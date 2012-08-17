FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P on the The Gap Inc
August 17, 2012

TEXT-S&P on the The Gap Inc

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 17 - -Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today explained its reasoning behind its current ‘BB+’ corporate credit rating and stable outlook on San Francisco-based specialty apparel retailer The Gap Inc. in a new report titled “Credit FAQ: What’s Behind Our Ratings On Gap Inc.?” published earlier today on RatingsDirect.

“Our rating on Gap primarily reflects our assessment of the company’s ‘fair’ business risk profile and ‘intermediate’ financial risk profile,” said Standard & Poor’s credit analyst Helena Song. “Gap’s business risk profile reflects the intensely competitive nature of apparel retailing. As a result, the company’s performance could be uneven because of the timing of consumer buying as well as changing fashion trends. The company’s good market position in casual apparel, strong brand name, and geographic diversity partly mitigate those factors.”

“We also believe Gap has demonstrated some improvement in product merchandizing and regaining customer traffic in recent quarters,” added Ms. Song, “as same-store sales turned positive in the first seven months of 2012.” Since we already assess the company’s financial risk profile as intermediate--which is generally consistent with an investment-grade rating--a higher rating will most likely result from a reassessment of the company’s business risk profile.

We would consider raising the rating if the company maintains consistent positive same-store sales with improving margins. This performance could warrant a change in our assessment of Gap’s business risk profile. A downgrade is unlikely in the near term given our expectation of the company’s performance.

