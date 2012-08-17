TEXT-S&P revises Sears Holdings outlook to stable from negative

Overview -- We have revised our assessment of U.S.-based Sears Holdings Corp.'s liquidity position to "adequate" from "less than adequate" because of asset divestitures, as well as cost and inventory reductions. -- We are revising the outlook on Sears Holdings Corp. to stable from negative. -- We are affirming our ratings on Sears, including the 'CCC+' corporate credit rating. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that liquidity will be adequate because of initiatives to reduce costs and inventory levels and cash proceeds from the pending spin-off of Sears Hardware and Outlet Stores later in 2012. Rating Action On Aug. 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised the outlook on Sears Holdings Corp. to stable from negative based on Sears' improved liquidity. We affirmed all the ratings, including the 'CCC+' corporate credit rating. Rationale The rating on Sears Holdings Corp. reflects its "vulnerable" business risk profile and "highly leveraged" financial risk profile. We expect the financial risk profile to remain highly leveraged, with total debt to EBITDA remaining elevated at over 9x. Despite some recovery in profitability because of gross margin expansion in the second quarter ended July 28, 2012, sales trends remain poor, with comparable-store sales declining 3.7% in the quarter. Our forecast for fiscal year ending January 2013 assumes: -- Same-store sales decline in the mid-single digits. -- Gross margin recovers by 100 basis points because of less promotions and clearance compared with last year, as Sears reduces inventory levels. -- Selling, general, and administrative expenses decrease 3%, as Sears continues to reduce costs to mitigate sales declines. Despite some recovery in profitability, we do not expect Sears to generate sufficient operating cash flow to fund interest expense, capital spending, and required pension contributions. However, Sears has been undertaking a number of asset divestitures to bolster its liquidity. Following real estate asset sales in the first quarter, Sears expects to receive $446 million in cash proceeds in the third quarter from the spin-off of the Hometown and Outlet Stores subsidiary through a rights offering. In our view, Sears has the ability to pursue other asset sales to enhance liquidity, as it owns a substantial amount of assets, including unencumbered real estate assets. The vulnerable business risk profile assessment reflects the intense competition from its peers, our view that the company has underinvested in its store base relative to its peers, and a merchandising strategy that has not resonated with consumers. These factors have contributed to a steady decline in sales and underperformance relative to its peers. Sears and Kmart have struggled with increasing competition from other broadline retailers, such as J.C. Penney, Kohl's, Target, and Wal-Mart, as well as Home Depot and Lowe's. Liquidity We view Sears liquidity as adequate based on substantial availability under its revolving credit facility, asset sale proceeds, and inventory reductions. Relevant aspects of the company's liquidity profile are as follows: -- We expect the company's sources of liquidity to well exceed its uses by 1.2x or more over the next 12 months. -- We also expect net sources to be positive, even if there's a 15% drop in EBITDA. -- These sources would be adequate to cover cash uses--consisting of capital spending and required pension contributions--over the next year. -- Sears needs to meet a fixed-charge covenant if availability under the revolver falls below 10% of the lesser of the committed credit facilities or its borrowing base; we estimate it will meet this covenant over the next year. -- Debt maturities are manageable until 2016 when the asset based revolving credit facility matures and 2018 when $1.3 billion of its second lien notes are due. As of July 28, 2012, sources of cash include about $1.6 billion in availability under its $3.275 billion asset-based revolving credit facility due 2016, full availability under its $800 million revolving credit facility at Sears Canada due 2015, as well as cash on the balance sheet of about $783 million. In addition, we expect Sears to receive about $446 million in cash proceeds from the spin-off of the Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores subsidiary later in 2012. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectations that Sears will maintain adequate liquidity despite our estimate for a continuing trend of sales erosion. Still, we could lower the rating if we believe Sears' liquidity will become constrained because of worse operating performance than we expect and the revolver usage is greater than we expect, resulting in a revision of our liquidity descriptor to less than adequate. Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action To From Sears Holdings Corp. Sears, Roebuck and Co. Sears Canada Inc. Sears Roebuck Acceptance Corp. Corporate Credit Rating CCC+/Stable/-- CCC+/Negative/-- Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Ratings Unchanged Sears Holdings Corp. Senior Secured B Recovery Rating 1 Sears Roebuck Acceptance Corp. Senior Unsecured CCC+ Recovery Rating 3 Commercial Paper C