TEXT-S&P reinstates ratings on Interactive Data Corp notes

Aug 17 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today reinstated its ratings on Interactive Data Corp.'s $700 million senior unsecured notes due 2018. The issue-level rating on the notes is 'B' (one notch lower than our 'B+' corporate credit rating on the company)and the recovery rating is '5', indicating our expectation of modest (10% to 30%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The ratings on the notes were previously withdrawn due to an administrative error. Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.