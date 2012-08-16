TEXT-Fitch affirms MSRR 2010-GG10

Aug 16 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Morgan Stanley Re-REMIC Trust series 2010-GG10, commercial mortgage pass-through certificates as follows: --$540 million class A4A at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable. Fitch does not rate classes A4B, A4B-1, A4B-2 or A4. This transaction is a re-securitization of the ownership interest in a commercial mortgage-backed certificate: GS Mortgage Securities Corporation II series 2007-GG10 class A4. This underlying class was downgraded by Fitch to 'Asf'; Outlook Stable on Aug. 16, 2012. Although the underlying bond was downgraded, the affirmation was the result of credit enhancement for class A4A certificates being approximately 50%. Credit enhancement is provided by the structural support of the underlying transaction as well as the subordinate certificates in the re-securitization. The class will receive cash flows from the underlying class A-4 bonds. For additional information on the underlying security please see the release 'Fitch Downgrades 8 classes of GSMSC 2007-GG10' (Aug. 16, 2011) available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (June 6, 2012); --'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions' (Dec. 21, 2011). --'U.S. Commercial Mortgage Re-REMIC Criteria' (Feb. 23, 2012). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions U.S. Commercial Mortgage Re-REMIC Criteria