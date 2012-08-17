TEXT-Fitch rates De Pere, Wis. GOs 'AA+'

Aug 17 - Fitch Ratings has assigned 'AA+' ratings to the following city of De Pere, Wisconsin's (the city) bonds: --$2,980,000 general obligation (GO) corporate purpose bonds, series 2012A; --$2,850,000 taxable GO community development bonds, series 2012B. The bonds are expected to sell competitively on Aug. 21. Proceeds of the series 2012A bonds will fund street improvements, street lighting, parks and public grounds and sewer and water improvements. Proceeds of the series 2012B bonds will be used to provide financial assistance to blight elimination, slum clearance, community developments, redevelopment and urban renewal programs and projects. In addition, Fitch affirms the following ratings at 'AA+': --Approximately $29.1 million outstanding GO debt. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The bonds are general obligations of the city to which the full faith, credit and power of the city to levy unlimited ad valorem taxes are pledged. KEY RATING DRIVERS HEALTHY FINANCIAL FUNDAMENTALS: The city benefits from sound financial practices as evidenced by consistent balanced operations and strong reserve levels. STRONG UNDERLYING ECONOMIC CHARACTERISTICS: The city's central location and close proximity to Green Bay, along with its highly regarded school districts, a strong transportation network, and substantial amounts of developable land, has resulted in steady population and economic growth. MANAGEABLE DEBT BURDEN: The city's aggregate debt burden is moderately high but manageable and should remain stable given reasonable future borrowing plans. HIGH FIXED COSTS: Debt service and pension costs total a high 32% of spending, but are partially mitigated by rapid debt amortization and strong pension funding levels. PRUDENT FISCAL MANAGEMENT: City officials have demonstrated proactive, conservative financial budgeting practices. CREDIT PROFILE STABLE ECONOMY BENEFITS FROM LOCATION IN GREEN BAY MSA Located approximately five miles south of Green Bay along the Fox River in Brown County, De Pere is part of the third largest economic center in Wisconsin and is the dominant retail center in northeastern Wisconsin and Upper Michigan. The city did not experience large growth during the boom years of the early part of the last decade and currently shows stability compared to other parts of the country. An expanding service sector has fostered diversification in the regional economy, reducing historical dependence on non-durable goods manufacturing with a core centered on paper product manufacturing. Major city employers include Humana Health Care (approximately 2,800 employees), Saint Norbert College (615 employees), RR Donnelley (direct mail marketing - 600 employees) and Belmark, Inc. (label and tag printing - 560 employees). Unemployment rates are not available for the city; however, Brown County and Green Bay's unemployment rates have historically been below state and national rates. In May 2012 the county and Green Bay recorded unemployment rates of 6.2% and 6.4%, respectively, lower than the 6.8% and 7% recorded in May 2011. Employment in both the county and Green Bay increased by 3.3% over the same time period compared to a slight uptick in the state of 0.9%. City per capita income levels are slightly below the state and national averages at 93% and 90%, but city median household income levels are higher at 104% and 103% of the state and nation, respectively. SLOWER TAX BASE GROWTH The city's tax base, which is 65% residential, continues to grow, albeit at a slower pace. Taxable assessed value for fiscal 2011 increased slightly by 0.5% from fiscal 2010. The city reports that its approach to business investment through the use of tax increment financing has contributed to on-going commercial and industrial development. The tax base is diverse with the top 10 taxpayers comprising 8.8% of assessed value. Property tax collections are 100% guaranteed by the county and represent approximately 52% of general fund revenues. STRONG FINANCIAL FUNDAMENTALS The city has a history of prudent budgeting practices which have produced balanced operations over the last several years and healthy reserve levels. For fiscal 2011 the city implemented GASB 54, reporting an unrestricted (sum of committed, assigned and unassigned) general fund balance of $4.7 million or 35.9% of spending compared to an unreserved balance of $3.3 million or 22.1% of spending in fiscal 2010. The city maintains a strong 20% unrestricted general fund policy which it has for the most part met or exceeded. In 2006 and 2009 the city fell below the policy minimum but management adjusted the following year budgets to meet or exceed the policy. The city reports year-to-date results for fiscal 2012 tracking to budget. HIGH BUT MANAGEABLE FIXED COSTS Overall debt levels are moderately high at $3,695 per capita or 5% of full market value. The city utilizes a variety of alternative revenue sources, including tax increment financing (TIFs), and special assessments to reduce the impact of debt service on the general tax base. In addition, the city maintains a continuous voter approved street improvement levy which offsets spending pressure. A high 32% of general and debt service fund costs support pension and debt service payments largely due to above-average debt amortization. The city retires 78% of its debt in 10 years and contributes 100% of its annually required contribution to the state pension plans which has a high funding level of 92% (using Fitch's conservative 7% rate of return) as of Dec. 31, 2009. With the city's plans to continue annual bond issues sized at the current level and annual growth in general fund revenue averaging higher growth than expenditures, Fitch expects the fixed cost burden to remain fairly stable. The city does not pay for other post-employment benefits. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. In addition to the sources of information identified in Fitch's Tax-Supported Rating Criteria, this action was additionally informed by information from Creditscope, University Financial Associates, S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index, IHS Global Insight, Zillow.com and National Association of Realtors. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', dated Aug. 14, 2012; --'U.S. Local Government Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', dated Aug. 14, 2012.