TEXT-S&P may raise Textron Financial ratings
#Market News
March 28, 2012 / 6:35 PM / in 6 years

TEXT-S&P may raise Textron Financial ratings

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

Overview	
    -- Textron Inc. has shown a consistent commitment to support its finance 	
subsidiary Textron Financial Corp. (TFC), which has enabled the
subsidiary to 	
substantially reduce its credit and liquidity risk and to focus on operating 	
as just a captive finance company.	
    -- Textron's demonstrated commitment and improved ability to support TFC 	
may be characteristic of a "core" parent-subsidiary relationship.	
    -- We are placing our ratings on TFC, including the 'BB+/B' long- and 	
short-term issuer credit ratings, on CreditWatch with positive implications.	
    -- The CreditWatch positive reflects our view that there is at least a 	
one-in-two chance we will raise our ratings on TFC to 'BBB-/A-3' after we 	
further assess the parent-subsidiary relationship in April 2012. 	
	
Rating Action	
On March 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'BB+/B' long- 	
and short-term issuer credit ratings on Textron Financial Corp. (TFC) on 	
CreditWatch with positive implications. We also placed our ratings on TFC's 	
senior unsecured debt and junior subordinated debt on CreditWatch positive.	
	
Rationale	
The CreditWatch placement reflects our view that TFC's parent, Textron Inc. 	
(Textron; BBB-/Stable/A-3), has shown a consistent commitment to support TFC, 	
notwithstanding the considerable strain the finance company's outsize losses 	
have placed on its parent. In our view, that has enabled TFC to greatly reduce 	
its credit and liquidity risk to a point where any additional support is 	
likely to be very manageable for Textron.	
	
Based on this, we believe that TFC may be a "core" subsidiary (as our criteria 	
define it) of Textron. We plan to resolve the CreditWatch in April, after we 	
more fully assess the parent-subsidiary relationship. Under our criteria, our 	
ratings on a core or captive subsidiary are the same as those on its parent. 	
	
Textron has provided substantial equity support to TFC since 2008, including 	
$240 million as recently as January 2012, and it accounted for about a quarter 	
of TFC's reported debt at year-end 2011. That has allowed TFC to absorb $1.1 	
billion in net losses in four years, to meet significant debt maturities, and 	
to remain in compliance with the terms of the support agreement between 	
Textron and TFC. (Certain TFC debt issues require the parent to uphold the 	
terms of the support agreement, which relate to the subsidiary's net worth, 	
earnings, and other matters.) 	
	
In the process, TFC has substantially reduced its credit and liquidity 	
risk--more rapidly than we expected a year ago--and has moved more toward 	
acting simply as a captive finance company. In 2011, the subsidiary liquidated 	
or wrote down its troubled noncaptive managed receivables (including mortgages 	
on golf courses, developer loans, and large-ticket equipment leases) by almost 	
60%. As of year-end 2011, we believe TFC had marked down its noncaptive 	
portfolio by roughly 40% from its unpaid principal balance, net of the 	
allowance for loan losses. The reported noncaptive portfolio accounted for 	
about 40% of TFC's receivables, down from 54% in 2010. We expect the company 	
to liquidate the majority of the remaining noncaptive portfolio within three 	
years. 	
	
TFC also paid down $1.9 billion in reported debt in 2011, shrinking its 	
balance sheet by more than 40% and leaving it with debt maturities of $52 	
million in 2012 and $577 million 2013. 	
	
We still believe TFC could require some further parental support to meet its 	
2013 debt maturities and to remain in compliance with the TFC-Textron support 	
agreement. For instance, without additional support, the subsidiary could 	
violate the support agreement's fixed-charge covenant--one that essentially 	
requires its pretax earnings before interest expense to be at least 1.25x its 	
interest expense. Also, to meet its 2013 maturities without support, TFC will 	
need to further shrink its balance sheet through asset liquidations or new 	
debt issuance. 	
	
However, any additional required support, in our view, is likely to be very 	
manageable for Textron. We believe it is unlikely that TFC will report further 	
outsize losses on its $950 million noncaptive portfolio. We also expect TFC to 	
contract its captive portfolio moderately and to liquidate a material portion 	
of its noncaptive portfolio in 2012 and 2013. That should enable it to meet a 	
meaningful portion, if not all, of its 2013 debt maturities without support. 	
	
We believe Textron's willingness to support TFC relates to business, 	
financial, and reputation reasons. TFC primarily supports Textron's business 	
by providing or arranging financings of customer purchases of Cessna business 	
planes, Bell helicopters, and the company's golf and turf care equipment. That 	
includes its role as a servicer for loans that are financed through other 	
subsidiaries of Textron with funds from government export banks in the U.S. 	
and Canada. In addition, TFC shares the parent's name, and we believe its 	
failure would damage Textron's reputation.	
	
CreditWatch	
The CreditWatch positive reflects our view that there is at least a one-in-two 	
chance we will raise our ratings on TFC to the same level as those on its 	
parent ('BBB-/A-3') after we more fully assess the parent-subsidiary 	
relationship. We plan to resolve the CreditWatch in April 2012. We will raise 	
the ratings on TFC if we believe that Textron's ability and willingness to 	
support TFC have risen materially because of the subsidiary's reduced credit 	
and liquidity risk and its increased focus on captive finance. If we raise the 	
issuer credit ratings, we would also raise our ratings on TFC's senior 	
unsecured debt to 'BBB-' from 'BB+' and its junior subordinated debt to 'BB' 	
from 'B'. 	
Ratings List	
	
CreditWatch/Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
Textron Financial Corp.	
 Counterparty Credit Rating             BB+/Watch Pos/B    BB+/Stable/B	
 Senior Unsecured                       BB+/Watch Pos      BB+	
 Junior Subordinated                    B/Watch Pos        B

