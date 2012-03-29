FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates USG Corp snr unsecured notes 'BB-'
March 29, 2012 / 2:15 PM / in 6 years

TEXT-S&P rates USG Corp snr unsecured notes 'BB-'

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

March 29 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BB-'
rating to Chicago-based USG Corp.'s (B/Negative/--) proposed $250
million senior unsecured notes due 2020, based on proposed terms and conditions.
The notes have a recovery rating of '1', indicating our expectation of high
recovery (90% to 100%) for investors in the event of a default. The notes are
being offered in accordance with Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933. 	
	
We expect the company to use all or a portion of the net proceeds of the notes 	
to repurchase its $300 million 9.75% notes due 2014 that have been validly 	
tendered and accepted for payment under a recent tender offer, and to pay 	
related costs and expenses. As of March 27, 2012, approximately $117.9 million 	
principal amount of 2014 notes had been validly tendered. After repurchasing 	
2014 notes pursuant to the tender offer, USG intends to use any remaining net 	
proceeds from the sale of the notes for working capital and other general 	
corporate purposes, which may include the repurchase or other acquisition of 	
2014 notes or other outstanding debt securities through open market purchases, 	
privately negotiated transactions, redemptions, or other tender or exchange 	
offers, or by other means.	
	
The 'B' corporate credit rating on wallboard and ceiling tile manufacturer USG 	
Corp. reflects the combination of what Standard & Poor's Ratings Services 	
views to be the company's "weak" business risk and "highly leveraged" 	
financial risk. Historically, USG's earnings and cash flow have been subject 	
to wide swings with wallboard volumes largely influenced by residential 	
construction activity. Our ratings recognize that the company's credit 	
measures are likely to remain extremely weak due to cyclically poor financial 	
results for at least the next several quarters. For the latest complete 	
corporate credit rating rationale,  see our summary analysis on USG, published 	
on RatingsDirect Feb. 29, 2012.	
	
RATINGS LIST	
USG Corp.	
 Corporate credit rating                 B/Negative/--	
	
New Rating	
 $250 mil sr unsecd notes due 2020       BB-	
  Recovery rating                        1

