#Market News
March 28, 2012 / 3:05 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-Fitch: aircraft lessors increasingly tap capital markets

Reuters Staff

14 Min Read

March 28 - OVERVIEW	
     -- We lowered our ratings on four classes from Citigroup Commercial 	
Mortgage Trust 2006-FL2, a U.S. CMBS transaction.  	
     -- At the same time, we raised our ratings on two classes and affirmed 	
our ratings on four other classes from the same transaction.	
     -- The rating actions follow our analysis of the transaction, which 	
included our revaluation of the collateral securing the remaining four 	
floating-rate loans in the pool, all of which are currently with the special 	
servicers. Our analysis also considered the deal structure, liquidity 	
available to the trust, refinancing risks, and losses we anticipate will occur 	
upon the eventual resolution of one of the four specially serviced loans.	
     -- We affirmed our ratings on the "DHC" raked certificates based on our 	
revised valuation of the Doubletree Hospitality & Centre Plaza Office loan.	
     -- We lowered our ratings to 'D (sf)' on classes RAM-1, RAM-2, and L 	
because we believe the accumulated interest shortfalls will remain outstanding 	
for the foreseeable future.	
    	
     March 28 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its ratings on
four classes of commercial mortgage pass-through certificates from Citigroup
Commercial Mortgage Trust 2006-FL2, a U.S. commercial mortgage-backed securities
(CMBS) transaction. Concurrently, we raised our ratings on two classes and
affirmed our ratings on four other classes from the same transaction (see list).	
	
Our rating actions follow our analysis of the transaction, which included the 	
revised valuation of the collateral securing the remaining four floating-rate 	
loans in the pool, all of which are currently with the special servicers due 	
to imminent maturity defaults. Our analysis also considered the deal 	
structure, the liquidity available to the trust, refinancing risks, and losses 	
that we anticipate will occur upon the eventual resolution of one ($50.0 	
million, 50.3% of the pooled trust balance) of the four specially serviced 	
loans ($99.4 million, 100%). 	
	
We downgraded classes L, RAM-1, and RAM-2 to 'D (sf)' because we believe the 	
accumulated interest shortfalls will remain outstanding for the foreseeable 	
future. In addition, the downgrades on the raked class RAM-1 and RAM-2 notes 	
follow our analysis of the Radisson Ambassador Plaza Hotel & Casino loan, 	
which we discuss below. These raked certificates derive 100% of their cash 	
flow from a subordinate nonpooled component of the loan. 	
	
The raised ratings on classes G and H also reflect increased credit 	
enhancement levels due to the deleveraging of the pooled trust balance.	
	
The affirmed rating on the class J principal and interest certificates 	
reflects subordination and liquidity support levels that are consistent with 	
the outstanding rating. We affirmed our ratings on the "DHC" raked 	
certificates based on our revised valuation of the Doubletree Hospitality & 	
Centre Plaza Office loan. The raked certificates derive 100% of their cash 	
flow from a subordinate nonpooled component of the loan, which we discuss 	
below.	
	
We based our analysis, in part, on a review of the borrower's operating 	
statements for the year ended Dec. 31, 2011, the borrower's available 2012 	
budget, the borrower's December 2011 rent rolls, and available Smith Travel 	
Research (STR) reports.	
	
As of the March 16, 2012, trustee remittance report, the trust consists of 	
four floating-rate interest-only loans indexed to one-month LIBOR with a 	
pooled trust balance of $99.4 million and a trust balance of $110.7 million. 	
The one-month LIBOR rate was 0.2485% per the March trustee remittance report. 	
	
The Radisson Ambassador Plaza Hotel & Casino loan, the largest loan in the 	
trust, is secured by a 233-room, full-service hotel, which includes a 	
14,800-sq.-ft. casino, in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The loan has a trust and 	
whole-loan balance of $54.4 million, which consists of a $50.0 million senior 	
pooled component (50.3% of the pooled trust balance) and a $4.4 million 	
subordinate nonpooled component that supports the class RAM-1 and RAM-2 raked 	
certificates. In addition, the equity interests in the whole loan borrower 	
secure $35.6 million of mezzanine debt. 	
	
The master servicer, Wells Fargo Bank N.A. (Wells Fargo), reported an in-trust 	
debt service coverage (DSC) of 0.21x and occupancy of 78.0% for the 12 months 	
ended Nov. 30, 2011, on the Radisson Ambassador Plaza Hotel & Casino loan. Our 	
adjusted valuation, using an 11.53% capitalization rate, yielded a stressed 	
in-trust loan-to-value (LTV) ratio that significantly exceeds 100%. Wells 	
Fargo reported declining net cash flows in the last three years primarily due 	
to deterioration in casino revenues. According to Wells Fargo, the casino 	
revenue performance, particularly the slot machine segment that accounts for a 	
majority of the revenue, has been steadily declining due to increased 	
competition from newer establishments in Puerto Rico, as well as the 	
proliferation of illegal slot machine venues. Consequently, we downgraded the 	
"RAM" raked certificates to 'D (sf)' based on our analysis and because we 	
believe the accumulated interest shortfalls will remain outstanding for the 	
foreseeable future. Classes RAM-1 and RAM-2 have accumulated interest 	
shortfalls outstanding for seven consecutive months. 	
	
The Radisson Ambassador Plaza Hotel & Casino loan was transferred to the 	
special servicer on June 3, 2011, due to imminent maturity default. The loan 	
matured on July 9, 2011. According to the special servicer, a forbearance 	
agreement was executed on Jan. 13, 2012, which will terminate upon the earlier 	
of another default or July 2013. The master servicer reported an appraisal 	
reduction amount (ARA) of $26.4 million on the whole-loan balance based on an 	
Aug. 1, 2011, appraisal value of $31.2 million. We expect a significant loss 	
upon the eventual resolution of this loan.	
	
The CarrAmerica National Pool Portfolio loan, the second-largest loan in the 	
trust, is currently secured by 26 office properties totaling 5.4 million sq. 	
ft. in California, Texas, Colorado, and Washington. The loan has a whole-loan 	
balance of $509.7 million, consisting of a $335.6 million senior participation 	
that is split into three pari passu pieces and a $174.1 million junior 	
participation that is held outside the trust. The senior participation 	
interests are further divided into two components: a senior pooled component 	
totaling $296.2 million and a subordinate nonpooled component totaling $39.4 	
million. The trust's portion of the pooled balance is $22.2 million (22.3% of 	
the pooled trust balance), and its portion of the nonpooled balance is $2.9 	
million, which is raked to the "CAN" certificates (not rated by Standard & 	
Poor's). In addition, the equity interests in the whole-loan borrower secure 	
four mezzanine loans totaling $128.9 million. It is our understanding that the 	
trustee-reported loan balances are in the process of being updated due to 	
property releases in March, which will result in a whole-loan balance of 	
$509.3 million. Wells Fargo reported an in-trust combined DSC of 11.96x for 	
the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2011, and the combined occupancy was 85.9% 	
according to the December 2011 rent rolls. Our adjusted valuation, using a 	
9.50% capitalization rate, yielded a stressed in-trust LTV ratio of 56.3%. The 	
loan was transferred to the special servicer, Bank of America N.A., on Feb. 1, 	
2011, due to maturity default. The loan matured on Aug. 9, 2011. According to 	
the special servicer, the loan was modified and the maturity was extended to 	
Aug. 9, 2012, with a one-year extension option.  	
	
The Doubletree Hospitality & Centre Plaza Office loan, the third-largest loan 	
in the trust, is secured by a mixed-use facility in Modesto, Calif., 	
containing, among other items, 258 full-service hotel rooms and 58,697 	
rentable sq. ft. of office space. The loan has a whole-loan balance of $24.9 	
million, which consists of a $15.0 million senior pooled component (15.1% of 	
the pooled trust balance), a $2.8 million subordinate nonpooled component that 	
supports the "DHC" raked certificates, and a $7.0 million nontrust junior 	
participation interest. Wells Fargo reported a combined DSC of 5.67x for the 	
nine months ended Sept. 30, 2011, and 65.6% occupancy for the 12 months ended 	
Dec. 31, 2011, on the hotel portion and 81.8% occupancy as of July 2011 on the 	
office portion. Our adjusted valuation, using a 10.61% weighted average 	
capitalization rate, yielded a stressed in-trust LTV ratio of 79.7%. Based on 	
our analysis of the loan, we affirmed our ratings on the "DHC" raked 	
certificate classes. The loan was transferred to the special servicer on May 	
10, 2011, due to imminent maturity default. The loan matured on July 9, 2011. 	
According to the special servicer, the loan was modified on Dec. 9, 2011. The 	
modification terms included, but were not limited to, extending the maturity 	
date to Nov. 9, 2013, with a one-year extension option, paying down $1.2 	
million in principal, increasing the interest rate spread on the whole-loan 	
balance, and the borrower paying all fees including special servicing and 	
workout fees. The special servicer indicated that this loan would likely be 	
returned to the master servicer at some point in March 2012.	
	
The Snake River Lodge & Spa loan, the smallest loan in the trust, is secured 	
by an 88-room, full-service luxury hotel, which includes a 17,000-sq.-ft. spa, 	
at the base of the Jackson Hole mountain range in Teton Village, Wyo. The loan 	
has a whole-loan balance of $25.2 million that consists of a $12.2 million 	
senior pooled component (12.3% of the pooled trust balance), a $1.0 million 	
subordinate nonpooled component raked to the SRL certificate class (not rated 	
by Standard & Poor's), and a $12.8 million subordinate B note. The loan was 	
transferred to the special servicer on Feb. 11, 2010, after the borrower did 	
not pay off the loan by its Feb. 9, 2010, maturity date. The special servicer 	
for this loan, Wells Fargo, reports that it is currently exploring various 	
liquidation strategies, including a discounted payoff. The reported DSC for 	
the trust was 4.95x and occupancy was 53.8% for the 12 months ended Oct. 31, 	
2011. Our adjusted valuation, which considered the April 20, 2011, appraisal 	
value of $25.9 million, resulted in a stressed in-trust LTV ratio of 87.3%.	
	
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT	
	
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 	
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 	
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 	
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 	
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 	
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including 	
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. 	
	
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this 	
credit rating report is available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
 	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions For Rating U.S. And Canadian Stand-Alone 	
And Large Loan CMBS Transactions, published March 8, 2012.	
     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 	
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011.	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions For Analyzing The Major Property Types In 	
U.S. CMBS Transactions, published June 14, 2010.	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Capitalization Rates For Major Property 	
Types In U.S. CMBS Transactions, published June 14, 2010.	
     -- Rating U.S. CMBS In The Face Of Interest Shortfalls, published Feb. 	
23, 2006.	
     -- U.S. CMBS Legal And Structured Finance Criteria: Property-Specific And 	
Large Loan Transactions, published May 1, 2003.	
	
RATINGS LOWERED 	
 	
Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Trust 2006-FL2	
Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates	
	
              Rating	
Class     To        From             Credit enhancement (%)	
K         CCC- (sf) CCC+ (sf)                         24.00	
L         D (sf)    CCC- (sf)                          0.00	
RAM-1     D (sf)    CCC- (sf)                           N/A	
RAM-2     D (sf)    CCC- (sf)                           N/A	
	
RATINGS RAISED	
 	
Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Trust 2006-FL2	
Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates	
	
              Rating	
Class     To        From             Credit enhancement (%)	
G         AA (sf)   A (sf)                            90.01	
H         A (sf)    BBB (sf)                          69.01	
	
RATINGS AFFIRMED	
   	
Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Trust 2006-FL2	
Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates	
	
Class     Rating                     Credit enhancement (%)	
J         BB (sf)                                     46.51	
DHC-1     B+ (sf)                                       N/A	
DHC-2     B- (sf)                                       N/A	
DHC-3     CCC (sf)                                      N/A	
	
	
N/A--Not applicable.

