TEXT-S&P raises Litigation Settlement Monetized Fee I 2001-1-B
August 16, 2012 / 9:11 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P raises Litigation Settlement Monetized Fee I 2001-1-B

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

OVERVIEW
     -- Litigation Settlement Monetized Fee Trust I issuances are 
securitizations of fee awards payable according to the master settlement 
agreement and a state of Florida attorney fee payment agreement.
     -- We raised our rating on the subordination class notes from Litigation 
Settlement Monetized Fee Trust I series 2001-1-B and removed them from 
CreditWatch positive.
     -- The upgrade reflects the principal payments made to the subordination 
class notes. 
     -- An escrow account has been created to benefit noteholders once 
litigation between the trustee and certain Florida law firms is resolved.
 
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 16, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services 
today raised its rating on the subordination class notes from Litigation 
Settlement Monetized Fee Trust I's series 2001-1-B and removed it from 
CreditWatch positive (see list). Litigation Settlement Monetized Fee Trust I 
issuances are securitizations of fee awards payable according to the master 
settlement agreement and a state of Florida attorney fee payment agreement.

Today's upgrade reflects the principal payments made to the subordination 
class notes. The notes have paid down more than $7.0 million in each of the 
past three quarterly payments. The subordination class notes are now the most 
senior notes in the capital structure.

The transaction is currently behind its optimal payments schedule due to 
litigation between the trustee and certain Florida law firms. A subordinated 
note liquidated fee reserve account has been created as an escrow account to 
benefit the noteholders once the litigation is resolved.

As time passes, the extension risk continues to reduce, leaving the risk of 
the original participating manufacturers (OPMs) of the master settlement 
agreement making timely payments as the primary concern. We considered the 
ratings on the remaining OPMs in the upgrade of the subordination notes.

Standard & Poor's will continue to review the outstanding ratings and take 
additional rating actions as it deems appropriate.


STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including 
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. 

If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this 
credit rating report is available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
     -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011. 
     -- New Issue:  Litigation Settlement Monetized Fee Trust I, March 9, 2001
 
 
RATING ACTIONS
 
Litigation Settlement Montetized Fee Trust I Series 2001-1-B

                         Rating
Class               To                     From  
Subordination       BBB (sf)               BB (sf)/ Watch Pos

