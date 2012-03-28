FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P takes actions on U.S. synthetic CDOs after review
#Market News
March 28, 2012 / 8:45 PM / in 6 years

TEXT-S&P takes actions on U.S. synthetic CDOs after review

Reuters Staff

13 Min Read

March 28 - OVERVIEW	
     -- We raised our ratings on 22 tranches from 16 U.S. synthetic CDO 	
transactions and removed them from CreditWatch positive.	
     -- We lowered our ratings on 23 tranches from 23 U.S. synthetic CDO 	
transactions and removed two of them from CreditWatch negative.	
     -- We affirmed our ratings on five tranches from five U.S. synthetic CDO 	
transactions and removed one from CreditWatch negative.	
     -- We withdrew our rating on one tranche from one U.S. synthetic CDO 	
transaction.	
 	
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) March 28, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings 	
Services today raised its ratings on 22 tranches from 16 corporate-backed 	
synthetic collateralized debt obligation (CDO) transactions and removed them 	
from CreditWatch with positive implications. In addition, we lowered one 	
rating from one synthetic CDO transaction backed by residential 	
mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and removed it from CreditWatch with 	
negative implications and lowered 23 ratings from 15 corporate-backed 	
synthetic CDO transactions and removed one from CreditWatch with negative 	
implications. Furthermore, we affirmed five ratings from five synthetic CDO 	
transactions and removed one from CreditWatch with negative implications and 	
withdrew one rating from one corporate-backed synthetic CDO transaction after 	
receiving a termination notice.	
	
The upgrades are from synthetic CDOs that experienced a combination of upward 	
rating migration in their underlying reference portfolios, seasoning of the 	
underlying reference names and an increase in the synthetic rated 	
overcollateralization (SROC) ratios above 100% at higher rating levels as of 	
the March review and at our projection of the SROC ratios in 90 days assuming 	
no credit migration. The downgrades were from synthetic CDOs that had 	
experienced negative rating migration in their underlying reference portfolios 	
or had reductions to the credit enhancement available to them. Cloverie PLC 	
Series 2005-56 and ABSpoke 2005-VIA Ltd.'s rating actions took into account 	
our updated criteria for structured finance-backed CDOs. The affirmations are 	
from synthetic CDOs that had appropriate credit support at their current 	
rating levels.	
	
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT	
	
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 	
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 	
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 	
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 	
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 	
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including 	
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. 	
	
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this 	
credit rating report is available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
     -- Global CDOs Of Pooled Structured Finance Assets: Methodology And 	
Assumptions, published Feb. 21, 2012.	
     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 	
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011	
     -- Revised Methodologies And Assumptions For Global Synthetic CDO 	
Surveillance, published Sept. 30, 2010.	
     -- Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria, published on May 3, 2010.	
     -- Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow 	
And Synthetic CDOs, published Sept. 17, 2009.	
     -- General Criteria: Understanding Standard & Poor's Rating Definitions, 	
published June 3, 2009.	
	
RATING ACTIONS	
	
ABSpoke 2005-VIA Ltd.	
                              Rating	
Class                    To             From	
VFRN                     CCC- (sf)      CCC- (sf)/Watch Neg	
 	
ARLO IX Ltd.	
PASCAL SERIES 2007	
                              Rating	
Class                    To              From	
PS 2007                  BB+ (sf)        BB- (sf)/Watch Pos	
 	
Bank of Nova Scotia	
EUR30 mil 6.42% Managed Portfolio Credit Linked Note (ISIN NO. XS0308238004); 	
6.42% Managed Portfolio Credit Linked Note (ISIN NO. XS0308238004)	
                              Rating	
Class                    To                  From	
CLN                      CCC- (sf)           CCC- (sf)	
CLN                      CC (sf)             CCC- (sf)	
	
Cloverie PLC	
Series 2005-55	
                              Rating	
Class                    To                  From	
Notes                    CC (sf)             CCC- (sf)	
 	
Cloverie PLC	
Series 2005-56	
                              Rating	
Class                    To              From	
A                        BB+ (sf)        A- (sf)/Watch Neg	
 	
Corsair (Jersey) No. 4 Ltd.	
Series 13	
                              Rating	
Class                    To                  From	
Notes                    CCC- (sf)           CCC- (sf)	
 	
Credit Default Swap	
US$10 mil Swap Risk Rating  Portfolio - CDS Reference # C1304925M	
                              Rating	
Class                    To                  From	
Swap                     CCsrp (sf)          CCC-srp (sf)	
 	
Credit Default Swap	
US$10 mil Swap Risk Rating Portfolio - CDS Reference # C1315268M	
                              Rating	
Class                    To                  From	
Swap                     CCsrp (sf)          CCC-srp (sf)	
 	
Credit Default Swap	
US$187.5 mil Swap Risk Rating - Portfolio CDS Ref No. 	
PYR_8631051_82386541_Zicavo	
                              Rating	
Class                    To            From	
Swap                     AA-srp (sf)   A+srp (sf)/Watch Pos	
 	
Credit Default Swap	
US$50 mil Swap Risk Rating Portfolio - CDS Reference # C1355189M	
                              Rating	
Class                    To                  From	
Swap                     CCsrp (sf)          CCC-srp (sf)	
 	
Credit Default Swap	
US$500 mil Credit Default Swap - CRA700426	
                              Rating	
Class                    To            From	
Swap                     AA-srp (sf)   A+srp (sf)/Watch Pos	
 	
Credit Default Swap	
US$500 mil Credit Default Swap - CRA700436	
                              Rating	
Class                    To            From	
Swap                     AA-srp (sf)   A+srp (sf)/Watch Pos	
 	
Credit Sail Ltd.	
Series 2006-1	
                              Rating	
Class                    To                  From	
                         Dp (sf)             CCp (sf)	
 	
Credit-Linked Trust Certificates	
Series 2005-I	
                              Rating	
Class                    To            From	
2005-I-H                 AA- (sf)      A+ (sf)/Watch Pos	
2005-I-I                 A+ (sf)       A- (sf)/Watch Pos	
2005-I-J                 A- (sf)       BBB+ (sf)/Watch Pos	
	
Greylock Synthetic CDO 2006 	
Series 1	
                              Rating	
Class                    To              From	
A1A-$LS                  BBB- (sf)       BB+ (sf)/Watch Pos	
A3-$LMS                  BB+ (sf)        BB (sf)/Watch Pos	
 	
Greylock Synthetic CDO 2006 	
Series 4	
                              Rating	
Class                    To              From	
A1JPYLS                    BBB- (sf)       BB+ (sf)/Watch Pos	
 	
Infiniti SPC Ltd.	
EUR16.4 mil, US$178 mil Kenmore Street Synthetic CDO 2006-2 Segregated 	
Portfolio	
                              Rating	
Class                    To                  From	
7A-1                     D (sf)              CCC- (sf)	
 	
Lorally CDO Limited Series 2007-3	
                              Rating	
Class                    To              From	
2007-3                   A (sf)          A- (sf)/Watch Pos	
 	
Momentum CDO (Europe) Ltd.	
Series 2006-16	
                              Rating	
Class                    To                  From	
                         D (sf)              CC (sf)	
 	
Morgan Stanley ACES SPC	
Series 2006-9	
                              Rating	
Class                    To             From	
IA                       B+ (sf)        CCC- (sf)/Watch Pos	
 	
Morgan Stanley ACES SPC	
Series 2007-22	
                              Rating	
Class                    To             From	
IA                       AAA (sf)        AA+ (sf)/Watch Pos	
 	
Morgan Stanley ACES SPC	
Series 2008-3	
                              Rating	
Class                    To             From	
Notes                    AA+ (sf)       BBB+ (sf)/Watch Pos	
 	
Morgan Stanley ACES SPC	
Series 2008-8	
                              Rating	
Class                    To              From	
IA                       AA- (sf)        A+ (sf)/Watch Pos	
 	
Morgan Stanley Managed ACES SPC 	
Series 2005-1	
                              Rating	
Class                    To               From	
I A                      A+ (sf)          A (sf)/Watch Pos	
 	
Morgan Stanley Managed ACES SPC 	
Series 2006-4	
                              Rating	
Class                    To              From	
IA                       A+ (sf)         A (sf)/Watch Pos	
IB                       A+ (sf)         A (sf)/Watch Pos	
IIIA                     BB+ (sf)        BB- (sf)/Watch Pos	
IIIB                     BB (sf)         BB- (sf)/Watch Pos	
 	
PARCS Master Trust	
US$5 mil Parcs Master Trust, Class 2007-18 Piedmont Units, Due 2017	
                              Rating	
Class                    To                  From	
Trust Unit               CCC- (sf)           CCC- (sf)	
 	
PARCS-R Master Trust	
Series 2008-3	
                              Rating	
Class                    To                  From	
Trust Unit               D (sf)              CCC- (sf)	
 	
Primoris SPC Ltd.	
Series C3-7	
                                 Rating	
Class                    To                  From	
Notes                    CC (sf)             CCC- (sf)	
 	
Primoris SPC Ltd.	
Series A1-7	
                              Rating	
Class                    To                  From	
Notes                    CC (sf)             CCC- (sf)	
 	
Primoris SPC Ltd.	
Series A2-7	
                              Rating	
Class                    To                  From	
Notes                    CC (sf)             CCC- (sf)	
 	
Primoris SPC Ltd.	
Series A5-7	
                              Rating	
Class                    To                  From	
Notes                    CC (sf)             CCC- (sf)	
 	
Primoris SPC Ltd.	
Series A6-7	
                              Rating	
Class                    To                  From	
Notes                    CC (sf)             CCC- (sf)	
 	
Primoris SPC Ltd.	
Series B1-7	
                              Rating	
Class                    To                  From	
Notes                    CC (sf)             CCC- (sf)	
 	
Primoris SPC Ltd.	
Series D3-10	
                              Rating	
Class                    To                  From	
Notes                    CC (sf)             CCC- (sf)	
 	
Primoris SPC Ltd.	
Series E3-7	
                                 Rating	
Class                    To                  From	
Notes                    CC (sf)             CCC- (sf)	
 	
Primoris SPC Ltd	
Series F1-10	
                                 Rating	
Class                    To                  From	
Notes                    CC (sf)             CCC- (sf)	
 	
Primoris SPC Ltd	
Series A1-7-2	
                              Rating	
Class                    To                  From	
Notes                    CC (sf)             CCC- (sf)	
 	
Primoris SPC Ltd	
Series B2-10-2	
                              Rating	
Class                    To                  From	
Notes                    CC (sf)             CCC- (sf)	
 	
Primoris SPC Ltd	
Series D1-7-2	
                              Rating	
Class                    To                  From	
Notes                    CC (sf)             CCC- (sf)	
 	
REVE SPC	
EUR15 mil, JPY3 bil, US$81 mil REVE SPC Segregated Portfolio of Dryden XVII
Notes	
Series 34, 36, 37, 38, 39, & 40	
                              Rating	
Class                    To              From	
Series 37                CCC+ (sf)       B- (sf)/Watch Neg	
 	
Rutland Rated Investments	
US$25 mil Rutland Rated Investments Rumson 2007-2 Series 42	
                              Rating	
Class                    To             From	
A1-L1                    B (sf)         CCC- (sf)/Watch Pos	
 	
STEERS Credit Linked Trust Minoa Tranche Series 2006-1	
                              Rating	
Class                    To                  From	
Trust Cert               CCC- (sf)           CCC- (sf)	
 	
STEERS Credit Linked Trust, Bespoke Credit Tranche Series 2005-6	
                              Rating	
Class                    To               From	
Trust Cert               B+ (sf)          B (sf)/Watch Pos	
 	
TIERS Derby Synthetic CDO Floating Rate Credit Linked Trust	
2007-12	
                              Rating	
Class                    To                  From	
Certs                    NR (sf)             CCC- (sf)

