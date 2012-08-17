TEXT-Fitch rates Liberty Mutual Group $500 mln debt offering

Aug 17 - Fitch Ratings assigned a 'BBB-' debt rating to Liberty Mutual Group Inc.'s (LMG) two new senior debt issuances that total $500 million. Additionally, Fitch has affirmed LMG's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB' and the insurance operating subsidiaries' (collectively referred to as Liberty Mutual) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at 'A-'. The Rating Outlook is Positive. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. The affirmation of Liberty Mutual's operating subsidiary ratings are based on the company's established and sustainable positions in its chosen markets, benefits derived from the company's multiple distribution channels, improved core underwriting earnings, and good liquidity profile. Fitch also recognizes Liberty Mutual's moderately improved capital position and notes that recent accident year reserve estimates continue to develop favorably. Liberty Mutual Group, Inc.'s (LMGI) new debt issues, which total $500 million, will rank equally with LMGI's existing and future unsecured senior indebtedness and are irrevocably and unconditionally guaranteed, on a senior unsecured basis, by both Liberty Mutual Holding Company Inc. (LMHC) and LMHC Massachusetts Holdings Inc. Net proceeds from the offering are expected to be used to redeem upcoming maturing notes and for general corporate purposes. Fitch notes Liberty Mutual's financial leverage as of June 30, 2012 was 24.6% and on a tangible basis was 30.5%. The additional $500 million in debt will temporarily increase financial leverage, but with approximately $490 million in debt maturing in the next year the impact on long term financial leverage is negligible. The new debt does carry a lower coupon rate than maturing debt so that should modestly improve interest coverage which was 3.6 times (x) as of June 30, 2012 and the five year average from 20007-2011 was 4.2x. For the six months ended June 30, 2012, Liberty Mutual reported a GAAP combined ratio of 103.4% that was negatively affected from natural catastrophe losses by 6.5 percentage points. LMG has reported net earnings of $598 million for the first six months of 2012, or an increase of $413 million over the first half of 2011 primarily attributable to lower catastrophes and higher premiums. Over the past several years, LMG has gradually reduced the unfavorable margin between its underwriting results and those of its peers. LMG's commercial multi-line peers have utilized larger amounts of reserve releases than LMG in recent years, which has served to benefit its reported calendar-year results. LMG's accident-year underwriting results, excluding reserve development has improved relative to peers. Fitch believes that Liberty Mutual's capital position provides an adequate cushion against the operational and financial risks the company faces. At June 30, 2012, LMG's annualized ratio of GAAP net written premium to equity was considerably higher than peers at 1.8x; however, during the first six months of 2012, LMG's shareholder's equity increased by 5.6% to $18.6 billion from $17.6 billion at Dec. 31, 2011. Key rating triggers that could lead to an upgrade include: --Improved performance in underwriting results with a combined ratio of approximately 100%; --Operating leverage below 1.80x; --Financial leverage below 25%. Key rating triggers that could lead to downward rating pressure include: --A return to accident year underwriting results that trail large multi-line peers by a wide margin of 10 points on the combined ratio; --Material weakening in the company's current reserve position, as measured by a return to a period of multiple years of material unfavorable reserve development; --Another large acquisition in the near term, especially if the balance sheet was weakened through increased financial leverage. Fitch has assigned a 'BBB-' to the following debt issues: Liberty Mutual Group, Inc. --$250 million 4.95% notes due 2022 at 'BBB-'; --$250 million 6.5% notes due 2042 at 'BBB-'. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Positive Outlook: Liberty Mutual Group, Inc. --IDR at 'BBB'; --Short term IDR at 'F2'; --Commercial paper at 'F2'; --$187 million 7.25% notes due 2012 at 'BBB-'; --$260 million 8% notes due 2013 at 'BBB-'; --$104 million 7.3% notes due 2014 at 'BBB-'; --$239 million 5.75% notes due 2014 at 'BBB-'; --$249 million 6.7% notes due 2016 at 'BBB-'; --$500 million 4.95% notes due 2022 'BBB-'; --$3 million 7.625% notes due 2028 at 'BBB-'; --$231 million 7% notes due 2034 at 'BBB-'; --$471 million 6.5% notes due 2035 at 'BBB-'; --$19 million 7.5% notes due 2036 at 'BBB-'; --$500 million 6.5% notes due 2042 'BBB-'. --600 million 5.0% notes due 2021 at 'BBB-'; --$300 million 7% junior subordinated notes due 2067 at 'BB'; --$700 million 7.8% junior subordinated notes due 2087 at 'BB'; --$676 million 10.75% junior subordinated notes due 2088 at 'BB'. Liberty Mutual Insurance Co. --IDR at 'BBB+'; --$140 million 8.5% surplus notes due 2025 'BBB'; --$227 million 7.875% surplus notes due 2026 'BBB'; --$260 million 7.697% surplus notes due 2097 'BBB'. Ohio Casualty Corporation --IDR 'BBB'; --$20.4 million 7.3% notes due 2014 'BBB-'. Safeco Corporation --IDR 'BBB'; --$16.7 million 7.25% notes due 2012 'BBB-'. Fitch has affirmed the 'A-' IFS with a Positive Outlook for the following members of Liberty Mutual Inter-company Insurance Pool (LMIC Pool): --Liberty Mutual Insurance Company --Liberty Mutual Fire Insurance Company --Employers Insurance Company of Wausau --Liberty Insurance Corporation --Wausau Business Insurance Company --Wausau Underwriters Insurance Company --LM Insurance Corporation --The First Liberty Insurance Corporation --LM General Insurance Company --Liberty Mutual Personal Insurance Company --Liberty Personal Insurance Company --Liberty Lloyds of Texas Insurance Company --Liberty Surplus Insurance Corporation --Wausau General Insurance Company --Liberty Mutual Mid-Atlantic Insurance Company --Insurance Company of Illinois Fitch has affirmed the 'A-' IFS of the following ratings with a Positive Outlook for the following companies that participate in a 100% quota share with the LMIC Pool: --Liberty County Mutual Insurance Company --LM Property and Casualty Insurance Company --Bridgefield Casualty Insurance Company --Bridgefield Employers Insurance Company --Liberty Insurance Underwriters Inc. Fitch has affirmed the 'A-' IFS of the following ratings with a Positive Outlook for the following members of Peerless Insurance Inter-company Insurance Pool (Peerless Pool): --Peerless Insurance Company --Peerless Indemnity Insurance Company --America First Insurance Company --America First Lloyd's Insurance Company --Colorado Casualty Ins. Company --Consolidated Insurance Company --Excelsior Insurance Company --Golden Eagle Ins. Corporation --Hawkeye-Security Insurance Company --Indiana Insurance Company --Mid-American Fire & Casualty --The Midwestern Indemnity Company --Montgomery Mutual Insurance Company --The Netherlands Insurance Company --National Insurance Association --The Ohio Casualty Insurance Company --West American Insurance Company --American Fire and Casualty Company --Ohio Security Insurance Company --Safeco Insurance Company of Illinois --American Economy Insurance Company --American States Insurance Company --American States Preferred Insurance Company --Safeco Insurance Company of Indiana --Safeco National Insurance Company --Safeco Insurance Company of Oregon --American States Lloyds Insurance Company --Safeco Lloyds Insurance Company --First National Insurance Company of America --General Insurance Company of America --Safeco Insurance Company of America --Safeco Surplus Lines Insurance Company --American States Insurance Company of Texas Fitch has affirmed the 'A-' IFS of the following ratings with a Positive Outlook for the following companies that participate in a 100% quota share with the Peerless Pool: --Liberty Northwest Insurance Company --North Pacific Insurance Company --Oregon Automobile Insurance Company