FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P cuts IntraLinks to 'B+'
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 17, 2012 / 3:15 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P cuts IntraLinks to 'B+'

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

Overview
     -- U.S. collaboration software provider IntraLinks has reported 
meaningfully lower profitability and flat revenue during the first half of 
2012.
     -- We are lowering our corporate credit rating on the company to 'B+' 
from 'BB-' and removing the rating from CreditWatch Negative.
     -- At the same time, we are lowering our issue-level rating on the 
company's first-lien credit facility to 'BB' from 'BB+'. The recovery rating 
remains unchanged at '1'.
     -- The stable outlook reflects the company's significant level of 
recurring revenues, good channel partner relationships, and conservative 
financial policy.

Rating Action
On Aug. 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate 
credit rating on New York City-based IntraLinks Holdings Inc. to 'B+' from 
'BB-'. At the same time, we removed the ratings from CreditWatch with negative 
implications, where it was placed on May 16, 2012. The outlook is stable.

We also lowered our issue-level rating on the company's first-lien credit 
facility to 'BB' from 'BB+'. The recovery rating of '1' remains unchanged, 
indicating our expectation of very high (90%-100%) recovery of principal in 
the event of payment default.

Rationale
The downgrade reflects lack of revenue growth and materially weaker 
profitability and free cash flow in the first half of 2012, as well as a 
reduction in our visibility of future operating performance.

The rating on IntraLinks reflects the company's "weak" business risk profile, 
marked by slowing revenue growth and decreased profitability, and its 
"aggressive" financial risk profile, incorporating a modest EBITDA base and 
minimal free operating cash flow (FOCF). Meaningful recurring revenues, 
relationships with key partners, and a track record of debt repayment partly 
offset these factors.

IntraLinks provides collaboration software that allows its customers to share 
confidential information with external parties in a secure environment. The 
company has expanded from the more volatile M&A and syndicated loan markets 
into the enterprise market, which includes financial services, life sciences, 
legal, and government customers. The Enterprise segment represents the 
company's most significant growth opportunity (making up 44% of revenues in 
2011, up from 13% in 2005). However, total revenues declined by 1% in the 
first half of 2012 from the year-ago period on slowing growth in the 
Enterprise segment, smaller deal sizes in the M&A segment reflecting increased 
referrals from middle-market financial institutions, and customer losses in 
its Debt Capital Markets (DCM) segment due to strong offerings from 
competitors. In addition, recent senior management and strategy changes add 
near-term execution and revenue growth uncertainty.

IntraLinks' EBITDA margin was about 16% in the first half of 2012, down from 
over 30% historically, as the company increased investments in sales, 
marketing, and customer service. We expect revenues to be roughly flat with 
EBITDA margins in the mid-teen area over the next year as the company 
fine-tunes its Enterprise sales process and pricing strategy, and stabilizes 
revenues in the DCM segment through new product features and sales 
partnerships.

The company's financial risk profile is aggressive, with leverage we expect to 
be in excess of 3x at the end of 2012. Although leverage is moderate for the 
aggressive financial risk category, the rating reflects our expectation of 
minimal FOCF in the near term. IntraLinks' conservative financial policy, 
incorporating repayment of more than $80 million of debt since the IPO in 
2010, provides some rating support. However, given our weak cash flow 
expectations, incremental debt capacity is very limited.

Liquidity
IntraLinks has "adequate" liquidity, with sources of cash likely to exceed 
uses for the next 12 months. Cash sources include cash and investments of $70 
million as of June 30, 2012, and $13 million of availability under its 
revolving credit facility. We expect uses to include annual capital spending 
of about $25 million and debt amortization of less than $1 million.

Our assessment of IntraLinks' liquidity includes the following expectations, 
assumptions, and factors:
     -- We expect sources of liquidity to exceed uses by at least 20% over the 
next 12 to 24 months.
     -- Net sources would be positive, even with a 15% decline in EBITDA from 
latest-12-month June 2012 levels.
     -- IntraLinks' only financial covenant is a springing senior secured 
leverage ratio of 6.5x, which is only in effect if the revolver is drawn. We 
expect the company to maintain a covenant cushion of at least 15% in the event 
the revolver is drawn.
     -- In addition, the current rating and outlook incorporate our 
expectation that the ongoing SEC investigation will not materially affect 
IntraLinks' financial profile.

Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on IntraLinks, to 
be published separately on RatingsDirect.

Outlook
The stable outlook incorporates the company's significant base of recurring 
revenue, good channel partner relationships, and conservative financial 
policy. An upgrade is unlikely in the near term given current profitability 
and cash flow levels. However, sustainable revenue growth, with restoration of 
EBITDA and FOCF to near fiscal 2011 levels could lead to higher ratings in the 
near-to-intermediate term.

Conversely, we could lower the rating if lack of execution or increased 
competition lead to further EBITDA declines with negative FOCF on a sustained 
basis.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Industry Economic Outlook: Despite Economic Headwinds, Global 
Technology Shows Balanced Ratings Trend, July 9, 2012
     -- Issuer Ranking: Global Technology Ratings, Strongest To Weakest, June 
29, 2012
     -- Performance For U.S. Semiconductor Equipment Makers Has Been Volatile, 
But Ratings Remain Stable, June 11, 2012
     -- Top 10 Investor Questions: How Will The Global Technology Industry 
Fare Amid An Economy In Flux?, April 26, 2012
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Global 
High Technology Industry, Oct. 15, 2009
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 
May 27, 2009
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

Ratings List
Downgraded; Off Watch; Recovery Rating Unchanged
                                        To                 From
IntraLinks Holdings Inc.
 Corporate Credit Rating                B+/Stable/--       BB-/Watch Neg/--

IntraLinks Holdings Inc.
 Senior Secured                         BB                 BB+/Watch Neg
   Recovery Rating                      1                  1

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.