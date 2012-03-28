FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Basic Materials
March 28, 2012 / 7:46 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P raises NOVA Chemicals rating to 'BB'

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
    Overview	
     -- We are raising our long-term corporate credit rating on NOVA Chemicals 	
Corp. to 'BB' from 'BB-' to reflect the company's recent debt reduction and 	
expected good cash flow generation. 	
     -- We are also raising our issue-level rating on NOVA Chemicals' senior 	
unsecured debt to 'BB' from 'BB-'. The '4' recovery rating on the debt is 	
unchanged.	
     -- NOVA Chemicals produces commodity chemicals and plastics used in 	
consumer, industrial, and packaging products.	
     -- The positive outlook reflects Standard & Poor's view that the company 	
is likely to generate strong cash flows in 2012 on better market conditions 	
and pricing for ethylene and polyethylene.	
	
Rating Action	
On March 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long-term 	
corporate credit rating on NOVA Chemicals Corp. to 'BB' from 'BB-'. The 	
outlook is positive.	
	
At the same time, we revised our issue-level rating on NOVA Chemicals' senior 	
unsecured debt to 'BB' from 'BB-'. The '4' recovery rating on the debt is 	
unchanged, and indicates our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery in the 	
event of default. 	
	
The upgrade on NOVA reflects our view of the company's recent debt reduction 	
and expected good cash flow generation in the near term. 	
	
Rationale	
The ratings on NOVA Chemicals reflect what Standard & Poor's views as the 	
company's exposure to volatile commodity chemicals and limited operational and 	
product diversity. These weaknesses are counterbalanced, in our opinion, by 	
the company's cost-competitive olefins/polyolefins business, which generates 	
good cash flow through the cycle, improving leverage, and parental support 	
from International Petroleum Investment Co. (IPIC; AA/Stable/A-1+).	
	
NOVA Chemicals produces commodity chemicals and plastics used in consumer, 	
industrial, and packaging products. The company has an annual production 	
capacity of 6,600 million pounds of ethylene and 3,720 million pounds of 	
polyethylene. It also produces a small amount of performance styrenics, which 	
includes expandable polystyrene and styrenic polymer performance products. 	
	
Overall, Standard & Poor's considers NOVA Chemicals' business risk profile as 	
weak. The company operates in the commodity chemicals sector, which we 	
consider to be highly cyclical, competitive, and prone to price volatility. 	
Historically, NOVA Chemicals' Joffre, Alta., facility has benefited from low 	
feedstock costs and has had a cost advantage over its U.S. Gulf Coast 	
competitors. However, this cost advantage has come down due to declining 	
ethane supply and lower natural gas costs in the U.S. brought about by the 	
discovery of shale gas. While the company has entered into several agreements 	
to increase ethane supply at the Joffre facility, we view these additional 	
volumes to be at somewhat higher costs than historical contracts. We continue 	
to believe that NOVA Chemicals' core olefins/polyolefins business will have a 	
competitive cost advantage in the long term. The business unit has a history 	
of good cash flow generation and, on average, has generated close to US$650 	
million in EBITDA per year in the past five years. Overall, we expect North 	
American producers to remain cost competitive globally given that European 	
ethylene production is oil-based and, as such, considered high cost. 	
Furthermore, the company is in the process of revamping its Corunna, Ont., 	
cracker to use up to 100% natural gas liquids. Once completed in 2014, we 	
expect there to be substantial improvement in the facility's operating 	
margins. Historically, this facility has operated using oil as feed stock and 	
has generated weak cash flows. 	
	
Our rating on NOVA Chemicals factors in a one-notch upgrade for IPIC 	
ownership. The company is the only 100%-owned plastics and chemicals producer 	
in the IPIC investment portfolio. The importance of the NOVA Chemicals 	
acquisition is evident from IPIC's long-term strategy of developing 	
investments in the petrochemical industry and potential for sharing 	
technologies among other chemical companies in its investment portfolio. In 	
2009, IPIC demonstrated its support of NOVA Chemicals by providing financial 	
support. There is the possibility of integrating the NOVA business with 	
Borealis Infrastructure (which is majority owned by IPIC) in the long run, and 	
Borealis has an option to take a 24% equity interest in NOVA Chemicals. 	
Additional notching is possible if we see concrete evidence of support 	
including operational integration into IPIC's portfolio of chemical assets.	
	
Standard & Poor's considers NOVA Chemicals' financial risk profile as 	
significant. The company did pay off US$400 million in unsecured notes in 	
January 2012, bringing Standard and Poor's adjusted debt to US$1.98 billion. 	
This, combined with strong EBITDA generation in 2011, has led to Standard & 	
Poor's adjusted leverage of about 1.5x. Although based on current ethylene and 	
polyethylene prices, the company's 2012 EBITDA generation should be similar to 	
2011 levels. However, given the volatile nature of commodity chemicals we tend 	
to view leverage and EBITDA generation on a through-the-cycle basis and, based 	
on this through-the-cycle EBITDA, believe leverage will be in the 2.5-3.0x 	
range in 2012. We would expect NOVA Chemicals' through-the-cycle EBITDA to be 	
in the US$600 million-$700 million range, which is higher than our historical 	
expectations and reflects a shift in the North American industry cost curve as 	
a result of expected lower natural gas prices. We do not expect the company to 	
further reduce debt in the near term. Cash flow protection levels, as measured 	
by funds from operations to debt, also have improved to about 40% as of Dec. 	
31, 2011, and are likely to remain high. 	
	
Liquidity	
Standard & Poor's considers NOVA Chemicals' liquidity as strong based on our 	
criteria. We expect the source-to-uses ratio to be well over 2x in the next 	
three years and sources to maintain positive liquidity even if there were a 	
30% decline in EBITDA from our expected levels. The company's current cash 	
position is likely about US$550 million after the US$400 million paydown of 	
unsecured notes in January 2012. NOVA Chemicals also has US$548 million 	
available under its various credit facilities. It is compliant with covenants 	
under its credit facilities and receivable securitization program and we 	
expect it to remain so in the near future. Liquidity will likely improve 	
further in 2012 as the company generates good free cash from operations. We 	
expect capital expenditure to be higher in the next three years as the company 	
upgrades its Corunna facility to be able to use ethane as a feedstock and 	
funds all capital expenditure through internally generated funds. 	
	
Recovery analysis	
For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on NOVA Chemicals 	
to be published on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal following this 	
report. 	
	
Outlook	
The positive outlook reflects Standard & Poor's view that the company is 	
likely to generate strong cash flows in 2012 on better market conditions and 	
pricing for ethylene and polyethylene. The outlook also reflects our view that 	
IPIC will invest the majority of NOVA Chemicals' cash generation back into the 	
business rather than take dividends. 	
	
While we do not expect the company to further reduce debt in the near term, we 	
expect Standard & Poor's adjusted leverage to remain below 3x in 2012. We 	
could upgrade the company if we view concrete evidence of additional parental 	
support including operational integration into IPIC's portfolio of chemical 	
assets or leverage of 2x-3x on a sustained basis. 	
	
Alternatively, we could lower the ratings on the company if market conditions 	
quickly deteriorate due to an economic slowdown, if the Joffre plant 	
production reduces significantly due to lower ethane supply, leading to 	
Standard & Poor's adjusted leverage of above 4x, or if we view that IPIC has 	
changed its parental support or financial policy toward NOVA Chemicals. 	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Methodology and Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
NOVA Chemicals Corp.	
Ratings Raised	
                          To              From	
Corporate credit rating   BB/Positive/--  BB-/Stable/--	
Senior unsecured debt     BB              BB-	
 Recovery rating          4               4	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

