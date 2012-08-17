TEXT-Fitch affirms Fluor's IDRs at 'A-/F2', outlook stable

Aug 17 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Fluor Corporation's (FLR) long- and short-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'A-/F2'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. This action covers approximately $533 million of debt outstanding. See the full rating list at the end of this release. The ratings are supported by the company's solid operating performance including positive free cash flows, large diversified customer and project base, substantial capital base which enables Fluor to absorb project losses, and record backlog driven by increased activity in the Oil & Gas and Industrial & Infrastructure segments. Additionally, Fitch notes FLR's good liquidity and low leverage (Debt-to EBITDA) of 0.5x following the 2011 issuance of $500 million unsecured notes due in 2021. Despite higher debt balance, Fluor's total adjusted debt (includes the impact of lease expenses)-to-operating EBITDAR equaled approximately 1.3x as of June 30, 2012, down from 1.9x as of June 30, 2011. The decline in the ratio was driven by lower rental expenses due to a reduction in rental equipment required to support project activities in the Oil & Gas and Government segments as well as higher EBITDAR generated by the company during the last 12 months (LTM) ended June 30, 2012. Fluor generated approximately $150 million in free cash flow (FCF) during the LTM ended June 30, 2012, down from approximately $463 million generated during 2011. The decline in Fluor's FCF was primarily driven by large investments in working capital as a result of higher sales and orders in the Industrial & Infrastructure and Oil & Gas segments which resulted in, respectively, higher accounts receivables and an increase in contract work in process. Fitch expects Fluor to generate above $350 million FCF annually beginning with 2013; however, the company may be challenged to produce positive FCF in 2012 because of increased working capital requirements due to rapid growth in sales. The company's annual operating cash flows should support a sustained level of capital expenditures in the $300 million to $350 million range, most of which is used to fund equipment purchases for Fluor's AMECO business, steady dividend payouts, and share repurchases. Fitch anticipates that Fluor will continue to follow disciplined financial policies to support its equity base and liquidity. Despite anticipated double-digit revenue growth in 2012, Fitch expects Fluor's EBITDA to remain relatively flat compared to 2011's results that were due to margin pressures in the Oil & Gas, Industrial & Infrastructure, and Power segments. Fluor's U.S. and foreign pension plans were overfunded by $13.6 million and $148 million at the end of 2011, respectively. Fluor's funded status was positively affected by favorable stock performance as well as by freezing the accrual of future service-related benefits for some eligible participants of the U.K. and U.S. pension plans in 2011. The consequent re-measurement of the plans' assets and liabilities resulted in a reduction of pension obligations. Gross pension obligations totaled $677 million for the U.S. plans and $620 million the foreign plans. The company contributed $122 million to domestic and foreign qualified pension plans in 2011 and expects to contribute approximately $30 million to $60 million to fund ongoing pension expenses in 2012. As of June 30, 2012, Fluor contributed $5 million to its pension plans. Rating concerns include Fluor's exposure to large cost overrun risks which may result in significant charge-offs, higher working capital requirements, an increase in project investments, and uncertainty in some of Fluor's Power and Global Services markets related to regulatory or economic concerns. Fitch also notes a $358.5 million verdict against Fluor in a lead case; however, the agency views this as a medium-term risk because the company has appealed the judgment. These concerns are not expected to affect Fluor's long-term prospects but could temporarily reduce its near-term cash balances by modest amounts compared to high levels during the past two-to-three years. Fitch may consider a negative rating action should the company's revenues and margins come under severe stress as a result of a double dip in the global economy; however, such a scenario does not appear likely in the near term due to significant backlog reported at June 30, 2012. The ratings or Outlook could potentially be reviewed for a positive rating action if the company consistently maintains its strong operating performance and financial measures; however, it is constrained by Fluor's exposure to large and unpredictable contract and project related losses. During the first quarter of 2012, Fluor's revenues grew more than 20% reflecting growth in the Oil & Gas and Industrial & Infrastructure segments. Fitch expects Fluor's revenues to increase in the low- to mid-teen range in 2012 driven by higher demand and large backlog. Margins are expected to remain depressed through 2012 affected by large expenditures in the Power segment and lower margins on new projects in the Oil and Gas, and Industrial and Infrastructure segments. Economic weakness and challenging financial markets in Europe are not expected to have a material impact. At June 30, 2012, liquidity comprised $2.5 billion of cash and marketable securities and substantial availability in an $800 million bank revolving credit facility that matures in 2013. Even though a portion of the company's cash is associated with customer's advances, Fitch considers Fluor's liquidity adequate for the ratings. The company has a conservative debt structure, with no significant maturities scheduled before 2021. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook: --Long-term IDR at 'A-'; --Senior unsecured debt at 'A-'; --Bank facility at 'A-'; --Short-term IDR at 'F2'; --Commercial paper programs at 'F2'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 8, 2012). 