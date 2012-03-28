TEXT-S&P takes actions on U.S. synthetic CDOs after review

March 28 - OVERVIEW -- We raised our ratings on 22 tranches from 16 U.S. synthetic CDO transactions and removed them from CreditWatch positive. -- We lowered our ratings on 23 tranches from 23 U.S. synthetic CDO transactions and removed two of them from CreditWatch negative. -- We affirmed our ratings on five tranches from five U.S. synthetic CDO transactions and removed one from CreditWatch negative. -- We withdrew our rating on one tranche from one U.S. synthetic CDO transaction. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) March 28, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its ratings on 22 tranches from 16 corporate-backed synthetic collateralized debt obligation (CDO) transactions and removed them from CreditWatch with positive implications. In addition, we lowered one rating from one synthetic CDO transaction backed by residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and removed it from CreditWatch with negative implications and lowered 23 ratings from 15 corporate-backed synthetic CDO transactions and removed one from CreditWatch with negative implications. Furthermore, we affirmed five ratings from five synthetic CDO transactions and removed one from CreditWatch with negative implications and withdrew one rating from one corporate-backed synthetic CDO transaction after receiving a termination notice. The upgrades are from synthetic CDOs that experienced a combination of upward rating migration in their underlying reference portfolios, seasoning of the underlying reference names and an increase in the synthetic rated overcollateralization (SROC) ratios above 100% at higher rating levels as of the March review and at our projection of the SROC ratios in 90 days assuming no credit migration. The downgrades were from synthetic CDOs that had experienced negative rating migration in their underlying reference portfolios or had reductions to the credit enhancement available to them. Cloverie PLC Series 2005-56 and ABSpoke 2005-VIA Ltd.'s rating actions took into account our updated criteria for structured finance-backed CDOs. The affirmations are from synthetic CDOs that had appropriate credit support at their current rating levels. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Global CDOs Of Pooled Structured Finance Assets: Methodology And Assumptions, published Feb. 21, 2012. -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011 -- Revised Methodologies And Assumptions For Global Synthetic CDO Surveillance, published Sept. 30, 2010. -- Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria, published on May 3, 2010. -- Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs, published Sept. 17, 2009. -- General Criteria: Understanding Standard & Poor's Rating Definitions, published June 3, 2009. RATING ACTIONS ABSpoke 2005-VIA Ltd. Rating Class To From VFRN CCC- (sf) CCC- (sf)/Watch Neg ARLO IX Ltd. PASCAL SERIES 2007 Rating Class To From PS 2007 BB+ (sf) BB- (sf)/Watch Pos Bank of Nova Scotia EUR30 mil 6.42% Managed Portfolio Credit Linked Note (ISIN NO. XS0308238004); 6.42% Managed Portfolio Credit Linked Note (ISIN NO. XS0308238004) Rating Class To From CLN CCC- (sf) CCC- (sf) CLN CC (sf) CCC- (sf) Cloverie PLC Series 2005-55 Rating Class To From Notes CC (sf) CCC- (sf) Cloverie PLC Series 2005-56 Rating Class To From A BB+ (sf) A- (sf)/Watch Neg Corsair (Jersey) No. 4 Ltd. Series 13 Rating Class To From Notes CCC- (sf) CCC- (sf) Credit Default Swap US$10 mil Swap Risk Rating Portfolio - CDS Reference # C1304925M Rating Class To From Swap CCsrp (sf) CCC-srp (sf) Credit Default Swap US$10 mil Swap Risk Rating Portfolio - CDS Reference # C1315268M Rating Class To From Swap CCsrp (sf) CCC-srp (sf) Credit Default Swap US$187.5 mil Swap Risk Rating - Portfolio CDS Ref No. PYR_8631051_82386541_Zicavo Rating Class To From Swap AA-srp (sf) A+srp (sf)/Watch Pos Credit Default Swap US$50 mil Swap Risk Rating Portfolio - CDS Reference # C1355189M Rating Class To From Swap CCsrp (sf) CCC-srp (sf) Credit Default Swap US$500 mil Credit Default Swap - CRA700426 Rating Class To From Swap AA-srp (sf) A+srp (sf)/Watch Pos Credit Default Swap US$500 mil Credit Default Swap - CRA700436 Rating Class To From Swap AA-srp (sf) A+srp (sf)/Watch Pos Credit Sail Ltd. Series 2006-1 Rating Class To From Dp (sf) CCp (sf) Credit-Linked Trust Certificates Series 2005-I Rating Class To From 2005-I-H AA- (sf) A+ (sf)/Watch Pos 2005-I-I A+ (sf) A- (sf)/Watch Pos 2005-I-J A- (sf) BBB+ (sf)/Watch Pos Greylock Synthetic CDO 2006 Series 1 Rating Class To From A1A-$LS BBB- (sf) BB+ (sf)/Watch Pos A3-$LMS BB+ (sf) BB (sf)/Watch Pos Greylock Synthetic CDO 2006 Series 4 Rating Class To From A1JPYLS BBB- (sf) BB+ (sf)/Watch Pos Infiniti SPC Ltd. EUR16.4 mil, US$178 mil Kenmore Street Synthetic CDO 2006-2 Segregated Portfolio Rating Class To From 7A-1 D (sf) CCC- (sf) Lorally CDO Limited Series 2007-3 Rating Class To From 2007-3 A (sf) A- (sf)/Watch Pos Momentum CDO (Europe) Ltd. Series 2006-16 Rating Class To From D (sf) CC (sf) Morgan Stanley ACES SPC Series 2006-9 Rating Class To From IA B+ (sf) CCC- (sf)/Watch Pos Morgan Stanley ACES SPC Series 2007-22 Rating Class To From IA AAA (sf) AA+ (sf)/Watch Pos Morgan Stanley ACES SPC Series 2008-3 Rating Class To From Notes AA+ (sf) BBB+ (sf)/Watch Pos Morgan Stanley ACES SPC Series 2008-8 Rating Class To From IA AA- (sf) A+ (sf)/Watch Pos Morgan Stanley Managed ACES SPC Series 2005-1 Rating Class To From I A A+ (sf) A (sf)/Watch Pos Morgan Stanley Managed ACES SPC Series 2006-4 Rating Class To From IA A+ (sf) A (sf)/Watch Pos IB A+ (sf) A (sf)/Watch Pos IIIA BB+ (sf) BB- (sf)/Watch Pos IIIB BB (sf) BB- (sf)/Watch Pos PARCS Master Trust US$5 mil Parcs Master Trust, Class 2007-18 Piedmont Units, Due 2017 Rating Class To From Trust Unit CCC- (sf) CCC- (sf) PARCS-R Master Trust Series 2008-3 Rating Class To From Trust Unit D (sf) CCC- (sf) Primoris SPC Ltd. Series C3-7 Rating Class To From Notes CC (sf) CCC- (sf) Primoris SPC Ltd. Series A1-7 Rating Class To From Notes CC (sf) CCC- (sf) Primoris SPC Ltd. Series A2-7 Rating Class To From Notes CC (sf) CCC- (sf) Primoris SPC Ltd. Series A5-7 Rating Class To From Notes CC (sf) CCC- (sf) Primoris SPC Ltd. Series A6-7 Rating Class To From Notes CC (sf) CCC- (sf) Primoris SPC Ltd. Series B1-7 Rating Class To From Notes CC (sf) CCC- (sf) Primoris SPC Ltd. Series D3-10 Rating Class To From Notes CC (sf) CCC- (sf) Primoris SPC Ltd. Series E3-7 Rating Class To From Notes CC (sf) CCC- (sf) Primoris SPC Ltd Series F1-10 Rating Class To From Notes CC (sf) CCC- (sf) Primoris SPC Ltd Series A1-7-2 Rating Class To From Notes CC (sf) CCC- (sf) Primoris SPC Ltd Series B2-10-2 Rating Class To From Notes CC (sf) CCC- (sf) Primoris SPC Ltd Series D1-7-2 Rating Class To From Notes CC (sf) CCC- (sf) REVE SPC EUR15 mil, JPY3 bil, US$81 mil REVE SPC Segregated Portfolio of Dryden XVII Notes Series 34, 36, 37, 38, 39, & 40 Rating Class To From Series 37 CCC+ (sf) B- (sf)/Watch Neg Rutland Rated Investments US$25 mil Rutland Rated Investments Rumson 2007-2 Series 42 Rating Class To From A1-L1 B (sf) CCC- (sf)/Watch Pos STEERS Credit Linked Trust Minoa Tranche Series 2006-1 Rating Class To From Trust Cert CCC- (sf) CCC- (sf) STEERS Credit Linked Trust, Bespoke Credit Tranche Series 2005-6 Rating Class To From Trust Cert B+ (sf) B (sf)/Watch Pos TIERS Derby Synthetic CDO Floating Rate Credit Linked Trust 2007-12 Rating Class To From Certs NR (sf) CCC- (sf)