TEXT-Fitch affirms Mercy Medical Center, Ohio revs at 'BB+'

Aug 16 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'BB+' rating on the following bonds issued by Cuyahoga County, OH on behalf of Mercy Medical Center (MMC; fka CSAHS/UHHS-Canton, Inc.): --$75,215,000 series 2000 hospital facilities revenue bonds. The Rating Outlook is Negative. KEY RATING DRIVERS MEMBER OF LARGER HEALTH SYSTEM: Sisters of Charity of Health System (SCHS) is the sole corporate member of MMC. Although SCHS does not guaranty and is not obligated to pay debt service on MMC's obligations, Fitch views the close relationship as a key credit factor as SCHS would likely provide financial support to MMC if needed. SCHS provides support services such as information technology, managed care contracting, treasury services, and supply chain management. NARROWED OPERATING LOSSES: MMC's operating performance remains weak, however, operating losses narrowed in fiscal 2011 with a negative 5.9% operating margin, which continued to improve through the six months ended June 30, 2012 (the interim period) with a negative 4.3% operating margin. Operational improvements to date have been primarily due to cost control initiatives and staffing adjustments. DECLINING LIQUIDITY METRICS: Unrestricted cash and investments continued to decline for the fifth straight fiscal year due to weak operating cash flow, higher malpractice costs and capital spending from $66.4 million in fiscal 2011 to $60.1 million at June 30, 2012, equating to a weak 80 days cash on hand and 62.5% cash to debt. However, cushion ratio remains adequate for the rating category at 7.8 times (x). THIN DEBT SERVICE COVERAGE: Fitch's maximum annual debt service (MADS) coverage calculation by EBITDA resulted in a weak 0.9x in fiscal 2011 and 0.8x in fiscal 2010. However, per the master trust indenture, MADS coverage was 1.4x in fiscal 2011, compared to the covenant of 1.1x. SECURITY The bonds are secured by a pledge of the gross revenues of the obligated group and a first lien mortgage of hospital property. WHAT WOULD TRIGGER A DOWNGRADE INABILITY TO STABILIZE PERFORMANCE: The failure to maintain improvements to operating profitability and/or continued declines in unrestricted liquidity metrics would result in downward rating pressure. CREDIT PROFILE The affirmation of the 'BB+' rating reflects MMC's relationship with SCHS and demonstration of a reduction in operating losses year to date. However, the Outlook remains Negative given MMC's overall weak financial profile and the challenges present to returning to operating profitability as well as the continued deterioration in its liquidity metrics. SCHS is the sole corporate member of MMC and MMC is included in SCHS's consolidated financial statements. Although SCHS is not legally obligated on MMC's bonds, the system has been deeply involved in hospital operations and MMC's chief executive officer is an employee of SCHS. SCHS has expanded the support services that it provides to its affiliate hospitals for which MMC pays a member assessment. Support services currently include information technology, strategic planning, construction management, contracting, treasury services, insurance and supply chain management. In fiscal 2010, SCHS waived the member assessment (approximately $4.5 million). At Dec. 31, 2011, SCHS had $419.5 million of unrestricted cash and investments which equates to 214.8 days of cash on hand, a 34.4x cushion ratio and 181.8% cash to long-term debt (including MMC's series 2000 bonds). MMC's service area was hit particularly hard during the economic downturn beginning in fiscal 2008 negatively impacting inpatient admissions starting in fiscal 2009. Additionally, MMC's bad debt expense increased from 4.3% of revenues in fiscal 2009 to 5.5% in the interim period. MMC's overall payor mix has weakened as commercial payors have decreased as a percent of revenues while Medicare and Medicaid increased. The service area is beginning to exhibit evidence of economic stabilization due in part to increased activity in the oil and gas industry. Although reduced, operating losses continued through fiscal 2011 and the six month interim period. Operating margin narrowed from negative 6.6% in fiscal 2010 to negative 5.9% in fiscal 2011 and continued to improve to negative 4.3% in the interim period. In addition to the above economic factors, fiscal 2011 operating profitability was negatively impacted by increased malpractice expense which exceeded budget by $5.5 million. The continued reduction in operating losses reflects management's implementation of cost control initiatives, including staffing adjustments. Additionally, management engaged a consulting firm in fiscal 2011 to identify and implement operational improvement initiatives. Identified initiatives include supply chain management, productivity enhancement and revenue cycle management. MMC has been one of the lowest cost providers in Ohio, therefore, a majority of the operational improvements are expected to come from revenue cycle and supply chain management. Fitch expects to see many of the initiatives begin to positively impact operations in the second half of fiscal 2012. MMC's fiscal 2012 budgeted operating margin is negative 3.6%. Despite a relatively low debt burden, with MADS equal to 2.8% of revenues, debt service coverage remains thin. Total debt of approximately $96 million as of June 30, 2012, is 100% fixed rate and includes $75 million of series 2000 bonds, $13 million of capital leases, and an $8 million loan from SCHS (reflecting MMC's line of credit draw). MMC does not have any swaps outstanding and has no plans to issue additional debt. For the fifth fiscal year in a row, MMC's unrestricted liquidity continued to decline to $60.1 million through June 30, 2012. Fitch is concerned that potential capital plans could further erode MMC's liquidity metrics if cash flow is not adequate to fund the contemplated projects. Capital plans under consideration include renovation and expansion of MMC's emergency department and an ambulatory surgical center joint venture. The emergency department renovation is expected to cost $15 million, of which approximately $4.5 million will be funded through restricted funds (including a $2 million contribution from SCHS) with the remainder funded through cash flow and philanthropy. Board approval is expected in November 2012. MMC has consistently maintained a solid secondary market position behind Aultman Health in its service area averaging 26.8% since fiscal 2008 and increasing to 27.7% through June 30, 2011. During the same period, Aultman's market share decreased from 43.2% to 39.5%. MMC's market position could strengthen as Aultman did not renew its contracts with United Health and Anthem. MMC's utilization trends continue to show modest signs of recovery after two years of declines. Fiscal 2011 admissions, observation stays, emergency room visits and outpatient visits increased 2.4%, 3.7%, 3.9% and 4.2%, respectively. Overall improvements continued in the interim period, however, admissions declined 1.5% as observation stays increased 8.3%. Fitch is maintaining the Negative Outlook pending further evidence of stability and improvement in MMC's operations. Should operational initiatives fail to continue to improve financial results or should liquidity metrics further decline, negative rating action is likely to occur. Mercy Medical Center, located in Canton, Ohio, is a teaching hospital with 473 licensed beds, of which 337 are staffed. Total operating revenues equaled $272 million in fiscal 2011. MMC covenants to provide annual disclosure within 120 days of the fiscal year end and quarterly disclosure within 45 days following the end of each fiscal quarter. Disclosure is provided through the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board's EMMA system. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria' dated June 12, 2012; --'Nonprofit Hospitals and Health Systems Rating Criteria', dated July 23, 2012. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria Nonprofit Hospitals and Health Systems Rating Criteria