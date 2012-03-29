FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P rates Pontis II senior exchangeable notes 'BBB'
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 29, 2012 / 2:35 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates Pontis II senior exchangeable notes 'BBB'

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

March 29 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has
assigned its 'BBB' foreign currency issue rating to the senior exchangeable
notes (senior notes) to be issued by Pontis II Ltd., an exempted company
incorporated with limited liability in the Cayman Islands.	
	
These senior notes will be mandatorily exchangeable for the amended 2022 notes 	
(the rating remains at 'BBB') issued by Brazilian media company Globo 	
Comunicacao e Participacoes S.A. (Globo; BBB/Stable/--). Our rating on the 	
senior notes, therefore, reflects the ratings on Globo since, by May 2012, the 	
Pontis II senior notes will have been exchanged for the 2022 notes issued by 	
Globo. Even though the issuer, Pontis II, is not a company related to 	
Globo--and Globo does not guarantee the senior notes--we understand that 	
investors in the senior notes will eventually become creditors of Globo, given 	
the mandatory exchange clause incorporated in the senior notes' indenture.	
	
Until the exchange is concluded, the proceeds of the notes will be invested in 	
assets that carry lower repayment risk than Globo's 2022 notes: namely, 	
short-term U.S. Treasury securities. If for any reason the 2022 notes are not 	
purchased by the senior note issuer until May 2012, Pontis II will be required 	
to repay the senior notes for the aggregate amount of principal plus any 	
interest earned on the investment of the gross proceeds of the senior notes up 	
to that date. 	
	
The 'BBB' ratings on Globo and on the amended 2022 notes are supported by the 	
company's "satisfactory" business risk profile and "modest" financial risk 	
profile. The company's solid cash flow protection metrics and high cash 	
holdings result from conservative financial policies, mitigating the risks 	
associated with potentially volatile cash flows. Globo's business profile 	
limits the ratings' upside potential somewhat, mainly because its revenues 	
depend mostly on advertising budgets, which are subject in turn to domestic 	
economic performance. 	
	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009 	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
RATINGS LIST	
	
New Rating	
	
Pontis II Ltd.	
 Senior exchangeable notes           BBB	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.