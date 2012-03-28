TEXT-S&P may raise Textron Financial ratings

Overview -- Textron Inc. has shown a consistent commitment to support its finance subsidiary Textron Financial Corp. (TFC), which has enabled the subsidiary to substantially reduce its credit and liquidity risk and to focus on operating as just a captive finance company. -- Textron's demonstrated commitment and improved ability to support TFC may be characteristic of a "core" parent-subsidiary relationship. -- We are placing our ratings on TFC, including the 'BB+/B' long- and short-term issuer credit ratings, on CreditWatch with positive implications. -- The CreditWatch positive reflects our view that there is at least a one-in-two chance we will raise our ratings on TFC to 'BBB-/A-3' after we further assess the parent-subsidiary relationship in April 2012. Rating Action On March 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'BB+/B' long- and short-term issuer credit ratings on Textron Financial Corp. (TFC) on CreditWatch with positive implications. We also placed our ratings on TFC's senior unsecured debt and junior subordinated debt on CreditWatch positive. Rationale The CreditWatch placement reflects our view that TFC's parent, Textron Inc. (Textron; BBB-/Stable/A-3), has shown a consistent commitment to support TFC, notwithstanding the considerable strain the finance company's outsize losses have placed on its parent. In our view, that has enabled TFC to greatly reduce its credit and liquidity risk to a point where any additional support is likely to be very manageable for Textron. Based on this, we believe that TFC may be a "core" subsidiary (as our criteria define it) of Textron. We plan to resolve the CreditWatch in April, after we more fully assess the parent-subsidiary relationship. Under our criteria, our ratings on a core or captive subsidiary are the same as those on its parent. Textron has provided substantial equity support to TFC since 2008, including $240 million as recently as January 2012, and it accounted for about a quarter of TFC's reported debt at year-end 2011. That has allowed TFC to absorb $1.1 billion in net losses in four years, to meet significant debt maturities, and to remain in compliance with the terms of the support agreement between Textron and TFC. (Certain TFC debt issues require the parent to uphold the terms of the support agreement, which relate to the subsidiary's net worth, earnings, and other matters.) In the process, TFC has substantially reduced its credit and liquidity risk--more rapidly than we expected a year ago--and has moved more toward acting simply as a captive finance company. In 2011, the subsidiary liquidated or wrote down its troubled noncaptive managed receivables (including mortgages on golf courses, developer loans, and large-ticket equipment leases) by almost 60%. As of year-end 2011, we believe TFC had marked down its noncaptive portfolio by roughly 40% from its unpaid principal balance, net of the allowance for loan losses. The reported noncaptive portfolio accounted for about 40% of TFC's receivables, down from 54% in 2010. We expect the company to liquidate the majority of the remaining noncaptive portfolio within three years. TFC also paid down $1.9 billion in reported debt in 2011, shrinking its balance sheet by more than 40% and leaving it with debt maturities of $52 million in 2012 and $577 million 2013. We still believe TFC could require some further parental support to meet its 2013 debt maturities and to remain in compliance with the TFC-Textron support agreement. For instance, without additional support, the subsidiary could violate the support agreement's fixed-charge covenant--one that essentially requires its pretax earnings before interest expense to be at least 1.25x its interest expense. Also, to meet its 2013 maturities without support, TFC will need to further shrink its balance sheet through asset liquidations or new debt issuance. However, any additional required support, in our view, is likely to be very manageable for Textron. We believe it is unlikely that TFC will report further outsize losses on its $950 million noncaptive portfolio. We also expect TFC to contract its captive portfolio moderately and to liquidate a material portion of its noncaptive portfolio in 2012 and 2013. That should enable it to meet a meaningful portion, if not all, of its 2013 debt maturities without support. We believe Textron's willingness to support TFC relates to business, financial, and reputation reasons. TFC primarily supports Textron's business by providing or arranging financings of customer purchases of Cessna business planes, Bell helicopters, and the company's golf and turf care equipment. That includes its role as a servicer for loans that are financed through other subsidiaries of Textron with funds from government export banks in the U.S. and Canada. In addition, TFC shares the parent's name, and we believe its failure would damage Textron's reputation. CreditWatch The CreditWatch positive reflects our view that there is at least a one-in-two chance we will raise our ratings on TFC to the same level as those on its parent ('BBB-/A-3') after we more fully assess the parent-subsidiary relationship. We plan to resolve the CreditWatch in April 2012. We will raise the ratings on TFC if we believe that Textron's ability and willingness to support TFC have risen materially because of the subsidiary's reduced credit and liquidity risk and its increased focus on captive finance. If we raise the issuer credit ratings, we would also raise our ratings on TFC's senior unsecured debt to 'BBB-' from 'BB+' and its junior subordinated debt to 'BB' from 'B'. Ratings List CreditWatch/Outlook Action To From Textron Financial Corp. Counterparty Credit Rating BB+/Watch Pos/B BB+/Stable/B Senior Unsecured BB+/Watch Pos BB+ Junior Subordinated B/Watch Pos B