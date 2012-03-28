FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P raises Vantiv to 'BB'
#Market News
March 28, 2012 / 4:45 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P raises Vantiv to 'BB'

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

Overview	
     -- U.S. transaction and payment processor Vantiv LLC received primary 	
initial public offer (IPO) proceeds of $500 million, at the high end of their 	
targeted range, and reduced the amount of their new term loan B to $250 	
million.	
     -- We are raising our rating on Vantiv to 'BB' from 'B+' based its 	
successful IPO completion and simultaneous refinancing of its capital 	
structure, removing the rating from CreditWatch with positive implications.	
     -- In addition, we are assigning 'BBB-' issue ratings and '1' recovery 	
ratings to the new first-lien credit facilities.	
     -- The positive outlook reflects lower prospective leverage given the 	
smaller-than-expected term loan B, and our belief that Vantiv's strong 	
operating trends and mandatory amortization will reduce leverage further over 	
the next 12 months.	
	
Rating Action	
On March 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate 	
credit rating on Symmes Township, Ohio-based Vantiv LLC to 'BB' from 'B+' and 	
removed the company from CreditWatch, where it was place with positive 	
implications on Feb. 22, 2012. 	
	
We also assigned our 'BBB-' issue-level rating to the company's first-lien 	
senior secured credit facilities, consisting of a $250 million revolver, a $1 	
billion term loan A, and a $250 million term loan B). The recovery rating on 	
this debt is '1', indicating our expectation of very high (90%-100%) recovery 	
for lenders in the event of a payment default.	
	
We have withdrawn the ratings on the company's former first-lien senior 	
secured debt.	
	
Rationale	
The upgrade follows Vantiv's successful execution of an IPO and concurrent 	
refinancing. The IPO alters our view that sustained de-leveraging is unlikely, 	
given the broader oversight and fiduciary responsibility to an increased 	
number of stakeholders. Furthermore, pro forma adjusted leverage is now around 	
3x, down from about 4x at fiscal year-end Dec. 31, 2011. The company received 	
primary proceeds of $500 million from its IPO--at the high end of its 	
goal--which it used, along with proceeds from the new first-lien senior 	
secured debt facilities, to repay existing first-lien lenders.  	
	
Vantiv provides transaction and payment processing solutions for merchants, 	
businesses, and financial institutions. According to the Nilson Report (Issue 	
990, March 2012), Vantiv is the third-largest U.S. merchant acquirer by 	
transaction count, the fourth-largest by volume, and the largest U.S. PIN 	
debit acquirer by both transaction count and volume. The company provides 	
payment authorization and settlement services for a broad base of U.S. 	
merchants. Merchant services account for over 70% revenues. Its remaining 	
revenues come from debit and ATM card-processing and other ancillary services 	
provided to a broad base of small (predominantly less than $5 billion in 	
assets) U.S. banks and credit unions.	
	
Our assessment of Vantiv's business risk profile as "fair" reflects the 	
company's consistent operating performance and solid market position in the 	
U.S. payment-processing industry, which we believe has strong secular growth 	
prospects. These factors are partially offset by relatively limited geographic 	
diversity, highly competitive industry conditions with similar sized and 	
substantially larger competitors, and a limited track record as a stand-alone 	
company and public company.	
	
Vantiv posted gross organic revenue growth of 9.5% for fiscal year-end 2011. 	
Growth reflects higher transaction volume as a result new customer signings 	
and share gains, and higher use of debit--where the company has more 	
exposure--than credit cards. We expect the payment-processing industry to 	
continue to benefit from secular growth in debit card processing, despite 	
vulnerability to changes in consumer spending patterns. Therefore, we expect 	
gross revenue growth to continue in the high-single-digit area. Unpredictable 	
regulatory changes and potentially disruptive technologies, such as mobile, 	
could pose longer term risks to growth. 	
	
Vantiv has preserved solid, industry-comparable profit margins. We believe the 	
company has adequately managed both the separation from its former parent 	
Fifth Third Bank and the integration of NPC. Vantiv owns both its front- and 	
back-end processing platforms, which are integrated and highly scalable and 	
should provide operating efficiencies as it processes more transaction volume. 	
The company's sales channels are also well developed and diverse, including a 	
large-scale direct sales force, third-party resellers, merchant bank referral 	
relationships, and independent sales organizations. Thus, we expect Vantiv to 	
maintain adjusted EBITDA margins in the mid- to high-20% range on a gross 	
revenue basis.	
	
We categorize Vantiv's financial profile as "significant." Adjusted leverage 	
pro forma for the close of the IPO is about 3x versus 4x at fiscal year-end 	
2011. Given our expectation for continued revenue growth and stable margins, 	
as well as meaningful term loan A amortization, we expect moderate near-term 	
reductions leverage. Also, we believe lower interest expense will somewhat 	
offset slightly elevated near-term infrastructure investments, so free 	
operating cash flow should remain solid. Longer term, we expect the company to 	
use excess cash flow primarily for new product development and sales channel 	
expansion, and for acquisitions targeted to expand its geographic presence and 	
further penetration of the small-to-midsized merchant market space. 	
	
Liquidity	
Vantiv has "adequate" liquidity. We expect the company's cash sources to 	
exceed uses for the next 12 to 24 months. Cash sources include about $323 	
million of cash on hand pro forma for the IPO at Dec. 31, 2011; full 	
availability under the new $250 million revolving credit facility; and solid 	
funds from operations (FFO) generation. The company has low working capital 	
requirements and relatively low capital expenditures. It may be required to 	
make payments under tax receivable agreements of between $7.3 million and 	
$30.8 million annually over the next 15 years, but we feel its current 	
resources can comfortably support this. We believe that the company would 	
still maintain adequate liquidity, even after a projecting a hypothetical 	
EBITDA decline of 15% and $100 million of acquisitions annually.	
	
The new credit agreement contains two financial maintenance covenants: a 	
consolidated total leverage ratio and an interest coverage ratio. The leverage 	
ratio is set at 4.25x at close through Sept. 30, 2013, and then steps down to 	
4.0x on Oct. 1, 2013, and to 3.75x on Oct. 1, 2014, where it remains for the 	
life of the loan.  	
	
Recovery analysis	
For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on 	
Vantiv, to be published on RatingsDirect as soon as possible following the 	
release of this article.	
	
Outlook	
The outlook is positive, reflecting our expectation for de-leveraging over the 	
near term through mandatory debt reduction as well as continued solid revenue 	
growth and consistent profitability. The positive outlook is also supported by 	
the company's strong U.S. market position and solid cash flows. 	
	
We could raise the rating to 'BB+' if the company can reduce and sustain 	
leverage in the mid- to high-2x area while maintaining margins and prudent 	
financial policies. We could stabilize the outlook if increased competition 	
and/or a stagnating economy leads to pricing pressure and lower processing 	
volumes, resulting in leverage between 3.0x-3.5x. A more aggressive posture 	
toward debt-financed acquisitions, as the company pursues its diversification 	
and growth strategies, or shareholder returns could also limit a possible 	
upgrade.	
Ratings List	
	
Upgraded And Off CreditWatch	
                                        To                 From	
Vantiv LLC	
 Corporate Credit Rating                 BB/Positive/--     B+/Watch Pos/--	
	
New Ratings	
	
Vantiv LLC	
  $250 mil first-lien revolver           BBB-	
   Recovery Rating                       1	
  $1 bil first-lien term loan A          BBB-	
   Recovery Rating                       1	
  $250 mil first-lien term loan B        BBB-	
   Recovery Rating                       1	
	
Ratings Withdrawn	
                                         To                 From	
Vantiv LLC	
 Senior Secured	
  Revolver                               NR                 BB-	
   Recovery Rating                       NR                 2	
  First-lien term B-2 and B-1 bk lns     NR                 BB- 	
   Recovery Rating                       NR                 2

