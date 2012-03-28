FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P speculative-grade composite spread widens
#Market News
March 28, 2012 / 3:00 PM / in 6 years

TEXT-S&P speculative-grade composite spread widens

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 28 - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite spread widened by 1
basis point (bp) yesterday to 198 bps and the speculative-grade composite spread
widened by 4 bps to 612 bps. By rating, the 'AA', 'A', and 'BBB' spreads widened
by 1 bp each to 129 bps, 171 bps, and 245 bps, respectively. The 'BB' and 'B'
spreads expanded by 4 bps each to 438 bps and 661 bps, respectively, and the
'CCC' spread expanded by 3 bps to 1,023 bps.	
	
By industry, financial institutions, industrials, and utilities widened by 1 	
bp each to 304 bps, 289 bps, and 203 bps, respectively. Banks remained flat at 	
305 bps, and telecommunications expanded by 5 bps to 319 bps.	
	
The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their 	
highs reached in October. The investment-grade spread is above its one-year 	
moving average of 197 bps and below its five-year moving average of 239 bps. 	
The speculative-grade composite spread is below its one-year moving average of 	
636 bps and below its five-year moving average of 719 bps. We expect continued 	
volatility in the near term, especially in the speculative-grade segment, 	
which could result from both positive and negative factors. On the positive 	
side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain below the long-term average 	
in the short term. On the negative side, an increase in volatility in the 	
financial markets, influenced by weakening economic conditions, could continue 	
to weigh on risky assets.	
 	
	
Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the 	
world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, 	
Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure 	
and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with 	
information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial 	
decisions.

