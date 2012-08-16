FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch downgrades one class of MSRR 2009-GG10
August 16, 2012 / 7:30 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch downgrades one class of MSRR 2009-GG10

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 16 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded and removed from Rating Watch Negative
one class of Morgan Stanley Re-REMIC Trust series 2009-GG10, commercial mortgage
pass-through certificates as follows:

--$740 million class A4B to 'Asf' from 'AAAsf'; assigned Stable Outlook.

Fitch has also affirmed the following class:

--$1.85 billion class A4A at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable.

This transaction is a re-securitization of the ownership interest in a
commercial mortgage-backed certificate: GS Mortgage Securities Corporation II
series 2007-GG10 class A4. This underlying class was downgraded by Fitch to
'Asf'; Outlook Stable on Aug. 16, 2012.

Although the underlying bond was downgraded, the affirmation of class A4A was
the result of credit enhancement for the class A4A certificates being
approximately 50%. Credit enhancement is provided by the structural support of
the underlying transaction as well as the A4B certificates in the
re-securitization. As a re-securitization, the class will receive cash flows
from the underlying class A4 bonds.

For additional information on the underlying security please see the release
'Fitch Downgrades 8 classes of GSMSC 2007-GG10' (Aug. 16, 2011) available at
'www.fitchratings.com'.


Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (June 6, 2012);
--'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions' (Dec. 21,
2011);
--'U.S. Commercial Mortgage Re-REMIC Criteria' (Feb. 23, 2012).

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
U.S. Commercial Mortgage Re-REMIC Criteria
Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions
Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria

