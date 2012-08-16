TEXT-S&P raises Litigation Settlement Monetized Fee I 2001-1-B

OVERVIEW -- Litigation Settlement Monetized Fee Trust I issuances are securitizations of fee awards payable according to the master settlement agreement and a state of Florida attorney fee payment agreement. -- We raised our rating on the subordination class notes from Litigation Settlement Monetized Fee Trust I series 2001-1-B and removed them from CreditWatch positive. -- The upgrade reflects the principal payments made to the subordination class notes. -- An escrow account has been created to benefit noteholders once litigation between the trustee and certain Florida law firms is resolved. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 16, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its rating on the subordination class notes from Litigation Settlement Monetized Fee Trust I's series 2001-1-B and removed it from CreditWatch positive (see list). Litigation Settlement Monetized Fee Trust I issuances are securitizations of fee awards payable according to the master settlement agreement and a state of Florida attorney fee payment agreement. Today's upgrade reflects the principal payments made to the subordination class notes. The notes have paid down more than $7.0 million in each of the past three quarterly payments. The subordination class notes are now the most senior notes in the capital structure. The transaction is currently behind its optimal payments schedule due to litigation between the trustee and certain Florida law firms. A subordinated note liquidated fee reserve account has been created as an escrow account to benefit the noteholders once the litigation is resolved. As time passes, the extension risk continues to reduce, leaving the risk of the original participating manufacturers (OPMs) of the master settlement agreement making timely payments as the primary concern. We considered the ratings on the remaining OPMs in the upgrade of the subordination notes. Standard & Poor's will continue to review the outstanding ratings and take additional rating actions as it deems appropriate. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011. -- New Issue: Litigation Settlement Monetized Fee Trust I, March 9, 2001 RATING ACTIONS Litigation Settlement Montetized Fee Trust I Series 2001-1-B Rating Class To From Subordination BBB (sf) BB (sf)/ Watch Pos