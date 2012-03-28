TEXT-S&P may cut American Rock Salt Co ratings

March 28 - Overview -- We expect that the unseasonably warm winter weather has substantially weakened demand for deicing rock salt and will likely result in significantly lower 2012 EBITDA for American Rock Salt Co. LLC (ARS). -- We are placing our ratings on ARS, including the 'B' corporate credit rating, on CreditWatch with negative implications. -- In resolving the CreditWatch placement, we will monitor ARS' contracted position, cash flow, and capital spending plans over the next several months and assess the impact of its earnings and liquidity position on the rating. Rating Action On March 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its ratings, including the 'B' corporate credit rating, on Mount Morris, N.Y.-based American Rock Salt Co. LLC (ARS) on CreditWatch with negative implications. Rationale The CreditWatch listing reflects our view that demand for rock salt has weakened due to an unseasonably warm winter in the company's regional end markets, which may result in lower-than-expected 2012 earnings and potentially erode the company's liquidity position. We previously expected ARS to generate 2012 adjusted EBITDA in line with 2011 levels of $75 to $80 million, with leverage around 5.5x. However, at current estimated rates of salt demand, we now believe that ARS may generate adjusted EBITDA well below prior-year levels, resulting in leverage greater than 9x. As of Dec. 31, 2011, ARS had total liquidity of $15.6 million, consisting of $3.6 million in cash and around $12 million in availability on its $40 million asset-based revolving credit facility. The rating on ARS reflects our assessment of the company's business risk profile as "vulnerable" and financial risk profile as "aggressive". Our ratings on ARS reflect its limited diversity, seasonal demand, and mine concentration, but also consider that the company benefits from a recession-resistant business strategically located in western and central New York and Pennsylvania, regions typically affected by heavy lake-effect snow. CreditWatch In resolving the CreditWatch placement, we will meet with management to discuss near-term operating and financial prospects, including end-market trends. As part of our review, we will assess ARS' contracted revenues and liquidity position over the next several months to determine if a lower rating is warranted. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology and Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology and Assumptions on Risks in the Metals Industry, June 22, 2009 -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 Ratings List Ratings Placed On CreditWatch To From American Rock Salt Co. LLC Corporate Credit Rating B/Watch Neg/-- B/Stable/-- Ratings Placed On CreditWatch; Recovery Ratings Unchanged To From American Rock Salt Co. LLC Senior Secured US$300 mil adj rate bank ln due 2017 B+/Watch Neg B+ Recovery Rating 2 US$175 mil 8.25% nts due 2018 CCC+/Watch Neg CCC+ Recovery Rating 6 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.