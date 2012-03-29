FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates Teva Pharmaceutical Industries notes
March 29, 2012 / 2:25 PM / in 6 years

TEXT-S&P rates Teva Pharmaceutical Industries notes

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
    March 29 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned
its 'A-' senior unsecured ratings to Israel-based generic drug giant Teva
Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.'s (A-/Stable/--) proposed issues of
senior unsecured notes through subsidiary Teva Pharmaceutical Finance IV B.V.
This issue, placed in the European market, will be unconditionally guaranteed by
parent Teva. Proceeds will be used to refinance near-term maturities and general
corporate purposes.	
	
The ratings on Teva reflect our view that Teva's leading position in the 	
fast-growing global market for generic drugs supports a "strong" (according to 	
our criteria) business risk profile. Our "modest" financial risk profile 	
incorporates the expectation that Teva will continue to pursue debt-financed 	
acquisitions, but will use its considerable cash flow to maintain credit 	
measures consistent with a modest financial risk profile. 	
	
Teva intends to generate revenues of $31 billion by 2015, and we believe 	
strategic acquisitions will play an important role in achieving this goal. We 	
expect cash flow to remain in excess of ongoing needs, providing considerable 	
ability to repay relatively limited borrowings. The recently completed $6.8 	
billion all-cash acquisition of Cephalon Inc. is consistent with this view. We 	
believe that the new borrowings used to fund the acquisition represent about 	
two years of discretionary cash flow at Teva. This second-largest acquisition 	
for Teva significantly expanded the company's well-established branded 	
neurology franchise while adding positions in oncology and pain treatments. 	
	
Our modest financial risk profile incorporates the expectation that Teva will 	
continue to pursue acquisitions that are financed in part with debt. We expect 	
cash flow to remain in excess of ongoing needs, providing considerable ability 	
to repay limited borrowings. After the $7.5 billion acquisition of Barr 	
Pharmaceuticals in 2008--Teva's largest ever--its debt to EBITDA ratio rose to 	
about 2.7x, the same as after the Cephalon acquisition. Debt to EBITDA fell to 	
1.3x in 2009, the same level it achieved after the mid-2010 $5.2 billion 	
acquisition of ratiopharm GmbH. This demonstration of a willingness and 	
ability to rapidly reduce borrowings following a debt-financed acquisition is 	
a key credit support for the rating.	
	
RATINGS LIST	
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.	
	
Corporate credit rating                 A-/Stable/--	
	
Rating Assigned	
Proposed senior unsecured notes         A-	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

