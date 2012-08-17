FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch rates De Pere, Wis. GOs 'AA+'
August 17, 2012

TEXT-Fitch rates De Pere, Wis. GOs 'AA+'

Aug 17 - Fitch Ratings has assigned 'AA+' ratings to the following city of
De Pere, Wisconsin's (the city) bonds:

--$2,980,000 general obligation (GO) corporate purpose bonds, series 2012A;
--$2,850,000 taxable GO community development bonds, series 2012B.

The bonds are expected to sell competitively on Aug. 21.

Proceeds of the series 2012A bonds will fund street improvements, street
lighting, parks and public grounds and sewer and water improvements.

Proceeds of the series 2012B bonds will be used to provide financial assistance
to blight elimination, slum clearance, community developments, redevelopment and
urban renewal programs and projects.

In addition, Fitch affirms the following ratings at 'AA+':

--Approximately $29.1 million outstanding GO debt.

The Rating Outlook is Stable.

SECURITY
The bonds are general obligations of the city to which the full faith, credit
and power of the city to levy unlimited ad valorem taxes are pledged.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

HEALTHY FINANCIAL FUNDAMENTALS: The city benefits from sound financial practices
as evidenced by consistent balanced operations and strong reserve levels.

STRONG UNDERLYING ECONOMIC CHARACTERISTICS: The city's central location and
close proximity to Green Bay, along with its highly regarded school districts, a
strong transportation network, and substantial amounts of developable land, has
resulted in steady population and economic growth.

MANAGEABLE DEBT BURDEN: The city's aggregate debt burden is moderately high but
manageable and should remain stable given reasonable future borrowing plans.

HIGH FIXED COSTS: Debt service and pension costs total a high 32% of spending,
but are partially mitigated by rapid debt amortization and strong pension
funding levels.

PRUDENT FISCAL MANAGEMENT: City officials have demonstrated proactive,
conservative financial budgeting practices.

CREDIT PROFILE

STABLE ECONOMY BENEFITS FROM LOCATION IN GREEN BAY MSA

Located approximately five miles south of Green Bay along the Fox River in Brown
County, De Pere is part of the third largest economic center in Wisconsin and is
the dominant retail center in northeastern Wisconsin and Upper Michigan.

The city did not experience large growth during the boom years of the early part
of the last decade and currently shows stability compared to other parts of the
country. An expanding service sector has fostered diversification in the
regional economy, reducing historical dependence on non-durable goods
manufacturing with a core centered on paper product manufacturing. Major city
employers include Humana Health Care (approximately 2,800 employees), Saint
Norbert College (615 employees), RR Donnelley (direct mail marketing - 600
employees) and Belmark, Inc. (label and tag printing - 560 employees).
Unemployment rates are not available for the city; however, Brown County and
Green Bay's unemployment rates have historically been below state and national
rates. In May 2012 the county and Green Bay recorded unemployment rates of 6.2%
and 6.4%, respectively, lower than the 6.8% and 7% recorded in May 2011.
Employment in both the county and Green Bay increased by 3.3% over the same time
period compared to a slight uptick in the state of 0.9%. City per capita income
levels are slightly below the state and national averages at 93% and 90%, but
city median household income levels are higher at 104% and 103% of the state and
nation, respectively.

SLOWER TAX BASE GROWTH

The city's tax base, which is 65% residential, continues to grow, albeit at a
slower pace. Taxable assessed value for fiscal 2011 increased slightly by 0.5%
from fiscal 2010. The city reports that its approach to business investment
through the use of tax increment financing has contributed to on-going
commercial and industrial development. The tax base is diverse with the top 10
taxpayers comprising 8.8% of assessed value. Property tax collections are 100%
guaranteed by the county and represent approximately 52% of general fund
revenues.

STRONG FINANCIAL FUNDAMENTALS

The city has a history of prudent budgeting practices which have produced
balanced operations over the last several years and healthy reserve levels. For
fiscal 2011 the city implemented GASB 54, reporting an unrestricted (sum of
committed, assigned and unassigned) general fund balance of $4.7 million or
35.9% of spending compared to an unreserved balance of $3.3 million or 22.1% of
spending in fiscal 2010. The city maintains a strong 20% unrestricted general
fund policy which it has for the most part met or exceeded. In 2006 and 2009 the
city fell below the policy minimum but management adjusted the following year
budgets to meet or exceed the policy. The city reports year-to-date results for
fiscal 2012 tracking to budget.

HIGH BUT MANAGEABLE FIXED COSTS

Overall debt levels are moderately high at $3,695 per capita or 5% of full
market value. The city utilizes a variety of alternative revenue sources,
including tax increment financing (TIFs), and special assessments to reduce the
impact of debt service on the general tax base. In addition, the city maintains
a continuous voter approved street improvement levy which offsets spending
pressure. A high 32% of general and debt service fund costs support pension and
debt service payments largely due to above-average debt amortization. The city
retires 78% of its debt in 10 years and contributes 100% of its annually
required contribution to the state pension plans which has a high funding level
of 92% (using Fitch's conservative 7% rate of return) as of Dec. 31, 2009. With
the city's plans to continue annual bond issues sized at the current level and
annual growth in general fund revenue averaging higher growth than expenditures,
Fitch expects the fixed cost burden to remain fairly stable. The city does not
pay for other post-employment benefits.


Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.

In addition to the sources of information identified in Fitch's Tax-Supported
Rating Criteria, this action was additionally informed by information from
Creditscope, University Financial Associates, S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index,
IHS Global Insight, Zillow.com and National Association of Realtors.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', dated Aug. 14, 2012;
--'U.S. Local Government Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', dated Aug. 14, 2012.

Tax-Supported Rating Criteria
U.S. Local Government Tax-Supported Rating Criteria

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
