TEXT-S&P corrects CoBank subordinated debt, preferred stock ratings
#Market News
August 16, 2012 / 8:00 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P corrects CoBank subordinated debt, preferred stock ratings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
    Aug 16 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today corrected its ratings on
the deferrable subordinated debt and preferred stock issues of CoBank ACB
(CoBank) by lowering them to 'A-' from 'A'. The issuer credit rating on CoBank
remains unchanged at 'AA-'. The rating reflects the bank's unchanged stand-alone
credit profile (SACP) of 'a+', plus one notch of uplift to reflect our
expectation that CoBank would receive extraordinary government support if
needed, according to our government-related entity (GRE)
criteria. (See "Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions," 
published Dec. 9, 2010.)

According to our updated hybrid capital criteria (see "Bank Hybrid Capital 
Methodology And Assumptions," published Nov. 1, 2011), we rate the hybrid 
instruments of GREs that we view as having a "high" likelihood of support 
based on the GRE's SACP. Because CoBank's subordinated debt allows for coupon 
deferral, we treat it as a hybrid under our criteria and rate it two notches 
lower than the SACP--one notch to reflect subordination risk and one to 
reflect payment deferral risk. Similarly, we rate CoBank's preferred stock two 
notches below the SACP.  

The rating on the senior unsecured consolidated obligations of the Farm Credit 
System Banks, which is based on the joint and several liability of the four 
Farm Credit System Banks, is unaffected at 'AA+'.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
     -- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011
     -- Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010

RATINGS LIST

Ratings Lowered
                          To                 From
CoBank ACB
 Subordinated             A-                 A
 Preferred Stock          A-                 A

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

