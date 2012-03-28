FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
March 28, 2012 / 9:00 PM / in 6 years

TEXT-S&P keeps Lea Power Partners ratings on watch negative

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

March 28 - Overview	
     -- Hobbes Power Funding LLC, which owns U.S. power project Lea Power 	
Partners, is being sold to FREIF North American Power I, a portfolio company 	
that is majority owned by First Reserve Corp.	
     -- Our 'BBB-' ratings on Lea Power remain on CreditWatch, where they were 	
placed with negative implications on Dec. 22, 2011.	
     -- We plan to resolve the CreditWatch upon the close of the FREIF North 	
American Power I transaction, which is likely to occur in the second quarter 	
of 2012.	
	
Rating Action	
On March 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services stated its 'BBB-' 	
ratings on Lea Power Partners LLC's $305.4 million senior secured bonds remain 	
on CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative implications on Dec. 22, 	
2011.	
	
Rationale	
The CreditWatch listing is based on the planned sale of Hobbs Power Funding 	
LLC, which owns Lea Power Partners, to FREIF North American Power I. A 	
controlling interest in that entity will be held indirectly by First Reserve 	
Corp., an energy and infrastructure private equity company.	
	
First Reserve announced on Dec. 15, 2011, its plan to acquire a number of 	
assets from ArcLight Capital. Among these assets is Hobbs Power Funding, which 	
owns Lea Power Partners and indirectly owns the Hobbs station, a 604 megawatt 	
(MW) combined-cycle gas turbine power plant in Hobbs, N.M. Lea Power is a 	
special-purpose, bankruptcy-remote entity that was formed to build own and 	
operate Hobbs, which entered commercial operation in September 2008. ArcLight 	
Energy Partners Fund III L.P., which is managed by ArcLight Capital, 	
indirectly owns Hobbs Power Funding and Lea Power.	
	
Under the financing documents for Lea Power, a change-of-control of Lea Power 	
could result in an event of default. A change of control occurs when ArcLight 	
and any approved owners cease to hold in aggregate, directly or indirectly, 	
more than 50% of the equity interest in Lea Power. An approved owner is 	
defined as an entity that is experienced in the ownership, construction, and 	
operation of gas-fired generating facilities similar to Hobbs Generation. If 	
First Reserve Corp. is evaluated to be an approved owner, an event of default 	
will not occur as a result of the proposed sale of Hobbs Power Funding.	
	
To maintain our current 'BBB-' rating on Lea Power the new owning entity would 	
have to have creditworthiness equivalent to a 'BB-' rated entity, given our 	
parent-project ratings linkage criteria guidelines for U.S. transactions with 	
a single parent. We could lower the rating if we view the new parent's 	
creditworthiness to be less than a 'BB-' equivalent.	
	
The preliminary rating on FREIF North American Power I is 'BB-', with a 	
preliminary '2' recovery rating; the outlook is stable. Our ratings on Lea 	
Power will remain on CreditWatch until the transaction closes and we finalize 	
the rating.	
	
The 'BBB-' rating reflects the following risks:	
     -- Under the base case, most of the contracted revenues are fixed over 25 	
years, making the project vulnerable to cost-inflation scenarios.	
     -- Though currently stable, operating costs have been consistently above 	
original expectations, resulting in coverage ratios below that of comparable 	
investment-grade projects.	
     -- Despite increased revenues that would come from start payments, high 	
levels of cycling would increase the number of equivalent operating hours, 	
which could increase maintenance costs under the long-term service agreement 	
(LTSA) and lower debt service coverage ratios.	
     -- The power purchase agreement (PPA) does not mitigate operating risks 	
such as availability and heat rate.	
     -- The project is exposed to counterparty risk with Southwest Public 	
Service Co. (SPS)-the capacity and energy of the plant are contracted to 	
SPS--because a downgrade of SPS below investment grade would result in a 	
downgrade of Lea Power's bonds.	
     -- The plant uses equipment refurbished by the original manufacturer, 	
which may not perform as well as new equipment over the long run, although the 	
independent engineer considers the equipment just as effective. (The plant has 	
received warranties on all the equipment and has brought the equipment up to 	
date.)	
	
The following strengths temper the above risks at the 'BBB-' level:	
     -- The PPA mitigates risks relating to fuel supply and market power 	
prices. 	
     -- All revenues are contracted through the life of the debt with a 	
creditworthy offtaker. Contracted revenues are sufficient to pay all debt.	
     -- Lenders benefit from a full security package, including all project 	
assets and a pledge of the equity in the project.	
     -- Lenders also benefit from structural protections, such as limitations 	
on additional debt, a six-month debt service reserve, and restricted payment 	
tests.	
     -- A major maintenance reserve funded by cash from operations will start 	
funding five years in advance of anticipated expenses (20% per year).	
     -- Lenders benefit from contingent equity in the form of a $13 million 	
letter of credit, which is available in case of shortfalls.	
     -- The new LTSA provides some stabilization to annual major maintenance 	
costs.	
	
Liquidity	
We believe that the six-month debt service reserve, the $13 million of 	
contingent equity, and the working-capital letter of credit will provide 	
sufficient short-term liquidity at the 'BBB-' rating level.	
	
CreditWatch	
We will look to resolve the CreditWatch placement on Lea Power upon the close 	
of the FREIF North American Power I transaction. We expect this to occur in 	
the second quarter of 2012.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
Updated Project Finance Summary Debt Rating Criteria, Sept. 18, 2007	
	
Ratings List	
	
Ratings Remain On CreditWatch	
	
Lea Power Partners LLC	
 Senior Secured             BBB-/Watch Neg	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings referenced 	
herein can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

