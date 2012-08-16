FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch revises Fresno County TSA Series 2006 ratings
August 16, 2012 / 8:56 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch revises Fresno County TSA Series 2006 ratings

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Aug 16 - Fitch Ratings revises the previous ratings on three classes of
tobacco settlement asset-backed bonds capital appreciation bonds from California
County Tobacco Securitization Agency (TSA) (Fresno County Tobacco Asset
Securitization Authority) series 2006, using 2011 data and criteria, due to a
data input correction as follows:

--2006A ratings revised to 'BBBsf' from 'BB-sf'; Rating Watch Negative;
--2006B ratings revised to 'BBBsf' from 'Bsf'; Rating Watch Negative;
--2006C ratings revised to 'BB+sf' from 'Bsf'; Rating Watch Negative.

Additionally, Fitch affirms these revised ratings based upon the most recent MSA
payment and Fitch's tobacco settlement criteria updated in July 2012 as follows:

--2006A affirmed at 'BBBsf'; removed from Watch Negative, and assigned Outlook
Negative;
--2006B affirmed at 'BBBsf'; removed from Watch Negative, and assigned Outlook
Negative;
--2006C affirmed at 'BB+sf'; removed from Watch Negative, and assigned Outlook
Negative.

The rating revision relates to a data input error in Fitch's cash flow modeling
of the bonds. In its last annual reviews of the bonds, Fitch incorrectly
understated the amount of the MSA payment allocated to Fresno County by using
Fresno's percentage (1.12%) of the amount allocated to the state of California
rather than Fresno's percentage of the amount allocated to the cities and
counties in California (2.25%). Fitch applied 1.12% to the dollar amount
allocated to the cities and counties, resulting in a material understatement of
the funds allocated to Fresno county. The data input error was uncovered as part
of Fitch's current annual review of tobacco settlement transactions. The data
input error is unique to this tobacco settlement transaction and does not impact
the analysis or ratings of other Fitch rated tobacco settlement asset-backed
bonds.

For the state of California, approximately 45% of the Master Settlement
Agreement (MSA) payment is allocated to 58 counties, with the percentage of
funds each county receives based on population as measured every 10 years by the
U.S. Census Bureau.

The ratings are based on the level of stress each class is able to withstand as
indicated by Fitch's breakeven cash flow model. The model indicates, for each
class of bonds, the level of the annual Master Settlement Agreement (MSA)
payment percent change the trust would be able to sustain and still pay the bond
in full by the legal final date. The cash flow model accounts for the amount of
the MSA payment that the transaction has received in 2011, the capital
structure, the reserve account, and the bonds' legal final dates.

The bond payments are also tied to the tobacco companies making MSA payments.
Tobacco settlement bonds can be rated up to 'BBB+sf' based on Fitch's view of
the whole tobacco industry and the executory nature of the MSA. In the event of
a bankruptcy of a tobacco company, Fitch believes there is an incentive for the
company to continue to make payments under the MSA.


Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (June 6, 2012).

