TEXT-Fitch affirms Epic Culzean plc
March 28, 2012 / 4:05 PM / in 6 years

TEXT-Fitch affirms Epic Culzean plc

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

March 28 -  Fitch Ratings has affirmed Epic (Culzean) plc's floating rate
notes due 2019 as follows:	
	
GBP6.2m Class A (XS0286451710) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable	
GBP27.3m Class B (XS0286456198) affirmed at 'AA-sf'; Outlook Stable	
GBP25.8m Class C (XS0286456867) affirmed at 'A-sf'; Outlook Stable	
GBP21.8m Class D (XS0286457758) affirmed at 'BB+sf'; Outlook revised to Stable 	
from Negative	
GBP9.4m Class E (XS0286458723) affirmed at 'Bsf'; Outlook revised to Stable from	
Negative	
GBP12.0m Class F (XS0286459374) affirmed at 'CCCsf'; Recovery Estimate 50%	
	
The affirmation reflects the stable performance of the GBP44.2m Prime A and 	
GBP20.9m Prime B loans since the last rating action in April 2011 and the full 	
redemption of the GBP167.3m Metro loan at its maturity in October 2011. It also 	
addresses the improving performance of the GBP37.4m Friends First loan, 	
following its maturity default in April 2011 and subsequent restructuring and 	
extension. Finally, consideration was given to the extensive reliance on The 	
Royal Bank of Scotland ('A'//Stable/'F1') as swap counterparty and account bank 	
and potential swap breakage costs on the long-dated (10 years post loan 	
maturity) interest rate swaps for both of the Prime loans.	
	
In February 2012, the servicer announced the completion of the Friends First 	
loan restructuring. A maturity extension until January 2014 was agreed, subject 	
to the removal of a 2013 break option in the leases of the largest tenant (DLA 	
Properties, accounting for 44% of the borrower's rental income). The affected 	
leases have also been extended, moving the various expiry dates to December 	
2022. As part of the incentive package for the tenants, the borrower will cover 	
part of the tenant's rent over the first 12 months of the new lease.	
	
The Prime A and Prime B loans are predominantly backed by retail assets located 	
in London's prime retail locations (e.g. New Bond Street and Kensington High 	
Street). Both loans are scheduled to mature in October 2016, three years prior 	
to final legal maturity. Given the collaterals' strong performance, Fitch does 	
not expect a default before loan maturity for both these facilities. 	
	
The interest rate swaps of the two Prime loans mature 10 years after loan 	
maturity. In adverse interest rate scenarios, the senior-ranking breakage costs 	
arising from a swap termination could negatively affect the recoveries on these 	
loans. Also, given the high leverage of the Friends First loan, a loss on the 	
most junior tranche remains a possibility. Both factors contribute to the 	
continued 'CCCsf' rating of the tranche.	
	
In January 2012, the full redemption of the Metro loan, proceeds of which were 	
applied on a fully sequential basis following the transaction's sequential 	
trigger breach in April 2011, has resulted in the class A's current balance of 	
GBP6.2m. The application of disposal proceeds, stemming from the sale of an 	
asset backing the Prime A loan, should result in the full redemption of the 	
class A notes in April 2012. Furthermore, the Friends First loan is currently 	
amortising via cash sweep.

