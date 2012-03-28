TEXT-S&P rates Townsquare Radio notes 'B'

March 28 - Overview -- U.S. radio broadcaster Townsquare Radio LLC is issuing $265 million of senior notes to refinance the existing debt of its subsidiaries. -- We are assigning the company a corporate credit rating of 'B' with a stable outlook. -- We are also assigning the senior notes a 'B' rating with a recovery rating of '4'. -- The stable rating outlook reflects our view that the company will be able to maintain adequate liquidity despite risks surrounding longer-term secular trends in radio. Rating Action On March 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned Greenwich, Conn.-based Townsquare Radio LLC its 'B' corporate credit rating. The rating outlook is stable. We also assigned the company's $265 million senior unsecured notes our 'B' issue-level rating (the same rating level as our 'B' corporate credit rating on the company), with a recovery rating of '4', indicating our expectation of average (30% to 50%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. We expect that the issuer will use the net proceeds to refinance the existing debt of its subsidiaries. Rationale The 'B' rating on Townsquare reflects our expectation that, despite high leverage, the company will be able to maintain adequate liquidity over the intermediate term. We view Townsquare's business risk profile as "weak" because of risks related to longer-term structural issues facing the radio industry and the company's small market presence, which we believe contributes to a lower EBITDA margin. We view Townsquare's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged," based on its high debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 5.9x (adjusted for operating leases, with a present value of $15 million as of Dec. 31, 2011). Leverage increases to 7.9x when the preferred equity at the holding company is included. Townsquare's 202 radio stations operate in 43 small-to-midsize markets in the U.S. Although such markets have less competition from large well-capitalized radio broadcasters, they offer smaller total ad revenue and cash flow opportunities compared to top-100 markets, and typically attract considerably less national advertising, a potential source of revenue diversification. Townsquare's advertising revenue is highly vulnerable to economic downturns. We believe that its business is subject to long-term secular trends of fragmentation of listeners, increasing audience engagement with Internet-based entertainment, and the migration of advertising dollars online. The company's stations are diversified across the Northeast, Midwest, South, Southwest, Mountain West, and Pacific Northwest, providing some geographic diversity. No state comprises more than 20% of net revenue. Nevertheless, in our view, the company has limited growth potential because of its focus on small markets, the mature prospects of the local radio broadcasting business, and intensifying competition for audiences and advertisers from traditional and nontraditional media. Under our base-case scenario, we expect that 2012 revenue will be up in the low-single-digit percentage area and that EBITDA will increase at a mid-single-digit pace. We expect a slight uptick in political advertising revenue to largely offset low single-digit declines in traditional radio advertising revenue. We forecast that digital and live events related revenue will grow at a low-double-digit percentage pace. However, these segments accounted for a minority of 2011 revenues. We believe that the company's EBITDA margin (23% for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2011) will remain roughly flat in 2012. Revenue increased 3% in 2011 and EBITDA was relatively flat. The revenue growth was led by growth in digital and live event related revenues. The EBITDA margin, at 23%, is near the bottom of its rated peers'. Leverage, at 5.9x, as of Dec. 31, 2011, increases to 7.9x when the preferred equity at the holding company is included. We recognize that the preferred equity provides the company with financial flexibility, which we incorporate qualitatively into the rating. Nevertheless, we believe that the preferred units are unlikely to be a permanent part of the holding company's capital structure given the incentives of the private-equity shareholders to seek a return on their investment over a shorter time horizon. Leverage is in line with the debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 5x and above that Standard & Poor's associates with a "highly leveraged" financial risk profile. We expect leverage to remain high over the intermediate term. Our base-case scenario assumes that leverage could moderate slightly in 2012 as a result of modest EBITDA expansion. For the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2011, pro forma EBITDA coverage of interest was 2x. We expect Townsquare to generate healthy discretionary cash flow, converting about 15% to 25% of EBITDA into discretionary cash flow in 2012 because of manageable capital spending and working capital requirements. We expect working capital requirements and capital spending to consume about $10 million to $15 million per year. Liquidity In our view, Townsquare has adequate liquidity to cover its needs over the next 12 to 18 months. Our view of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions: -- We expect that the company's sources of liquidity over the next 12 to 24 months will exceed its uses by 1.2x or more. -- We expect that net sources would remain positive, even if EBITDA declines 15% to 20%. -- We expect that the company would be able to maintain covenant compliance even with a 15% to 20% decrease in EBITDA. -- In our view, the company has the ability to absorb, with limited need for refinancing, low-probability, high-impact events over the next 12 months. Townsquare has sufficient liquidity for normal operating needs. Sources of liquidity consist of about $20 million to $25 million of funds from operations, full availability under its $10 million revolver, and small cash balances of $10.4 million. Primary uses of liquidity include manageable working capital needs and capital expenditures of about $10 million to $15 million a year, combined. As a result, we expect the company to generate about $5 million to $15 million of discretionary cash flow in 2012. We expect the company to have an adequate cushion of compliance with its senior secured leverage covenant. However, the covenant cushion could narrow significantly if the company issues senior secured debt to finance acquisitions. Townsquare's debt maturities are minimal over the next few years. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on Townsquare, to be published on RatingsDirect immediately following the release of this report. Outlook The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that Townsquare will continue to maintain adequate liquidity. We consider both an upgrade and a downgrade as equally unlikely over the intermediate term. That said, we could raise the rating if we become convinced that the company will be able to maintain adequate liquidity and reduce its leverage, including holding company preferred equity, to below 6x. We could lower the rating if the company's EBITDA coverage of interest falls below 1.5x, causing discretionary cash flow to decline to minimal or negative levels. This could occur as a result of debt-financed acquisitions and declining revenue. 