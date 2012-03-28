TEXT-Fitch affirms Banco Societe Generale Brasil, Banco Pecunia, Banco Cacique

March 28 - Fitch Ratings has today affirmed the Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and National Ratings of Banco Societe Generale Brasil S.A. (SGBr) and its two subsidiaries, Banco Cacique S.A. (Cacique) and Banco Pecunia S.A. (Pecunia). A full list of rating actions is at the end of this release. The affirmation of the IDRs and the National Ratings of SGBr, Cacique and Pecunia reflects the continued support from their parent Societe Generale (SG, rated long-term IDR 'A+'; Outlook Negative by Fitch), as demonstrated by the recent capital injections into its Brazilian subsidiaries totaling BRL353 million in 2011, the high proportion of funding coming from the parent (70% of total as of fiscal year end FYE 2011), as well as the continuation of the banks' very close supervision by and integration with SG. As such, Fitch considers the probability of support as high. The IDRs and National Ratings could be affected by changes in SG's ratings, depending on their materiality or in its willingness to provide support. Despite being legal operating subsidiaries of SG in Brazil, the banks have a significant and growing dependence on their parent in terms of funding and capital. Fitch assigns Viability ratings to subsidiaries which have a meaningful standalone franchise that could/would exist without the ownership of the parent, and to those banks which, under normal operating circumstances, are not substantially dependent on the parent either for customers, transaction flows, and/or funding. According to Fitch, the banks do not meet these conditions. Furthermore, operations involving Brazilian clients carried out together with SG are outside the scope of the agency's analysis. As such, the agency believes that the viability ratings of SGBr and its subsidiaries do not add material informational value to their IDRs and National Ratings, and thus has decided to withdraw the Viability ratings. As of December 2011, Cacique and Pecunia registered net losses of BRL305.6 million and BRL53.6 million respectively. Cacique's results were negatively affected by the non-recurring write-off of deferred tax assets worth BRL161 million in second quarter 2011 (2Q'11, as well as heightened interest expenses due to repurchases of ceded loan portfolios. Pecunia's losses are explained by continued low net interest income generation, still-high loan impairment charges, as well as the constitution of a relatively high provision against fiscal contingencies in 3Q'11. These losses were not compensated by SGBr's individual profit, which was derived mainly from the treasury area and remained modest. According to Fitch, Cacique and Pecunia still do not have sufficient scale to achieve adequate profitability in the fiercely competitive retail banking business in Brazil, and therefore their results will not improve significantly until a larger scale is attained. As such, it is expected that consolidated results will also remain under pressure, but could gradually benefit from several strategic realignments and the ongoing improvements in risk management practices. As of 1H'11, SGBr's individual loan portfolio represented only 8% of the consolidated loan portfolio, while Cacique and Pecunia's loans corresponded to 65% and 27% respectively. During 2011, SGBr's total individual loan portfolio continued to shrink and fell to BRL278 million at 3Q'11. The fall reflects the reduction in the bank's appetite for risk on the back of the global financial turbulence, and reduction of risk-weighted assets globally by SG, as was observed in other European banks. However, on a consolidated basis, mainly as a result of a strong expansion in Pecunia's loan book, which focuses on used vehicle loans, total loans increased to BRL3.5 billion at 1H'11 (BRL3 billion as of FYE2010). Cacique, which is principally exposed to payroll deductible loans, reported a lower increase in its portfolio. SGBr's own loan portfolio remains exposed to clients with very low credit risk, but also is highly concentrated. In contrast, although their proportion has fallen since the implementation of more sophisticated risk control tools, the proportion of Cacique and Pecunia's impaired loans remains high, in the sense that the pre-impairment profits still do not offset the loan impairment charge expenses. SG is the principal provider of funds to SGBr and its subsidiaries, accounting for 70% of total funding as of FYE2011. Funding is centralized at SGBr's treasury unit, which manages the transfer of the resources to Cacique and Pecunia. During 2011, SGBr received a total of BRL353 million of capital injection from its parent. BRL293 million of this total was transferred to the two subsidiaries. The injections and reduction in risk-weighted assets as per the relaxation of macro-prudential rules are expected to improve the consolidated regulatory capital ratio to 16.6% as of FYE2011 (13.2% and 18.3% as of 1H'11 and FYE2010, respectively). The Fitch core capital ratio, which also has been affected positively from the write-off of the deferred tax assets should also increase in the same period (6.9% and 10.0% in 1H'11 and FYE2010, respectively). Fitch believes that given the expectations for very modest growth and profitability, the capitalization ratios are likely to remain more or less stable in the short-run. Furthermore, the agency highlights that higher capitalization would be needed for further growth and cannot rule out the possibility of a further need for capital in the medium term, but believes that such support would be forthcoming in case of need. SGBr, which has operated in the Brazilian wholesale market since 1967, is active in corporate and investment banking. Cacique and Pecunia are fully controlled by SGBr. In the first half of 2011 the management and the operational divisions of Cacique and Pecunia were consolidated. The rating actions are as follows: Banco Societe Generale Brasil S.A. (SGBr) --Foreign Currency Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+', Outlook Stable; --Local Currency Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-', Outlook Stable; --Foreign Currency Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2'; --Local Currency Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'; --Support Rating affirmed at '2'; --National Long-term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(bra)', Outlook Stable; --National Short-term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(bra)'; --Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb' and withdrawn. Banco Cacique S.A. --Foreign Currency Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+', Outlook Stable; --Local Currency Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-', Outlook Stable; --Foreign Currency Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2'; --Local Currency Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'; --Support Rating affirmed at '2'; --National Long-term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(bra)', Outlook Stable; --National Short-term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(bra)'; --Viability Rating affirmed at 'b-' and withdrawn. Banco Pecunia S.A. --Foreign Currency Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+', Outlook Stable; --Local Currency Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-', Outlook Stable; --Foreign Currency Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2'; --Local Currency Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'; --Support Rating affirmed at '2'; --National Long-term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(bra)', Outlook Stable; --National Short-term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(bra)'; --Viability Rating affirmed at 'b-' and withdrawn. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: -- 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 16, 2011); -- 'National Ratings Criteria' (Jan. 19, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria National Ratings Criteria