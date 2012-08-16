TEXT-S&P affirms Larrain Vial SA Corredora de Bolsa 'BBB+/A-2' ratings

Overview -- Chile-based brokerage firm Larrain Vial S.A. Corredora de Bolsa continues to enjoy good profitability and capitalization. -- We are affirming our 'BBB+/A-2' counterparty credit ratings on the firm. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectations that the firm will keep expanding its domestic and international franchise and maintaining its good credit fundamentals during the next two-three years. Rating Action On Aug. 16, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB+/A-2' counterparty credit ratings on Larrain Vial S.A. Corredora de Bolsa (LVCB). The outlook remains stable. Rationale The ratings on LVCB are based on its strong market position and sound financial profile, which is reflected in its adequate profitability and good capitalization. The firm's high reliance transaction volumes in securities market for its revenues, its high geographic and client concentration, and its challenge to strengthen its management of market risk are negative factors. LVCB is Chile's largest independent brokerage house and a leader in equity intermediation, with operations of more than 75 years. We positively view LVCB's accredited long track record and good reputation of Larrain Vial S.A. group. The firm provides a broad range of financial services and its business lines are diversified. However, LVCB's performance is sensitive to transaction volumes in the domestic securities market, and the firm has a lower geographic and client diversification compared with its international peers (the 25% major clients represent 95% of its total revenues). Although LVCB operates in Chile, Peru, Colombia, and the U.S., its revenues from Chile make up the bulk of its total revenues. LVCB's consistent profitability levels compare well with other Chilean brokerage firms. We view its average return on revenues (ROR) of 39% for 2008-2010 as strong. However, in 2011 and 2012, profitability measured by ROR decreased to about 26% due to a lower operating volume amid the sluggish global economy, which makes investors more cautious. LVCB's revenue sources come from commissions for intermediation (39%), mutual fund distribution fees (23%), financial advisory (14%), its proprietary position (13%), interest income on equity repurchases (4%), and others (7%). We expect the volatile global economic conditions to erode the firm's profitability in the coming months. However, we also believe that LVCB will take advantage of its strong franchise in the local market and a wide range of products to maintain adequate profitability in the next two years. We consider LVCB's capitalization as good. Its historic capitalization levels are in line with its operating characteristics and our assessment of its financial risk profile. As of June 30, 2012, equity to adjusted assets was 23.5%. We expect the firm to maintain its capitalization through its solid internal capital generation. LVCB's moderate financial risk profile reflects its low credit risk exposure and its conservative management. Its main counterparty risks correspond to buy-sell operations with institutional investors and repo agreement transactions. The firm enjoys adequate liquidity, and its financial flexibility benefits from being part of the Larrain Vial group. We consider LVCB's risk-management as adequate for its current business lines; however, we believe it's struggling to strengthen its market risk management. LVCB is gradually incorporating standards similar to those of the banking industry. By the end of the year, the firm has to implement a formal market risk control base on value-at-risk measurements and stress testing analysis, incorporating major risks related to its transactions. We believe that this implementation will help to the firm comply with the best practices, gain better knowledge and control of risk, and to better withstand adverse economic conditions. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the firm will keep posting good profitability and capitalization levels and that its risk appetite won't change in the next two-three years. Because of LVCB's high reliance on transaction volumes in the Chilean securities market for its revenues and its geographic and client concentration, we see little potential for an upgrade in the short to medium term. Conversely, if we believe the company's risk level is rising, or if capital sharply drops, we could lower the ratings. 