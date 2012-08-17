TEXT-S&P revises IDQ Holdings outlook to negative

Overview -- On Aug. 16, U.S. automotive aftercare company IDQ Holdings Inc. announced its proposal to issue $45 million in five-year senior secured PIK notes (not rated), and to use the net proceeds to pay a dividend to shareholders. -- We are revising our outlook to negative from stable and affirming our 'B' corporate credit rating on IDQ. -- The negative outlook incorporates our view that the likelihood of a downgrade over the next year has increased due to weaker pro forma credit metrics resulting from a more aggressive financial policy. -- We believe liquidity will remain adequate. Rating Action On Aug. 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services revised its rating outlook on Garland, Texas-based IDQ Holdings Inc. to negative from stable. We also affirmed our 'B' corporate credit rating on the company, which is majority owned by financial sponsor Castle Harlan. IDQ announced yesterday its proposal to issue $45 million in five-year senior secured payment-in-kind (PIK) notes (not rated) to fund a dividend to shareholders. The notes are to be issued under the SEC's Rule 144a without registration rights, guaranteed by a 100% stock pledge from the HoldCo (holding company), and subject to incurrence-based covenants. At the same time, we affirmed our 'B' senior secured rating and corresponding '4' recovery rating on the $220 million senior secured notes due 2017, indicating our expectation for average (30%-50%) recovery in the event of payment default. Pro forma for the proposed transaction, IDQ will have about $266 million in debt outstanding. Rationale The outlook revision reflects our view that IDQ's proposed debt-financed dividend reflects a more aggressive financial policy, resulting in pro forma adjusted leverage (total debt to EBITDA) and EBITDA interest coverage ratios of 5.9x and 1.7x, respectively. We believe the decision to pay this dividend reflects the sponsor's view that the company's recent A/C PRO product launch will drive improved performance, and that the lag in straight refrigerant sales will subside such that credit measures will improve somewhat over the next 12 months. Although we currently expect meaningful credit measure improvement by year-end 2012, the company's pro forma credit ratios are consistent with the "highly leveraged" financial risk descriptor. This expectation is based on the following key outcomes of our forecast: -- A pro forma adjusted leverage ratio in the high 5x-area improving to slightly under 5x at year-end 2012; -- EBITDA coverage of interest in the low-2x area at year-end; and -- Funds from operations (FFO) to total debt close to 10% at year-end. The assumptions informing our 2012 forecast for operating performance include: -- Mid-single-digit revenue growth as we expect the benefits from the aging vehicle population and new product launches to be partially offset by shrinkage of the straight refrigerant segment; and -- EBITDA margins slipping up to 350 basis points as we expect the company to continue marketing efforts to support new product launches, partially offsetting a potential favorable mix shift toward higher margin product offerings. Our characterization of IDQ's financial policy as very aggressive reflects the majority ownership (84%) by the financial sponsor, Castle Harlan, which we believe may continue to influence financial governance toward shareholder-friendly decision-making. We also expect the company to opportunistically pursue tuck-in acquisitions, funded through a combination of internally generated cash flow, additional debt, and sponsor support. In our forecast, we assume the company will not engage in voluntary debt repayment beyond the 75% excess cash flow offer, acquisitions will be funded through cash of up to $15 million annually, and ongoing dividends to investors. Capital expenditures include maintenance of the sole manufacturing plant as well as support of innovative development of both chemical formulations and delivery mechanisms. We believe total capital expenditures will be minimal, in the low-single-digit millions area. (IDQ is a private company and does not publicly disclose its financials). Our "vulnerable" business risk assessment incorporates our view that the company's business focus is very narrow, in a small, niche industry space: air conditioning (A/C) repair in the automotive aftercare market, which the company estimates to have a market size of about $1.5 billion. IDQ is concentrated in this niche category, with at least two-thirds of revenues generated by "value-added" A/C recharge kits and refrigerant blends that service the do-it-yourself (DIY) automobile caretaker. The company's product diversity is limited, in our opinion. Geographic diversity, in our view, is also limited as most sales are generated in the U.S. and as we believe that environmental protection regulations will limit international expansion. In our view, the company faces customer concentration with its top four customers accounting for a significant majority of total sales. Although larger retailers presently benefit from high margins from the sale of IDQ's products, we believe the loss of the business of one these customers could have a detrimental financial impact. IDQ distributes its products across a variety of distributors, from traditional automotive aftermarket retailers to mass merchants to warehouse distributors. IDQ also has supplier concentration, with one source accounting for half of the company's required supply of its key ingredient, R-134a, a haloalkane refrigerant otherwise known as 1,1,1,2-tetrafluoroethane. The cost of R-134a fluctuates with seasonal demand and IDQ does not hedge its purchases. We believe IDQ possesses meaningful pricing flexibility to pass along such input costs to its customers as the alternative to DIY A/C repair kits, body shop servicing, could run consumers several hundreds of dollars as opposed to about $35-$45 for a DIY kit. Legal and regulatory pressures present another risk, though, in our view, less immediate in nature. It is possible that legislation on climate control may ban R-134a in favor of a safer and more environmentally friendly gas. We believe the near-term risk is more on a state level, as U.S. federal movement on climate issues remains sluggish. However, IDQ has achieved certification from the California Air Resources Board (CARB) by modifying its cans to secure gas leakage and by instituting recycling programs for the cans, and the company not only became the first manufacturer of DIY refrigerants to be able to do business in California, but is also the only major player in that state's market because of the regulatory barriers to entry. Still, we view the threat of a ban on R-134a and consumer or state opposition to this gas as ongoing risks to the company's operational performance. The combination of the rising average age of cars and light trucks in the U.S. and a weak economy may persuade consumers to nurse their aging cars through maintenance. Further, as a result of the protracted economic downturn, we believe there may be some permanence to consumer attitudes shifting more toward DIY solutions and that IDQ's new product, A/C PRO, whose campaign seeks to capitalize on the cost efficiency of a DIY solution versus professional repair, will experience some traction. However, it remains to be seen whether the initial success of A/C PRO will be sustainable into next year. Liquidity We view IDQ Holdings Inc.'s liquidity as "adequate" (as our liquidity criteria define the term), and we expect the company's sources to be greater than its uses over the next 12 months. Based on our forecast for 2012, and in accordance with key quantitative measures relevant aspects of IDQ's liquidity include the following observations and assumptions: -- We expect coverage of uses by sources to be in excess of 1.2x for the next two years; -- We expect that sources would exceed uses even with a 20% drop in EBITDA; -- The $35 million revolver (with $34 million pro forma availability) is subject to an asset-based borrowing base. -- No near-term maturities. -- Capital spending is modest. Working capital needs are seasonal, peaking at approximately $70 million in June. -- The company will, in our view, become active in bolt-on acquisitions, potentially financed through cash and debt. -- Dividend activity, in our view, will continue at a moderate pace. Pro forma cash is modest. In addition to its asset-based revolver, IDQ's liquidity sources include cash flow generation, which we estimate will range between $15 million and $35 million in 2012. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, please see Standard & Poor's recovery report on IDQ Holdings Inc. published on RatingsDirect on April 10, 2012. Outlook The outlook is negative, reflecting the company's more aggressive financial policy and weaker pro forma credit protection measures following the proposed transaction. We could consider a downgrade if IDQ is unable to improve credit measures consistent with our forecast including leverage of about 5x, potentially due to weakened operating performance or a continuation of its more aggressive financial policy, including further shareholder dividends or a sizable acquisition. In order to achieve leverage close to 5x, we forecast relatively flat EBITDA performance and $30 million debt repayment by year-end 2012. We could also lower the rating if we forecast that liquidity will become strained. We could consider an outlook revision to stable if the company maintains adequate liquidity, and if we believe it will sustain credit measures consistent with an "aggressive" financial risk profile, including leverage comfortably below 5x. We forecast this could occur if adjusted EBITDA improves approximately 20%, if the company reduces debt by about $50 million, and if we believe financial policy will remain more moderate. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action To From IDQ Holdings Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B/Negative/-- B/Stable/-- Ratings Affirmed IDQ Holdings Inc. Senior Secured B Recovery Rating 4