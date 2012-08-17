TEXT-Fitch rates Fort Myers, Fla. utility system revs 'A+'

Aug 17 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A+' rating to the following Fort Myers, FL (the city) bonds: --Approximately $16.6 million utility system refunding revenue bonds, series 2012 The bonds will be sold via negotiation the week of August 20. Bond proceeds will be used to refund all of the city's series 2003 utility revenue refunding bonds and to pay the cost of issuance. In addition, Fitch affirms an 'A+' rating on the following outstanding parity bonds: --Approximately $86.2 million utility system refunding revenue bonds, series 2003A (pre-refunding) and series 2011; --Approximately $37.9 million utility system revenue bonds, series 2006; The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY: The bonds are secured by a pledge of a first lien on net revenues of the water and sewer system (the system), including legally available system development fees. All outstanding bonds are parity senior obligations; the only subordinate obligations are state revolving fund (SRF) loans. Debt service reserve fund requirements are funded through the use of surety policies. KEY RATING DRIVERS: HIGH DEBT: The system's debt levels are considered very high and are expected to increase based on future capital needs. The system's combined debt per capita (both senior and subordinate lien) is five times higher than the 'A' categorical median level. ADEQUATE FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE: Fort Myers has demonstrated a willingness and ability to raise rates to generate revenues sufficient to maintain adequate financial metrics while funding its very high debt burden. The system has maintained consistent senior lien coverage levels but the system's use of state revolving fund loans, which totals approximately 300% of the entire debt profile, adds pressure to system finances. DIMINISHED RATE FLEXIBILITY: Future rate setting flexibility may be hindered by very high rates coupled with below average wealth levels. User rates are currently well above Fitch's affordability threshold of 2% of median household income and wealth levels are almost 25% below the state and national levels. AMPLE SUPPLY AND SYSTEM CAPACITY: The system has ample water supply and treatment capacities and is in compliance with all applicable regulations. CREDIT PROFILE: GROWTH & AGING FACILITIES FUELED HEAVY DEBT BURDEN Debt levels for the system are elevated and well above the debt per capita median for similarly rated credits. Historically all capital improvements were financed through debt issuance, comprised of senior lien debt and subordinate lien state revolving loans. Capital needs focused on expanding infrastructure to address area growth as well as the replacement of aging facilities. This current offering refunds the system's outstanding series 2003A bonds at a present value savings of 10%. Nevertheless the system remains highly leveraged with outstanding long-term debt totaling $269 million, equal to $3,861 per capita, which is more than five times the 'A' categorical median. Combined debt service consumed a high 50% of fiscal 2011 gross revenues. Future capital needs, which are expected to be primarily debt financed, will continue to challenge the system's debt profile. SLOWER GROWTH RESULTS IN REDUCED CAPITAL PLANS Capital needs have declined as growth has slowed. Current capital needs are estimated at $109 million or $3,052 per customer, for the next five years. This is a decline of 40% from the 2010 - 2014 capital improvement plan. As has historically been the practice, the system plans to fund majority of capital improvements through debt issuance, which will only add to the high debt burden. The city expects to issue approximately $75 million in additional revenue bonds through 2017, the majority of which will support improvements to the wastewater system. The city plans to monitor its capital plan based on needs and revenue sufficiency, and modify its spending accordingly. STABLE FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE Financial metrics remain adequate as debt burden increases. Debt service coverage (DSC) on senior lien debt has remained over 2.0 times (x) for the past three years. Fitch-calculated all in DSC registered at 1.3x for fiscal 2011 and DSC for fiscal 2012 is expected to improve to 2x. Unrestricted cash for fiscal 2011 is reported at over $12 million or a strong 330 days. Fitch believes that management-provided financial forecasts are reasonable, showing senior lien DSC to peak at 3.3x in 2012 and remain above 2.0x through 2017, with all-in coverage forecasted above 1.7x through fiscal year 2018. REDUCED RATE FLEXIBILITY Fitch views positively the city council's adoption of increases in service charges, which are reviewed on an annual basis by an independent consultant, of 9% per year for fiscal 2010 and 2011. A 2009 council ordinance budgeted 9% annual rate increases through fiscal 2014. However council subsequently voted for a zero percent effective increase for fiscal 2012. Prospectively, it is anticipated that rates will adjust annually by 5% from fiscal 2013 to 2018. A monthly residential water and sewer bill (based on a relatively low consumption of 5,000 gallons) totals $97 or over 3% of MHI, which Fitch considers very high. The city reports there has been no major protests to the rate increases, but in Fitch's view, the high cost presently charged for service has the potential to influence future decisions regarding rates and, in turn, hinders revenue raising flexibility. System rates had registered among the highest in the region, but more recently other surrounding communities have had to raise rates and now the city's rate compare more favorably. AMPLE WATER SUPPLY AND TREATMENT CAPACITY The system provides service to over 18,000 water and 17,500 wastewater accounts and a limited number of reclaimed water users within the city and portions of unincorporated Lee County. The city has an interlocal agreement with Lee County that allocates wastewater capacity to an unincorporated portion of the county. The water supply system is operating under permit from the South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD). The permit expires in March 2020 and allows withdrawal of up to 16 million gallons daily (MGD), which is well in excess of present demand of 6 MGD. Treatment capacity is likewise more than adequate, with the water and wastewater plants operating at 62% and 40% capacity, respectively. The city's investment in the system infrastructure over the last five years has improved the average age of the plant to 12 years in 2011 from 18 years in 2006. HOUSING MARKET & ECONOMY SHOWING MODEST IMPROVEMENT Fort Myers is located in Lee County (implied general obligation rating 'AA-'; Stable Outlook by Fitch), on the western coast of Florida with an estimate population of approximately 63,000. The economy is concentrated in health care, higher education, tourism and, until lately, real estate and construction. The recent housing market correction and recession have had a magnified effect on the area and its economy. Taxable assessed value for 2012 is showing a slight improvement over The unemployment rate of 8.6% for May 2012 is down from 10% a year prior and on par with the state's 8.5% average although it remains higher than the national 7.9% rate. The city has seen a 2% increase in the labor force from 2010 to 2011 and taxable assessed values are expected to remain flat or show a slight improvement for 2012. Wealth levels in the city are below average at 79% and 73% of state and national levels, respectively. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. In addition to the sources of information identified in the U.S. Municipal Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria, this action was additionally informed by information from Creditscope and Burton & Associates (Rate Consultants). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria' (June 12, 2012); --'Water and Sewer Revenue Bond Rating Guidelines' (Aug. 3, 2012); --'2012 Water and Sewer Medians' (Dec. 8, 2011); --'2012 Outlook: Water and Sewer Sector' (Dec. 8, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria U.S. Water and Sewer Revenue Bond Rating Criteria 2012 Water and Sewer Medians 2012 Outlook: Water and Sewer Sector