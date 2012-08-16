FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P: Latin American, Caribbean defaults rose in July
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 16, 2012 / 7:20 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P: Latin American, Caribbean defaults rose in July

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Aug 16 - The European Economic and Monetary Union (eurozone) crisis and the
slowing growth in emerging economies such as China and India continue to
pressures global growth, said an article published today by Standard & Poor's
Global Fixed Income Research, titled "Emerging Markets Credit Metrics: Defaults
Increase In Latin America And The Caribbean As The Global Economy Slows." 

Governments around the world have been incorporating policy responses to avoid 
a repeat of the 2008 recession. Nevertheless, defaults have been increasing, 
and the speculative-grade default rate in Latin America and the Caribbean has 
edged up to an estimated 1.97% as of July 31 after bottoming at 0.52% in July 
2011.

"During the financial crisis of 2009, the speculative-grade corporate default 
rate in Latin America and the Caribbean increased sharply, but it was 
significantly lower than the global default rate and less than half the U.S. 
default rate," said Diane Vazza, head of Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income 
Research. The emerging markets speculative-grade default rate peaked at 7.25% 
in October 2009 before declining steadily and bottoming at 0.52% in July 2011. 
But it has been creeping up since then. So far in 2012 (as of July 31), 14 
entities have defaulted in the emerging markets, including seven entities from 
Latin America and the Caribbean. Our estimated 12-month trailing 
speculative-grade default rate for the emerging markets as of July 31 is 1.97%.

"We believe that the overall economic performance of the Latin America and the 
Caribbean region during the recent global economic downturn will largely 
depend on governments' policy responses," said Ms. Vazza. "We also believe 
that strong domestic consumer demand will provide the necessary cushion 
against external risks."
 

The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.