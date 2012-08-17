FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P says RGIS Holdings term loan ratings remain unchanged
#Market News
August 17, 2012 / 7:10 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P says RGIS Holdings term loan ratings remain unchanged

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Aug 17 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its 'B+' issue
rating (the same as the corporate credit rating) and '4' recovery rating on
Auburn Hills, Mich.-based inventory servicing and data collection company RGIS
Holdings LLC's term loan C remain unchanged after a $60 million add-on. The
company will pay down $60 million of the nonextended term loan B (due April
2014) using proceeds from an additional $60 million Tranche C term loan (due
October 2017). (All debt is held at subsidiary RGIS Services LLC.) We consider
the transaction leverage neutral. 
The '4' recovery rating indicates our expectation of average (30% to 50%) 
recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. (For our complete 
recovery analysis, see our recovery report to be published following this 
report on RatingsDirect.)

With this transaction, the company further addresses a portion of its 
remaining near-term maturities such that $115 million of the nonextended Term 
Loan B will be mature in April 2014. In May 2012, RGIS engaged in a 
transaction that repaid debt and extended near-term maturities.

Our 'B+' corporate credit rating and stable outlook on RGIS remain unchanged. 
Over the next 12 months, we believe that the company will maintain credit 
protection measures in line with our indicative ratios for the "aggressive" 
descriptor, including the ratio of funds from operations to total debt between 
12% and 20% and a leverage ratio between 4x and 5x, while the company pursues 
acquisitions and investments. Our "weak" business risk assessment incorporates 
our view that the company continues to have a narrow business focus in 
inventory servicing and data collection and that it remains vulnerable to the 
performance of retailers, especially in the U.S.

RATINGS LIST

RGIS Holdings LLC
 Corporate Credit Rating                  B+/Stable/--

Ratings Remain Unchanged

RGIS Services LLC
 Tranche C term loan due 2017             B+
  Recovery Rating                         4

