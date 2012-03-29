TEXT-S&P rates Teva Pharmaceutical Industries notes

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) March 29 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'A-' senior unsecured ratings to Israel-based generic drug giant Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.'s (A-/Stable/--) proposed issues of senior unsecured notes through subsidiary Teva Pharmaceutical Finance IV B.V. This issue, placed in the European market, will be unconditionally guaranteed by parent Teva. Proceeds will be used to refinance near-term maturities and general corporate purposes. The ratings on Teva reflect our view that Teva's leading position in the fast-growing global market for generic drugs supports a "strong" (according to our criteria) business risk profile. Our "modest" financial risk profile incorporates the expectation that Teva will continue to pursue debt-financed acquisitions, but will use its considerable cash flow to maintain credit measures consistent with a modest financial risk profile. Teva intends to generate revenues of $31 billion by 2015, and we believe strategic acquisitions will play an important role in achieving this goal. We expect cash flow to remain in excess of ongoing needs, providing considerable ability to repay relatively limited borrowings. The recently completed $6.8 billion all-cash acquisition of Cephalon Inc. is consistent with this view. We believe that the new borrowings used to fund the acquisition represent about two years of discretionary cash flow at Teva. This second-largest acquisition for Teva significantly expanded the company's well-established branded neurology franchise while adding positions in oncology and pain treatments. Our modest financial risk profile incorporates the expectation that Teva will continue to pursue acquisitions that are financed in part with debt. We expect cash flow to remain in excess of ongoing needs, providing considerable ability to repay limited borrowings. After the $7.5 billion acquisition of Barr Pharmaceuticals in 2008--Teva's largest ever--its debt to EBITDA ratio rose to about 2.7x, the same as after the Cephalon acquisition. Debt to EBITDA fell to 1.3x in 2009, the same level it achieved after the mid-2010 $5.2 billion acquisition of ratiopharm GmbH. This demonstration of a willingness and ability to rapidly reduce borrowings following a debt-financed acquisition is a key credit support for the rating. RATINGS LIST Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Corporate credit rating A-/Stable/-- Rating Assigned Proposed senior unsecured notes A- (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)