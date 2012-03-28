TEXT-Fitch release on BankAtlantic

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: Fitch Bank TruPS CDO Default and Deferral IndexMarch 28 - Amid a generally flat month for U.S. bank TruPS CDO default and deferral trends, a development took place last month that may have positive implications for future performance, according to the latest index results from Fitch Ratings. A legal suit brought by TruPS holders lead to a ruling that barred the sale of BankAtlantic to BB&T Corporation (‘A+'; Outlook Stable by Fitch) under the original terms whereby BB&T was not assuming BankAtlantic Bancorp’s TruPS. Following the ruling, BB&T amended the terms and proposed to assume the TruPS obligations. BB&T subsequently announced its intent to redeem the TruPS in the near future. BankAtlantic has been deferring on its TruPS interest obligations since February 2009. Perhaps more importantly, the ruling is likely to have favorable implications on the structure of future bank sales and lead to better terms for TruPS holders. This development comes as defaults increased to 16.78% from 16.74%, while deferrals increased to 15.07% from 14.92%. The combined rate now stands at 31.85%. Two bank issuers defaulted in February, totaling $15 million of collateral in two CDOs. One of the banks was previously deferring. Through the end of February, 199 bank issuers, representing approximately $6.3 billion held across 83 TruPS CDOs, were in default. Additionally, 373 deferring bank issuers were impacting interest payments on $5.7 billion of collateral. The ‘Fitch Bank TruPS CDO Default and Deferral Index’ is available by clicking on the link or by going to ‘www.fitchratings.com’ under ‘Latest Research’.