TEXT-S&P rates America Movil's notes 'A-'
#Market News
August 17, 2012 / 6:00 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P rates America Movil's notes 'A-'

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Aug 17 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'A-' issue-level
rating to Mexican wireless telecommunications company America Movil S.A.B. de
C.V.'s (AMX; A-/Stable/--) CHF250 million senior unsecured notes due
2018. The company's Mexican wireless subsidiary, Radiomovil Dipsa S.A. de C.V.,
won't guarantee the notes. AMX plans to use the proceeds for the repayment of
outstanding debt for the remainder of 2012.

Our ratings on AMX reflect our view of its "strong" business risk profile, 
which reflects the company's leading position in the Latin American telecom 
industry, its solid profitability, and our expectation that it will maintain 
robust cash flow generation despite intense competition in some of its 
markets. These factors are partially offset by a cash flow generation that is 
somewhat concentrated in Mexico, more stringent regulation in this market, and 
the continuing threat to AMX's wireline business from wireless substitution 
and cable.

We expect that AMX will maintain its "modest" financial risk profile despite 
the cash on hand and additional debt to fund its increasing stake in Dutch 
phone company Koninklijke KPN N.V. (BBB/Stable/A-2) to 28% from 4.8% and in 
Telekom Austria AG (BBB/Stable/A-2) to 23% from 2%. Moreover, cash flow 
generation will help the company to build up again its liquidity rapidly. As 
of June 30, 2012, the company held cash and short-term investments of MXN62.3 
billion and generated free operating cash flow of MXN70.3 billion, which 
compares favorably with MXN23.1 billion in short-term debt maturities. 

Several elements mitigate the structural subordination of the notes, in our 
view. The company's extensive geographic diversity makes it unlikely that it 
will default simultaneously in all of the countries in which it operates. 
Also, AMX's strong asset base, concentration of debt in a small number of 
subsidiaries, and maturation of the majority of its guaranteed debt over six 
years lead us to believe that guaranteed and unguaranteed creditors would 
obtain similar recoveries in an event of default. We expect that AMX's future 
debt issuances will be unguaranteed.


RATINGS LIST 
America Movil S.A.B. de C.V.
  Corporate credit rating                        A-/Stable/--


Rating Assigned

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V.
  CHF250M senior unsecured notes due 2018        A-


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

