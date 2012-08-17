FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates CCC Information Services loan 'BB-'
August 17, 2012

TEXT-S&P rates CCC Information Services loan 'BB-'

Aug 17 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned our
'BB-' issue-level rating to Chicago-based CCC Information Services Inc.'s senior
secured debt due 2015 following the proposed $40 million incremental term loan,
which brings the total senior secured debt amount to $374.2 million from $334.2
million. CCC intends to use the proceeds to redeem a portion of the senior
subordinated notes and use balance-sheet cash to repurchase shares from a
minority partner; hence, there will be no effect on total leverage. We also
assigned a '2' recovery rating to the debt, indicating our expectation for
meaningful (70%-90%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. 

The 'B+' corporate credit rating is unchanged. The outlook remains stable. The 
refinancing transaction will not result in any change in total adjusted 
leverage, which was temporarily high for the rating, at 5.7x as of the latest 
12 months ended June 30, 2012. We expect operating profitability levels for 
the past two quarters to be sustained for the remainder of the year, which 
should lead to leverage in the low-5x area by year-end.  

The share repurchase will be funded with almost all of CCC's cash balance, 
which was $32 million as of June 30, 2012. We still consider CCC's liquidity 
profile "adequate," based on its modest free cash flow generation and the full 
availability under its $50 million revolving facility. 

The rating on CCC reflects its "weak" business risk profile, characterized by 
its narrow target market and "aggressive" financial profile. The company's 
entrenched customer base, solid market position in the U.S. automotive 
insurance claims processing industry, and moderate free cash flow generation 
partly offset these factors. We could lower the rating if CCC experiences any 
loss of significant customers, or engages in debt-financed acquisitions 
leading to a sustained leverage ratio at the high-5x area. (For the complete 
corporate credit rating rationale, see the summary analysis on CCC, published 
May 31, 2012, on RatingsDirect.)

RATINGS LIST

CCC Information Services Inc.
 Corporate Credit Rating                       B+/Stable/--

New Ratings

CCC Information Services Inc.
 Senior Secured
  $40 mil incremental term loan due 2015       BB-
   Recovery Rating                             2

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

