underwriting results and life 	
insurance risk position, consequently strengthening its long-term earnings 	
potential and safeguarding its excellent capital adequacy.	
	
Under our base-case scenario, we anticipate that the group's earnings will 	
strengthen significantly over the next few years. Specifically, we forecast 	
VKB to achieve a 7%-8% return on equity, from the current 4%-5%, by 2014. We 	
also anticipate continually very strong capital adequacy and net income 	
strengthening toward EUR180 million, from about EUR95 million in 2011. We expect	
the improvements to be mainly fueled by the non-life segment, owing to 	
management's various pricing and streamlining measures, particularly in motor 	
business. 	
	
For our base case, we also anticipate a continued recovery of the group's net 	
combined ratio toward 97% by 2014, from 102% in 2011. This will likely stem 	
from improvements in the motor combined ratio, which we estimate will decrease 	
toward 102% over 2012-2014. We are mindful of the group's generally 	
conservative reserving policy and the long-tail nature of its claims reserves. 	
As a result, VKB's five-year average return on revenue of about 11% is, in our 	
view, relatively strong.	
	
We believe the group's life and health earnings will stay broadly flat because 	
of the likely low-yield environment in Germany over the next two years. We 	
believe life and health earnings could contribute about one-third of the 	
group's profits in 2014. We expect the group to benefit from a cautious life 	
bonus policy that should enable it to keep reporting stable earnings and build 	
its capital position. Coupled with interest rate hedging, VKB actively manages 	
the risk profile and profitability of its inforce life insurance book, which 	
is still dominated by traditional interest-rate-sensitive products with 	
guarantees. VKB is already focusing new-business sales on risk products and 	
nontraditional products to reduce its sensitivity to interest rates, as well 	
as its capital requirements, in the longer term.	
	
We continue to regard the group's very strong capitalization and extremely 	
strong capital adequacy as a key differentiator relative to peers. VKB's 	
capital adequacy proved resilient during volatile financial market conditions, 	
due to the conservative nature of its asset allocation. 	
	
We also regard the group's competitive position as a key strength to the 	
ratings. We expect VKB's strong distribution ties with local savings banks to 	
protect its market-leading position in its catchment areas and to contribute 	
to stable new business that supports the targeted change in the life 	
new-business mix.	
	
Outlook	
The positive outlook reflects our view that we might raise the ratings over 	
the next 12 to 18 months if we see further indications that VKB can use its 	
leading competitive position to achieve the targeted material improvement in 	
its non-life underwriting results. In addition, we believe the group's 	
earnings are likely to strengthen at least in line with our base-case 	
assumptions and that its capitalization will stay very strong and its capital 	
adequacy extremely strong. 	
	
We could revise the outlook to stable if VKB's earnings were lower than we 	
project in our base case, if its capital adequacy unexpectedly weakened, or if 	
investment or insurance market conditions in Germany significantly 	
deteriorated, putting external pressure on earnings or capital.  	
	
In addition, downward pressure on the ratings on the group's Berlin-based 	
subsidiaries may arise if we revised our current view of their core group 	
status. This could occur if, for example, their subdued operating performance 	
failed to improve, their capitalization deteriorated, and the group's 	
financial support diminished.	
	
Ratings List	
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
Versicherungskammer Bayern Versicherungsanstalt des oeffentlichen Rechts	
Versicherungskammer Bayern Konzern-Rueckversicherung AG	
Union Krankenversicherung AG	
SAARLAND Lebensversicherung AG	
SAARLAND Feuerversicherung AG	
Oeffentliche Lebensversicherung Berlin Brandenburg AG	
Feuersozietaet Berlin Brandenburg Versicherung AG	
Bayern-Versicherung Lebensversicherung AG	
Bayerischer Versicherungsverband Versicherungs AG	
Bayerische Landesbrandversicherung AG	
Bayerische Beamtenkrankenkasse AG	
 Counterparty Credit Rating             A/Positive/--      A/Stable/--	
 Financial Strength Rating              A/Positive/--      A/Stable/--	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

