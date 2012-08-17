TEXT-Fitch affirms Banco Credit Agricole Brasil's national ratings

Aug 17 - Fitch Ratings has today affirmed all of Banco Credit Agricole Brasil S.A.'s (BCAB) ratings as follows: --Long-term national rating at 'AAA(bra)'; Outlook Stable; --Short-term national rating at 'F1+(bra)'. BCAB's national ratings are based on the support from its parent Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank (CACIB, Long-term Issuer Default Rating 'A+'; Outlook Negative by Fitch). In turn, CACIB's ratings are linked to those of the controlling group, Credit Agricole (CA, IDR 'A+'; Outlook Negative). Fitch considers BCAB as a 'strategically important' subsidiary of CACIB, as evidenced by their common branding, the injection of capital of 2010, the strong operational and managerial integration and synergies between the two banks, and the maintenance of high supervision of the bank by CACIB. As such, changes in CACIB's ratings or in its willingness to support BCAB could affect the ratings of the latter. While there is no room for an upside action on BCAB's national ratings given that they are already at the highest level on Fitch's scale, negative rating actions will be contingent on a significant deterioration of the financial capacity of CACIB and/or a change in its propensity to provide support to its subsidiary; both of which are unlikely scenarios at the moment. In 2011 and 1Q12, the bank has maintained its satisfactory operational income, registering an adequate net interest margin and low provisioning expenses. Fitch expects the bank's performance to remain stable as a result of its low risk appetite, focus on return on capital, prudent approach to risk management, and the permanent support it receives from its parent both for funding and in terms of access to clients and transactions. In 1Q'12, total loans and guarantees decreased to BRL765 million continuing the downward trend in growth which commenced in 1H'11 (BRL854 million and BRL1 billion in 2011 and 2010 respectively). This reduction reflects the reduced risk appetite of the bank and its parent at the back of the global economic turbulence and the deceleration of Brazilian economic growth in 2011. Notwithstanding a slight improvement observed in the recent quarters, the credit risk exposure remains concentrated, with the exposure to the largest 10 clients per economic group corresponding to 90% of capital in 1Q'12. The loan book continues to be dominated by large corporates operating in the volatile soft commodity trading (35%) and sugar and alcohol (21%) segments. In 1Q'12 asset quality remained good, with 95% of its loan portfolio classified as 'AA' as per the Brazilian Central Bank's regulations. However, Fitch highlights that the combination of high loan concentration and exposure to highly volatile sectors means that asset quality could deteriorate very rapidly in case of an economic downturn or of a single client default, as has been observed in 2009. As such, the composition and concentration of its loan portfolio remain a weakness of the bank. Similar to most of the foreign-owned banks operating in Brazil, despite a reduction in the recent quarters, BCAB continues to rely on its parent as its principal funding source, which accounted for 53% of total non-equity funding as of 1Q'12 (65% in 2010). The bank aims to continue to reduce the concentration of funding on the parent and diversify its client base. BCAB's high capitalization level, with a Fitch core capital of 29.81% in 1Q'12, remains one of its strengths. Given ongoing global and domestic economic uncertainties and the parent's conservative posture, Fitch expects that it will take some time for the bank to fully allocate this capital. BCAB is a wholly-owned subsidiary of CA and is active in treasury services and lending to large companies operating in Brazil, as well as investment banking activities. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'National Ratings Criteria' (Jan. 19, 2011); --'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' (Aug. 10, 2012); --'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15, 2012). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: National Ratings Criteria Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria