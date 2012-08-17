FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P revises IDQ Holdings outlook to negative
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 17, 2012 / 7:50 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P revises IDQ Holdings outlook to negative

Reuters Staff

11 Min Read

Overview
     -- On Aug. 16, U.S. automotive aftercare company IDQ Holdings Inc. 
announced its proposal to issue $45 million in five-year senior secured PIK 
notes (not rated), and to use the net proceeds to pay a dividend to 
shareholders.
     -- We are revising our outlook to negative from stable and affirming our 
'B' corporate credit rating on IDQ.
     -- The negative outlook incorporates our view that the likelihood of a 
downgrade over the next year has increased due to weaker pro forma credit 
metrics resulting from a more aggressive financial policy. 
     -- We believe liquidity will remain adequate.

Rating Action
On Aug. 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services revised its rating outlook 
on Garland, Texas-based IDQ Holdings Inc. to negative from stable. We also 
affirmed our 'B' corporate credit rating on the company, which is majority 
owned by financial sponsor Castle Harlan.  

IDQ announced yesterday its proposal to issue $45 million in five-year senior 
secured payment-in-kind (PIK) notes (not rated) to fund a dividend to 
shareholders. The notes are to be issued under the SEC's Rule 144a without 
registration rights, guaranteed by a 100% stock pledge from the HoldCo 
(holding company), and subject to incurrence-based covenants. 

At the same time, we affirmed our 'B' senior secured rating and corresponding 
'4' recovery rating on the $220 million senior secured notes due 2017, 
indicating our expectation for average (30%-50%) recovery in the event of 
payment default. 

Pro forma for the proposed transaction, IDQ will have about $266 million in 
debt outstanding.

Rationale
The outlook revision reflects our view that IDQ's proposed debt-financed 
dividend reflects a more aggressive financial policy, resulting in pro forma 
adjusted leverage (total debt to EBITDA) and EBITDA interest coverage ratios 
of 5.9x and 1.7x, respectively. We believe the decision to pay this dividend 
reflects the sponsor's view that the company's recent A/C PRO product launch 
will drive improved performance, and that the lag in straight refrigerant 
sales will subside such that credit measures will improve somewhat over the 
next 12 months. Although we currently expect meaningful credit measure 
improvement by year-end 2012, the company's pro forma credit ratios are 
consistent with the "highly leveraged" financial risk descriptor.

This expectation is based on the following key outcomes of our forecast:
     -- A pro forma adjusted leverage ratio in the high 5x-area improving to 
slightly under 5x at year-end 2012;
     -- EBITDA coverage of interest in the low-2x area at year-end; and
     -- Funds from operations (FFO) to total debt close to 10% at year-end.

The assumptions informing our 2012 forecast for operating performance include:
     -- Mid-single-digit revenue growth as we expect the benefits from the 
aging vehicle population and new product launches to be partially offset by 
shrinkage of the straight refrigerant segment; and
     -- EBITDA margins slipping up to 350 basis points as we expect the 
company to continue marketing efforts to support new product launches, 
partially offsetting a potential favorable mix shift toward higher margin 
product offerings.

Our characterization of IDQ's financial policy as very aggressive reflects the 
majority ownership (84%) by the financial sponsor, Castle Harlan, which we 
believe may continue to influence financial governance toward 
shareholder-friendly decision-making. We also expect the company to 
opportunistically pursue tuck-in acquisitions, funded through a combination of 
internally generated cash flow, additional debt, and sponsor support. 

In our forecast, we assume the company will not engage in voluntary debt 
repayment beyond the 75% excess cash flow offer, acquisitions will be funded 
through cash of up to $15 million annually, and ongoing dividends to 
investors. Capital expenditures include maintenance of the sole manufacturing 
plant as well as support of innovative development of both chemical 
formulations and delivery mechanisms. We believe total capital expenditures 
will be minimal, in the low-single-digit millions area. (IDQ is a private 
company and does not publicly disclose its financials).

Our "vulnerable" business risk assessment incorporates our view that the 
company's business focus is very narrow, in a small, niche industry space: air 
conditioning (A/C) repair in the automotive aftercare market, which the 
company estimates to have a market size of about $1.5 billion. IDQ is 
concentrated in this niche category, with at least two-thirds of revenues 
generated by "value-added" A/C recharge kits and refrigerant blends that 
service the do-it-yourself (DIY) automobile caretaker. The company's product 
diversity is limited, in our opinion. Geographic diversity, in our view, is 
also limited as most sales are generated in the U.S. and as we believe that 
environmental protection regulations will limit international expansion.  

In our view, the company faces customer concentration with its top four 
customers accounting for a significant majority of total sales. Although 
larger retailers presently benefit from high margins from the sale of IDQ's 
products, we believe the loss of the business of one these customers could 
have a detrimental financial impact. IDQ distributes its products across a 
variety of distributors, from traditional automotive aftermarket retailers to 
mass merchants to warehouse distributors. IDQ also has supplier concentration, 
with one source accounting for half of the company's required supply of its 
key ingredient, R-134a, a haloalkane refrigerant otherwise known as 
1,1,1,2-tetrafluoroethane. The cost of R-134a fluctuates with seasonal demand 
and IDQ does not hedge its purchases. We believe IDQ possesses meaningful 
pricing flexibility to pass along such input costs to its customers as the 
alternative to DIY A/C repair kits, body shop servicing, could run consumers 
several hundreds of dollars as opposed to about $35-$45 for a DIY kit.

Legal and regulatory pressures present another risk, though, in our view, less 
immediate in nature. It is possible that legislation on climate control may 
ban R-134a in favor of a safer and more environmentally friendly gas. We 
believe the near-term risk is more on a state level, as U.S. federal movement 
on climate issues remains sluggish. However, IDQ has achieved certification 
from the California Air Resources Board (CARB) by modifying its cans to secure 
gas leakage and by instituting recycling programs for the cans, and the 
company not only became the first manufacturer of DIY refrigerants to be able 
to do business in California, but is also the only major player in that 
state's market because of the regulatory barriers to entry. Still, we view the 
threat of a ban on R-134a and consumer or state opposition to this gas as 
ongoing risks to the company's operational performance.

The combination of the rising average age of cars and light trucks in the U.S. 

and a weak economy may persuade consumers to nurse their aging cars through 
maintenance. Further, as a result of the protracted economic downturn, we 
believe there may be some permanence to consumer attitudes shifting more 
toward DIY solutions and that IDQ's new product, A/C PRO, whose campaign seeks 
to capitalize on the cost efficiency of a DIY solution versus professional 
repair, will experience some traction. However, it remains to be seen whether 
the initial success of A/C PRO will be sustainable into next year.

Liquidity
We view IDQ Holdings Inc.'s liquidity as "adequate" (as our liquidity criteria 
define the term), and we expect the company's sources to be greater than its 
uses over the next 12 months. Based on our forecast for 2012, and in 
accordance with key quantitative measures relevant aspects of IDQ's liquidity 
include the following observations and assumptions:

     -- We expect coverage of uses by sources to be in excess of 1.2x for the 
next two years;
     -- We expect that sources would exceed uses even with a 20% drop in 
EBITDA;
     -- The $35 million revolver (with $34 million pro forma availability) is 
subject to an asset-based borrowing base.
     -- No near-term maturities.
     -- Capital spending is modest. Working capital needs are seasonal, 
peaking at approximately $70 million in June.
     -- The company will, in our view, become active in bolt-on acquisitions, 
potentially financed through cash and debt.
     -- Dividend activity, in our view, will continue at a moderate pace.
Pro forma cash is modest. In addition to its asset-based revolver, IDQ's 
liquidity sources include cash flow generation, which we estimate will range 
between $15 million and $35 million in 2012.

Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, please see Standard & Poor's recovery 
report on IDQ Holdings Inc. published on RatingsDirect on April 10, 2012.

Outlook
The outlook is negative, reflecting the company's more aggressive financial 
policy and weaker pro forma credit protection measures following the proposed 
transaction. We could consider a downgrade if IDQ is unable to improve credit 
measures consistent with our forecast including leverage of about 5x, 
potentially due to weakened operating performance or a continuation of its 
more aggressive financial policy, including further shareholder dividends or a 
sizable acquisition. In order to achieve leverage close to 5x, we forecast 
relatively flat EBITDA performance and $30 million debt repayment by year-end 
2012. We could also lower the rating if we forecast that liquidity will become 
strained. 

We could consider an outlook revision to stable if the company maintains 
adequate liquidity, and if we believe it will sustain credit measures 
consistent with an "aggressive" financial risk profile, including leverage 
comfortably below 5x. We forecast this could occur if adjusted EBITDA improves 
approximately 20%, if the company reduces debt by about $50 million, and if we 
believe financial policy will remain more moderate.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008


Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
                                        To                 From
IDQ Holdings Inc.
 Corporate Credit Rating                B/Negative/--      B/Stable/--

Ratings Affirmed

IDQ Holdings Inc.
 Senior Secured                         B                  
  Recovery Rating                       4

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.