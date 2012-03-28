FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
March 28, 2012 / 5:05 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates Townsquare Radio notes 'B'

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

March 28 - Overview	
     -- U.S. radio broadcaster Townsquare Radio LLC is issuing $265 million of 	
senior notes to refinance the existing debt of its subsidiaries.	
     -- We are assigning the company a corporate credit rating of 'B' with a 	
stable outlook.	
     -- We are also assigning the senior notes a 'B' rating with a recovery 	
rating of '4'.	
     -- The stable rating outlook reflects our view that the company will be 	
able to maintain adequate liquidity despite risks surrounding longer-term 	
secular trends in radio.	
	
Rating Action	
On March 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned Greenwich, 	
Conn.-based Townsquare Radio LLC its 'B' corporate credit rating. The rating 	
outlook is stable.	
	
We also assigned the company's $265 million senior unsecured notes our 'B' 	
issue-level rating (the same rating level as our 'B' corporate credit rating 	
on the company), with a recovery rating of '4', indicating our expectation of 	
average (30% to 50%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. 	
We expect that the issuer will use the net proceeds to refinance the existing 	
debt of its subsidiaries. 	
	
Rationale	
The 'B' rating on Townsquare reflects our expectation that, despite high 	
leverage, the company will be able to maintain adequate liquidity over the 	
intermediate term. We view Townsquare's business risk profile as "weak" 	
because of risks related to longer-term structural issues facing the radio 	
industry and the company's small market presence, which we believe contributes 	
to a lower EBITDA margin. We view Townsquare's financial risk profile as 	
"highly leveraged," based on its high debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 5.9x (adjusted 	
for operating leases, with a present value of $15 million as of Dec. 31, 	
2011). Leverage increases to 7.9x when the preferred equity at the holding 	
company is included.	
	
Townsquare's 202 radio stations operate in 43 small-to-midsize markets in the 	
U.S. Although such markets have less competition from large well-capitalized 	
radio broadcasters, they offer smaller total ad revenue and cash flow 	
opportunities compared to top-100 markets, and typically attract considerably 	
less national advertising, a potential source of revenue diversification. 	
Townsquare's advertising revenue is highly vulnerable to economic downturns. 	
We believe that its business is subject to long-term secular trends of 	
fragmentation of listeners, increasing audience engagement with Internet-based 	
entertainment, and the migration of advertising dollars online. The company's 	
stations are diversified across the Northeast, Midwest, South, Southwest, 	
Mountain West, and Pacific Northwest, providing some geographic diversity. No 	
state comprises more than 20% of net revenue. Nevertheless, in our view, the 	
company has limited growth potential because of its focus on small markets, 	
the mature prospects of the local radio broadcasting business, and 	
intensifying competition for audiences and advertisers from traditional and 	
nontraditional media.	
	
Under our base-case scenario, we expect that 2012 revenue will be up in the 	
low-single-digit percentage area and that EBITDA will increase at a 	
mid-single-digit pace. We expect a slight uptick in political advertising 	
revenue to largely offset low single-digit declines in traditional radio 	
advertising revenue. We forecast that digital and live events related revenue 	
will grow at a low-double-digit percentage pace. However, these segments 	
accounted for a minority of 2011 revenues. We believe that the company's 	
EBITDA margin (23% for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2011) will remain roughly 	
flat in 2012.	
	
Revenue increased 3% in 2011 and EBITDA was relatively flat. The revenue 	
growth was led by growth in digital and live event related revenues. The 	
EBITDA margin, at 23%, is near the bottom of its rated peers'. Leverage, at 	
5.9x, as of Dec. 31, 2011, increases to 7.9x when the preferred equity at the 	
holding company is included. We recognize that the preferred equity provides 	
the company with financial flexibility, which we incorporate qualitatively 	
into the rating. Nevertheless, we believe that the preferred units are 	
unlikely to be a permanent part of the holding company's capital structure 	
given the incentives of the private-equity shareholders to seek a return on 	
their investment over a shorter time horizon.	
	
Leverage is in line with the debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 5x and above that 	
Standard & Poor's associates with a "highly leveraged" financial risk profile. 	
We expect leverage to remain high over the intermediate term. Our base-case 	
scenario assumes that leverage could moderate slightly in 2012 as a result of 	
modest EBITDA expansion. For the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2011, pro forma 	
EBITDA coverage of interest was 2x.	
	
We expect Townsquare to generate healthy discretionary cash flow, converting 	
about 15% to 25% of EBITDA into discretionary cash flow in 2012 because of 	
manageable capital spending and working capital requirements. We expect 	
working capital requirements and capital spending to consume about $10 million 	
to $15 million per year.	
	
Liquidity	
In our view, Townsquare has adequate liquidity to cover its needs over the 	
next 12 to 18 months. Our view of the company's liquidity profile incorporates 	
the following expectations and assumptions:	
     -- We expect that the company's sources of liquidity over the next 12 to 	
24 months will exceed its uses by 1.2x or more.	
     -- We expect that net sources would remain positive, even if EBITDA 	
declines 15% to 20%.	
     -- We expect that the company would be able to maintain covenant 	
compliance even with a 15% to 20% decrease in EBITDA.	
     -- In our view, the company has the ability to absorb, with limited need 	
for refinancing, low-probability, high-impact events over the next 12 months.	
	
Townsquare has sufficient liquidity for normal operating needs. Sources of 	
liquidity consist of about $20 million to $25 million of funds from 	
operations, full availability under its $10 million revolver, and small cash 	
balances of $10.4 million. Primary uses of liquidity include manageable 	
working capital needs and capital expenditures of about $10 million to $15 	
million a year, combined. As a result, we expect the company to generate about 	
$5 million to $15 million of discretionary cash flow in 2012.	
	
We expect the company to have an adequate cushion of compliance with its 	
senior secured leverage covenant. However, the covenant cushion could narrow 	
significantly if the company issues senior secured debt to finance 	
acquisitions. Townsquare's debt maturities are minimal over the next few years.	
	
Recovery analysis	
For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on 	
Townsquare, to be published on RatingsDirect immediately following the release 	
of this report.	
	
Outlook	
The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that Townsquare will 	
continue to maintain adequate liquidity. We consider both an upgrade and a 	
downgrade as equally unlikely over the intermediate term. That said, we could 	
raise the rating if we become convinced that the company will be able to 	
maintain adequate liquidity and reduce its leverage, including holding company 	
preferred equity, to below 6x. We could lower the rating if the company's 	
EBITDA coverage of interest falls below 1.5x, causing discretionary cash flow 	
to decline to minimal or negative levels. This could occur as a result of 	
debt-financed acquisitions and declining revenue.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
     -- Standard & Poor's Revises Its Approach To Rating Speculative-Grade 	
Credits, May 13, 2008	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008	
	
	
Ratings List	
	
New Rating	
	
Townsquare Radio LLC	
 Corporate Credit Rating         B/Stable/--	
 $265M sr unsecd nts             B	
   Recovery Rating               4	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.