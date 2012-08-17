TEXT-Fitch affirms Chennai Water Desalination's loans rating

Aug 17 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Chennai Water Desalination Limited's (CWDL) INR3.78bn senior project bank loans and INR50m performance security (executed in the form of a bank guarantee) at National Long-Term 'Fitch BBB-(ind)' and maintained a Negative rating Outlook. As on 30 June 2012, around INR2,333m rupee term loans and around INR747.6m equivalent foreign currency loans were outstanding. The maintenance of a Negative Outlook reflects the fact that the plant's performance continues to be affected by periodic poor sea water intake quality and erratic electricity supply leading to lower than forecast revenues. This means that CWDL remains reliant on financial support from its sponsors to meet debt service payments. The role of the Indian sponsor in continuing to extend financial support is an important consideration in the project preserving its credit profile since cash flow available for debt service is less than principal and interest commitments. Between April 2011 and June 2012, the sponsor infused a further INR358m, enabling the project to meet scheduled debt service. The long tail period of 14 years provides sufficient economic incentive for the sponsor to support the project till it reaches a measure of operating equilibrium. The 'take-or-pay' nature of the 25-year bulk water purchase agreement (BWPA) with the state-owned utility (Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board) is the project's important credit strength as it has reasonably strong structural features and contractual provisions. The weak financial position of the off-taker has so far not contributed to any pressure points in the project receiving payments under the BWPA. However, the project is engaged in protracted negotiations with the off-taker regarding the interpretation of the concession provisions on what constitutes "availability of plant" and "forced shut down", and the method of calculation of penalties / deductions. Although revenue increased in FY12 to 1.6bn from 1.1bn in FY11, it has not been proportional considering that the plant operated for only eight months post commercial operations began in FY11. Revenue deductions were triggered by a one-month plant shutdown due to a nearly four-fold increase in the total suspended solids concentration, caused by a breakwater construction in an adjoining greenfield port. However, the project contends that this was a forced shut down and does not warrant a deduction in fixed charges effected by the off-taker. It continues to invoice the off-taker and recognise revenue but since the corresponding payments have been withheld by the off-taker, debtors have more than doubled, straining the project's liquidity and necessitating additional doses of sponsor support. Debt continues to amortise as per schedule and a slight 25bps reduction in interest rate on the INR-denominated loan provides some relief; however, the currency depreciation on the EUR-denominated loan beyond protection limits offered by the swap could somewhat dent cash flows. Continued delays in constituting a debt service reserve account is a weakness. The rating could be downgraded if, absent continued sponsor support, the plant operations do not stabilise and if full payments from the off-taker are not received as per the BWPA. Conversely, the Outlook could be revised to Stable if the plant achieves uninterrupted operations, supplying water at the rate of at least 95 million litres per day (MLD) without any payment deductions by the off-taker. CWDL is an SPV incorporated to design, construct, operate and maintain a 100 MLD seawater desalination plant at Minjur, about 35 km north of Chennai. As of end-FY10, the project's sponsor IVRCL Infrastructures & Projects Ltd. ('Fitch A+(ind)'/Negative), through its subsidiary, IVRCL Assets and Holdings Ltd. (IVRCLAHL), owned 75% equity in CWDL. The remaining 25% equity was owned by Befesa Construccion y Tecnologia Ambiental, S.A.U., a wholly owned subsidiary of Befesa Medio Ambiente S.A (Befesa). In FY11, IVRCLAHL acquired a further 15% beneficial interest in the project's equity from Befesa. 