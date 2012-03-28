TEXT-Fitch rates Health Care REIT notes 'BBB'

March 28 - Fitch Ratings assigns a credit rating of 'BBB' to the $600 million 4.125% senior unsecured notes due April 1, 2019 issued by Health Care REIT, Inc. (NYSE: HCN). The notes were issued at 99.694% of par to yield 4.176%. HCN intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to redeem or settle upon conversion approximately $126 million aggregate outstanding principal amount of its 4.75% convertible senior notes due 2026, repay up to $226 million of secured debt, and for general corporate purposes, including investing in health care and seniors housing properties. Fitch views the issuance positively as it further demonstrates HCN's healthy access to capital at favorable interest rates and grows the unencumbered portfolio. Fitch currently rates HCN as follows: --Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB'; --$2 billion senior unsecured credit facility 'BBB'; --$4.2 billion senior unsecured notes 'BBB'; --$788.1 million senior unsecured convertible notes 'BBB'; --$1 billion preferred stock 'BB+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. The 'BBB' IDR takes into account HCN's broad healthcare real estate platform that contributes toward a fixed-charge coverage ratio that is consistent with the rating, as well as leverage that is appropriate for a 'BBB' rated healthcare real estate investment trust (REIT) when normalizing earnings from recent acquisitions and pro forma for recently announced acquisitions and the $1.1 billion common equity raise in February 2012. HCN also has good access to capital and a solid liquidity position, including contingent liquidity from unencumbered assets. Credit concerns include operational volatility associated with the company's RIDEA-related investments, regulatory risks affecting the healthcare REIT sector, and modest operator concentration related to Genesis HealthCare. Fixed-charge coverage is appropriate for the 'BBB' rating. For 2011, fixed-charge coverage (recurring operating EBITDA including Fitch's estimate of recurring cash distributions from unconsolidated entities less recurring capital expenditures and straight-line rent adjustments divided by total interest incurred and preferred dividends) was 2.3 times (x), down from 2.6x in 2010 and 3.1x in 2009. Significant debt issuances prior to acquisitions during 2011 had a negative impact on coverage. Fitch anticipates that coverage will increase to the mid-to-high 2.0x range through 2013, driven principally by solid projected operating fundamentals. In a more adverse case than anticipated by Fitch, coverage could decline to 2.1x in 2013, which is more commensurate with a 'BBB-' rating for a healthcare REIT. Leverage is appropriate for the 'BBB' rating. Net debt as of Dec. 31, 2011 to fourth quarter 2011 (4Q'11) annualized recurring operating EBITDA was 6.5x. However, leverage is expected to stabilize in the mid 5.0x range after adjusting EBITDA for the timing of 4Q'11 acquisitions and pro forma for $1 billion of acquisitions year to date in 2012, the $1.1 billion common equity raise in February 2012, and the $600 million unsecured notes issuance. In a more adverse case than currently anticipated by Fitch, leverage could rise above 8.0x over the next 12 to 24 months, which would be consistent with a rating lower than 'BBB'. HCN exhibits strong access to capital, having raised $2 billion of common and preferred equity and unsecured debt in 2012, in addition to $4.3 billion of total debt and equity in 2011 to fund acquisition and development. The company's liquidity is strong pro forma for the recent capital raises and announced acquisitions subsequent to year end. Sources of liquidity (unrestricted cash, unsecured revolving credit facility availability and projected retained cash flows from operating activities after dividends) divided by uses of liquidity (debt maturities, projected recurring capital expenditures and projected development expenditures) was 1.8x for Jan. 1, 2012 to Dec. 31, 2013. Liquidity coverage would improve to 2.5x if 80% of secured debt is refinanced. The company also benefits from a well-laddered maturity schedule. Through 2013 the company has only 11.7% of total debt maturing (including HCN's pro rata share of joint venture debt maturities), and no more than 15% of total debt maturing in any given year through 2018. HCN also has good contingent liquidity due to the presence of a large unencumbered property pool. Unencumbered assets (unencumbered annualized 4Q'11 net operating income divided by a stressed 9% cap rate) to unsecured debt was 2.0x, which is appropriate for the 'BBB' rating. The portfolio exhibits the potential for increased cash flow volatility from recent acquisitions in RIDEA operating partnerships, which represent 13.9% of total annualized 4Q'11 NOI. Separately, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) announced in July 2011 that it is reducing Medicare skilled-nursing facility (SNF) Prospective Payment System (PPS) payments in fiscal 2012 by $3.87 billion or 11.1% relative to fiscal 2011. While HCN's tenants exhibit adequate rent (EBITDARM) coverage of 1.38x for the seniors housing triple net portfolio and 2.22x for the SNF portfolio, reductions in SNF PPS will likely result in moderate declines in cash flow coverage. This change in reimbursement is indicative of the overall regulatory risk that the healthcare REIT sector will continue to endure, especially given government budget issues. HCN's portfolio exhibits moderate tenant concentration resulting from the 2011 acquisition of certain assets of Genesis HealthCare. As of Dec. 31, 2011, Genesis was the largest tenant, representing 17.2% of invested capital. The next largest tenant is Merrill Gardens at 7.9% of invested capital. The large concentration exposes HCN to increased individual tenant credit risk. The Stable Outlook centers on HCN's solid normalized credit metrics, laddered debt maturity schedule and strong liquidity position. The Outlook also takes into account Fitch's view that assets within the senior healthcare sector will continue to benefit from solid fundamentals, positive demographic trends, and limited new supply. The two-notch differential between HCN's IDR and preferred stock rating is consistent with Fitch's criteria for corporate entities with an IDR of 'BBB'. Based on Fitch research titled 'Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Nonfinancial Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis', available on Fitch's web site at 'www.fitchratings.com', these preferred securities are deeply subordinated and have loss absorption elements that would likely result in poor recoveries in the event of a corporate default. The following factors may result in positive momentum in the ratings and/or Rating Outlook: --Fixed-charge coverage sustaining above 3.0x (for 2011, fixed charge coverage was 2.3x but is expected to improve pro forma for recent acquisitions and the 1Q'12 common and preferred equity offerings); --Leverage sustaining below 5.0x (as of Dec. 31, 2011, leverage was 6.5x but is expected stabilize in the mid 5.0x range pro forma for recent acquisitions and capital raises); --Unencumbered assets-to-unsecured debt sustaining above 3.0x (unencumbered annualized 4Q'11 NOI divided by a stressed 9% cap rate to unsecured debt was 2.0x as of Dec. 31, 2011). The following factors may result in negative momentum in the ratings and/or Rating Outlook: --Fixed-charge coverage sustaining below 2.5x; --Leverage sustaining above 6.0x; --Deteriorating tenant/operator cash flow coverage of rent; --Unencumbered assets-to-unsecured debt sustaining below 2.0x; --A base case liquidity coverage ratio sustaining below 1.0x.