FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P revises Banco de Comercio Exterior de Colombia
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
August 17, 2012 / 5:11 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P revises Banco de Comercio Exterior de Colombia

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview
     -- On Aug. 15, 2012, we revised our outlook on the long-term rating on 
the Republic of Colombia to positive from stable.
     -- Following the sovereign rating action, we are revising our outlook on 
Banco de Comercio Exterior de Colombia S.A. (Bancoldex) to positive from 
stable and affirming our ratings on the bank.
     -- We expect the bank will maintain its very strong capital as well as 
its high likelihood of government support, given Bancoldex's important public 
policy role in the Colombian economy and its very strong link with the 
government.
Rating Action
On Aug. 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its long-term 
rating outlook on Banco de Comercio Exterior de Colombia S.A. (Bancoldex) to 
positive from stable and affirmed its 'BBB-' ratings on the bank.
Rationale
The rating action on Bancoldex follows our revision of the rating outlook on 
Colombia (see "Republic of Colombia Outlook Revised To Positive; Ratings 
Affirmed," published on Aug. 15, 2012).

The rating on Bancoldex is based on its stand-alone credit profile (SACP) of 
'bbb', which reflects an "adequate" business position in the Colombian banking 
system, "very strong" capital and earnings, an "adequate" risk position, and 
"bellow average" funding profile with "adequate" liquidity (as our criteria 
define these terms). All thing being equal, if we upgrade the sovereign, we 
would also raise the ratings on Bancoldex reflecting its SACP.

The bank has a very important role and very strong link with the sovereign in 
terms of the government's policies, strategies, control, and ownership of the 
bank, which means there is a very high likelihood that the sovereign would 
offer the company support. Moreover, at this moment, the ratings are capped by 
those on the sovereign.

Outlook
The positive outlook on Bancoldex reflects the likelihood that if we upgrade 
the sovereign we would also raise our ratings on Bancoldex, provided the 
bank's SACP remains unchanged and it maintains its very high likelihood of 
government support. We believe the bank will maintain conservative loan 
growth, moderate capital generation, and adequate risk metrics in the next 12 
to 18 months. In our view, Colombia's adequate macroeconomic conditions will 
support the bank's presence in sectors that are unregulated and pose a risk to 
the institution in economic downturns.

Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating           BBB-/Positive/--

SACP                           bbb
 Anchor                        bbb-
 Business Position             Adequate (0)
 Capital and Earnings          Very Strong (+2)
 Risk Position                 Adequate (0)
Funding and Liquidity          Below average and adequate (-1)

Support                        1
 GRE Support                   0
 Group Support                 0
 Sovereign Support             0

Additional Factors             -2

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, 
Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011
     -- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 
9, 2010

Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
                                            To                 From
Banco de Comercio Exterior de Colombia S.A.
 Counterparty Credit Rating                 BBB-/Positive/--   BBB-/Stable/--

Ratings Affirmed
Banco de Comercio Exterior de Colombia S.A.
 Certificate Of Deposit (foreign currency)  BBB-               

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.