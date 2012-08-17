TEXT-Fitch affirms FCC Proudreed Properties 2005

Aug 17 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed FCC Proudreed Properties 2005's ratings, as follows: EUR189.0m Class A (FR0010247577): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable EUR56.8m Class B (FR0010247585): affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable EUR28.4m Class C (FR0010247593): affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable EUR28.4m Class D (FR0010247601): affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable EUR28.4m Class E (FR0010247619): affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook Negative The affirmation reflects the stable performance of the two loans backing the notes since Fitch's last rating action in August 2011. The properties securing both loans comprise good secondary quality French logistics and office space with a concentration in and around Paris and the Provence-Alpes-Cote d'Azur region of France. The assets were revalued in December 2011, reporting almost no change in value on a like-for-like basis compared to the previous valuation 12 months earlier. Interest coverage has risen significantly (at or above 5x for both loans) on account of falling interest rates (70% of hedging is in the form of interest rate caps). It would take a sharp increase in interest rates to breach the loans' cash trap covenants (2x from November), let alone trip a term payment default. However refinancing risk remains a concern. In spite of increasing coverage, gross debt yields have been on a downwards trajectory over the past two years, in keeping with weakness in occupational markets. Nevertheless, at 11.9% and 12.5% for the France Paris loan and Proudreed France loan respectively, these debt yields indicate to Fitch that the sponsor retains sufficient equity to remain committed to the loans. Further deterioration in debt yields will erode this commitment, and therefore apply downward pressure to the ratings. Fitch will monitor operating conditions closely. Refinancing the loans, in particular the large France Paris loan (EUR248.9m), by August 2014 will be predicated on the sponsor preserving equity and adopting a proactive strategy with potential lenders. In spite of this market risk, Fitch expects both loans to repay in full, as reflected in the ratings. Fitch will continue to monitor the performance of the transaction. A performance update report will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com.Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. The sources of information used to assess these ratings were the issuer, servicer, and periodic cash manager and servicer reports. Applicable criteria, 'EMEA CMBS Rating Criteria', dated 4 April 2012, 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria', dated 6 June 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: EMEA CMBS Rating Criteria Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria