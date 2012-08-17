FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P speculative-grade composite spread narrows
August 17, 2012 / 4:00 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P speculative-grade composite spread narrows

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 17 - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite spread widened by 5
basis points (bps) to 199 bps yesterday, and the speculative-grade composite
spread tightened by 2 bps to 635 bps. By rating, the 'AA' spread widened by 4
bps to 129 bps, the 'A' spread widened by 5 bps to 169 bps, and the 'BBB' spread
widened by 4 bps to 246 bps. The 'BB' spread remained flat at 432 bps, the 'B'
spread tightened by 3 bps to 670 bps, and the 'CCC' spread widened by 2 bps to
1,059 bps.

By industry, financial institutions, banks, and industrials expanded by 4 bps 
each to 283 bps, 298 bps, and 288 bps, respectively. Utilities and 
telecommunications expanded by 5 bps each to 208 bps and 313 bps, respectively.

The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their 
highs reached in October. The investment-grade spread is lower than both its 
one-year moving average of 214 bps and its five-year moving average of 245 
bps. The speculative-grade composite spread is lower than both its one-year 
moving average of 690 bps and its five-year moving average of 747 bps. We 
expect continued volatility in the near term, especially in the 
speculative-grade segment, which could result from both positive and negative 
factors. On the positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain 
below the long-term average in the short term. On the negative side, an 
increase in volatility in the financial markets, influenced by weakening 
economic conditions, could continue to weigh on risky assets.
 
 Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the 
world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, 
Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure 
and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with 
information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial 
decisions.(New York Ratings Team)

