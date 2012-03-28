TEXT-S&P rates Skilled Healthcare loan 'B'

March 28 - Overview -- Nursing home operator Skilled Healthcare Group Inc. is issuing a $100 million add-on senior secured term loan to repay its $130 million of outstanding 2014 senior subordinated notes. -- We revised the existing issue-level rating to a 'B' from 'B+' and existing recovery rating to '3' from '2', to reflect the increased amount of senior secured debt outstanding in our simulated default scenario. -- At the same time, we are affirming our 'B' corporate credit rating on the company. -- We are revising the outlook on the company to positive from stable, reflecting our view that Skilled will successfully mitigate the recent Medicare reimbursement cuts and sustain an improved financial risk profile suggestive of a higher rating within the next year. Rating Action On March 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised the existing issue-level rating to 'B' from 'B+' and existing recovery rating to '3' from '2' on Foothill Ranch, Calif.-based nursing home operator Skilled Healthcare Group Inc.'s term loan due 2016. The company is increasing the term loan with a $100 million add-on; the revision of the ratings reflects the increased amount of senior secured debt outstanding in our simulated default scenario. The 'B' issue-level rating is equal to our 'B' corporate credit rating on the company, in accordance with our notching criteria. Proceeds from the add-on term loan, along with a $35 draw on the company's revolving credit facility will be used to repay the outstanding $130 million of senior subordinated notes along with fees associated with the transaction. At the same time, we are affirming our 'B' corporate credit rating on the company. We revised the outlook to positive to reflect our expectation that the company will successfully mitigate recent Medicare rate cuts and sustain an improved financial risk profile. Rationale The ratings on Foothill Ranch, Calif.-based Skilled Healthcare Inc. reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' assessment of the company's business risk profile as "weak" and the financial risk profile as "aggressive," according to our criteria. We expect Skilled to remain subject to significant reimbursement risk such as the recent Medicare payment cut to nursing homes and adverse changes to the reimbursement rules for group therapy services. We expect Skilled's total revenue to increase by less than 1% for 2012, primarily due to the full-year impact of the Medicare rate cut, offset by an approximate 2% increase in Skilled's average Medicaid rate along with the full-year effect of 2011 acquisitions in the company's hospice and home health and rehabilitation divisions. We view Skilled's financial risk profile as "aggressive," reflected in our calculation of debt to EBITDA of about 4.5x at the end of 2012. EBITDA margins are projected to decrease by 200-250 basis points primarily driven by the Medicare rate cut. Skilled is expected to generate about $50 million in free cash flow in 2012. We expect this to be used to pay down the revolver draw and help fund acquisitions. We do not expect any shareholder dividends. We view Skilled's business risk as weak because of the significant reimbursement concerns we expect to remain the most significant credit factor. Skilled generates nearly 70% of its revenue from government reimbursement, with nearly 40% of its total revenue from Medicare and 30% from Medicaid. We believe Medicaid is consistently under pressure, as rising health care costs are a key reason many states are having budgetary pressures. The uncertainty of federal efforts to reduce health care spending also subjects the company to federal regulatory risk. Skilled operates in an industry where nursing homes compete for patients. While nursing homes are increasing their capabilities and offering a wider array of services to more medically complex patients in order to benefit from more favorable reimbursements, they are competing with other facilities with similar strategies. We expect this competition to intensify as nursing homes adjust to reimbursement changes. The rating also recognizes the increasing competitiveness of Skilled's business as the competition for better paying patients intensifies. We recognize the company's efforts to diversify away from the nursing home business with its rehabilitation and home health hospice businesses, however over the near to medium term, these businesses are not expected to account for more than 20% to 25% of revenues. Liquidity Skilled's liquidity is adequate for is needs. Sources of cash are likely to exceed uses over the next 12 months. Relevant aspects of Skilled's liquidity are: -- With estimated sources exceeding uses by approximately $90 million, we expect coverage of uses to be over 3.0x for the next 12 months; -- Sources of liquidity include about $15 million of balance-sheet cash, $40 million of discretionary cash flow, and access to the remaining $65 million of its revolving credit facility; -- A 15%-20% cushion on financial maintenance covenants; and -- After paying down the subordinated notes, Skilled will not have any significant debt maturities until 2016. Recovery analysis Our rating on Skilled's existing and add-on term loan B is 'B' (the same as the corporate credit rating on Skilled), and the recovery rating is '3', indicating our expectation that lenders would receive meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of a payment default. (For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on Skilled, to be published following this report on RatingsDirect.) Outlook Our positive rating outlook on Skilled Healthcare incorporates our expectation that there will be no other significant reimbursement cuts in the near term. We could raise our rating if Skilled successfully mitigates the 2011 Medicare rate cuts such that leverage is reduced to a sustainable level below 4.5x. This may be achievable if lease-adjusted EBITDA margins do not deteriorate further from what we have forecast in 2012. We could revise the outlook to stable if we believe Skilled's business risk profile becomes more vulnerable, possibly because of adverse economic or regulatory changes in its two key states or if margins decline unexpectedly. A number of factors could contribute to a margin decline, such as the inability to successfully mitigate the Medicare rate cuts, a greater-than-expected increase in expenses such as labor costs, or an unforeseen reduction in Skilled's percentage of Medicare patients because of payor-mix shifts. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action To From Skilled Healthcare Group Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B/Positive/-- B/Stable/-- Downgraded; Recovery Rating Revised To From Skilled Healthcare Group Inc. Senior Secured US$460 mil revolver bank ln due 2016 B B+ Recovery Rating 3 2 Not Rated Action To From Skilled Healthcare Group Inc. 