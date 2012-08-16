TEXT-Fitch expects to rate International Lease Finance notes 'BB'

Aug 16 - Fitch Ratings expects to assign a rating of 'BB' to International Lease Finance Corp.'s (ILFC) benchmark size senior unsecured notes issuance under its shelf registration with an expected maturity of 2022. The expected debt issuance does not affect ILFC's existing long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of ' BB' or debt ratings. The Rating Outlook for ILFC remains Stable. For further information on ILFC's existing ratings, please refer to Fitch's press release 'Fitch Affirms International Lease Finance Corp.'s IDR at 'BB'; Outlook Stable' dated Nov. 4, 2011. Fitch notes that the proposed issuance is consistent with ILFC's overall financing plans to repay near-term maturing debt obligations and for general corporate purposes. The notes are expected to rank equally in right of payment with existing senior unsecured debt. Covenants are expected to be consistent with previously issued senior unsecured debt including a limitation restricting ILFC's ability to incur liens to secure indebtedness in excess of 12.5% of ILFC's consolidated net tangible assets (excluding secured debt issued by certain non-restricted subsidiaries of ILFC). RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES ILFC's ratings are constrained by the company's lack of profitability over the past two fiscal years, which has been caused by significant impairment charges on older aircraft, as well as the weighted average age of its fleet, which is older than Fitch-rated peers. Negative momentum for the ratings and/or Rating Outlook could result from additional impairment charges that are material in size, inability to access capital markets to fund debt maturities or purchase commitments, deterioration in operating cash flow or a meaningful increase in leverage. While positive rating momentum is not likely in the near term, over a longer-term time horizon, positive drivers could include consistent profitability, demonstrated funding flexibility and commitment to reduced leverage levels and clarity regarding ownership structure. ILFC is a market leader in the leasing and remarketing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines around the world. As of June 30, 2012, ILFC owned an aircraft portfolio with a net book value of approximately $35 billion, consisting of 933 jet aircraft. Fitch expects to assign the following rating: --ILFC's proposed benchmark size senior unsecured notes 'BB'. Fitch currently rates ILFC and its related subsidiaries as follows: International Lease Finance Corp. --Long-term Issuer Default Rating 'BB'; Outlook Stable; --$3.9 billion senior secured notes 'BBB-'; --Senior unsecured debt 'BB'; --Preferred stock 'B'. Delos Aircraft Inc. --Senior secured debt 'BB'. Flying Fortress Inc. --Senior secured debt 'BB'. ILFC E-Capital Trust I --Preferred stock 'B'. ILFC E-Capital Trust II --Preferred stock 'B'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', Aug. 15, 2012; --'Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria', Dec. 12, 2011. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria