TEXT-Fitch rates Banco Panamericano S.A.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Aug 16 - Fitch Ratings has assigned international scale ratings to Banco Panamericano S.A. (BP) as follows: --Long-term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BB+'; --Long-term Local Currency IDR 'BB+'; --Short-term Foreign Currency IDR 'B'; --Short-term Local Currency IDR 'B'; --Viability Rating 'b'; --Support Rating '3' --Support Rating Floor 'no floor'. The Rating Outlook on the long-term IDRs is Stable. BP's National Ratings were unaffected by this rating action and are listed below: --National long-term rating 'AA-(bra)'; Outlook Stable; --National short-term rating 'F1+(bra)'. BP's IDRs are based on the support from Banco BTG Pactual S.A. (BTG Pactual, 'BBB-' IDR, Stable Outlook), and also benefit from the recurring support provided by Caixa Economica Federal (Caixa, National Rating 'AAA(bra)', Stable Outlook) through credit lines (BRL 10 billion of credit limits, where BRL 8 billion is available for credit sales with no recourse and a BRL 2 billion of interbank limits at least up to 2019). Fitch believes that BP is strategically important for BTG and would look for its support, if necessary. However, recognizing Caixa's strong liquidity support and the fact that BP represents a recent and growing business segment to BTG, Fitch considers the probability of such support to be moderate. Any changes in BTG's propensity or capacity to provide support to BP may affect their ratings. BP's Viability Rating (VR) is limited by the still volatile operating performance of the bank (hampered by operating losses in the last two years), weak asset quality ratios and improved, albeit moderate capitalization. Despite the former, the bank is benefited by the committed funding and liquidity lines from Caixa, the experience of its shareholders on the financial industry and a revamped business model that bode well in the medium and long term. Also, significant enhancement of internal control and management tools has been achieved, on top of a conservative cleanup of the balance sheet. BP's VR may benefit from a successful implementation of its new business plan, considering the challenges of the operating environment and the magnitude of the plans. Fitch might upgrade BP's VR if: --The bank's recurring operations achieve a stable operating profit (close to that of its peers and around an operating ROAA of 1%); and --BP starts to provide a stable source of internal capital generation that preserves and even enhances the bank's Fitch Core Capital ratio, despite the expected growth. --Improvement on its asset quality ratios may also benefit such enhancement on BP's operating performance and capitalization. A longer than expected break-even point from recurring operations and/or a deterioration of its Fitch Core Capital Ratio or asset quality, may trigger a downgrade of its VR. In the 1H12, BP received a capital injection of BRL 1.8 billion that considerably improved its capitalization cushion, allowing the bank to increase the balance sheet size and improve its performance. The current operational performance of Banco Panamericano still relies on credit assignments to Caixa as to cover non-interest costs and the still expensive funding mix. The high funding costs stem from long-term debt instruments and deposits that were obtained prior to the change of control, which are being gradually replaced by much cheaper funding sources. Fitch expects that over time the bank's performance will become less dependent on credit assignment revenues. Despite the former Fitch also recognize that the recent changes on the operating environment in Brazil with lower economic growth and a significant reduction in interest rates may slow down the business plan of the bank; if these conditions remain in 2013. Banco Panamericano is a medium sized bank controlled by Caixa (49%) and by BTG (51%) through a shareholders' agreement. The bank's main business areas are vehicle financing, payroll deductible loans, small and medium companies (SMEs) and real estate financing. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)