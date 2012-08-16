TEXT-S&P comments on Kinetic Concepts

Aug 16 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that its ratings on San Antonio, Texas-based medical technology company Kinetic Concepts Inc. (KCI) are not affected by the company’s definitive agreement to sell its Therapeutic Support Systems (TSS) business to Getinge AB for $275 million. KCI’s intention to divest the long underperforming TSS business was previously announced in Jan. 2012 and incorporated into our ratings and outlook. Also, the TSS business represents only about 12% of total company sales and we assume it is less profitable than the company’s other businesses. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2012.

The ratings on Kinetic Concepts Inc. overwhelmingly reflect the company’s “highly leveraged” financial risk following its LBO and KCI’s “fair” business risk profile. The fair business risk profile incorporates KCI’s significant dependence on vacuum-assisted closure (VAC) devices (78% of 2011 revenues pro forma for the TSS divestiture), despite its well-entrenched market positions in its VAC and LifeCell businesses, and rapid growth in the LifeCell division. The financial risk profile reflects adjusted debt to EBITDA, per Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ calculations, of over 7x. Excluding the impact of the TSS divestiture (use of proceeds have not been disclosed), we expect this ratio to quickly drop to about 6.4x in 2012 and continue to drop in 2013. Ongoing cost-saving initiatives and the termination of patent royalty payments to Wake Forest underlie this improvement. Despite this modest deleveraging, we expect funds from operations to debt in 2012 and 2013 to remain weak (roughly 5%), because of KCI’s high interest expense.