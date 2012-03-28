FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P: top European utilities face tough market conditions
#Market News
March 28, 2012 / 3:16 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P: top European utilities face tough market conditions

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

March 28 - The credit prospects for the 25 leading European utilities rated
by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services remain largely negative, according to a
report published today by the rating agency.	
	
The report, titled "Tough Market Conditions Keep 25 Top European Utilities 	
Under Pressure", says seven of the 25 industry leaders have negative outlooks 	
or are on CreditWatch with negative implications.	
	
This reflects Standard & Poor's opinion that many competitively exposed 	
vertically integrated power and gas incumbents have less robust and more 	
volatile business risk profiles than previously and face significant pressure 	
on profitability, the report says.	
	
The main contributing factors include aging generation assets with significant 	
reinvestment needs, generation oversupply in many regional markets leading to 	
lower generation spreads and load factors, negative price differentials 	
between long-term gas procurement contracts and wholesale market prices, 	
continued high political risk, and sovereign stress in the eurozone, the 	
report says.	
	
In addition, financial market volatility is heightening financial risk and the 	
European economic outlook once again appears increasingly somber. In Standard 	
& Poor's view, the eurozone will gradually climb out of its mild recession in 	
the second half of this year and into 2013. Standard & Poor's projects flat 	
eurozone GDP in 2012 and only 1% growth in 2013, which, the report notes, is 	
likely to lead to weak energy demand growth in many European countries.	
	
That said, the underlying credit quality of regulated utilities, such as U.K. 	
water companies and electricity and gas networks, remains solid despite high 	
investment requirements in the years ahead. Electricity and gas transmission 	
system operators in the peripheral eurozone countries are at risk of further 	
downgrades, however, mainly as a result of rising country risk, 	
sovereign-related stress, and rising regulatory uncertainty, the report says.	
 	
	
The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 	
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com.  If you are not a RatingsDirect 	
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 	
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 	
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 	
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.

